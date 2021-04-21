Steal Alert: Ledbury SELECT Dress Shirts 50% off

Really nice fabrics sourced from the world’s best mills. Real mother of pearl buttons. Crisp, well constructed collars that help frame your face. And yes that perfect, slightly lowered second button, which looks “just-so” when going without a tie.

And they’ve just launched a (very) rare half-off sale featuring a few of their flagship dress shirts:

Seventy bucks is still gonna strike plenty as expensive for one (one! single! uno!) dress shirt. And oh by the way it’s $12.95 for sleeve shortening, which many will need. But for those who sometimes feel stuck with cheaper dress shirts that underwhelm… now’s as good a time as ever to dip a toe in the Ledbury shirt pool.

Half off is crazy for Ledbury. They just don’t do that. Unless it’s some clearance with bold patterns and seasonal fabrics. But that’s not the case this time.

Sale goes live to the public tomorrow, 4/22. Big thanks to the team at Ledbury for reaching out and straight up asking if we’d want a day’s head start on this thing. Well… yeah. Sure. Especially because their flagship fine twill mid-spread dress shirts in white and light blue are included. And those might sell out.

And try to stick to the mid-spreads if you like going without a tie. The spread collars can work too, but mid-spreads are perfect. Goldilocks stuff. Not too flared out. But not too pointy either. Just right.

That’s all. Carry on.

Shown above is their white fine twill mid spread.

I honestly don’t know if their mid spread fine twills have ever gone on sale for half off.