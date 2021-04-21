Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: Ledbury SELECT Dress Shirts 50% off

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Ledbury: 50% off select Dress Shirts w/ SPRING50

Really nice fabrics sourced from the world’s best mills. Real mother of pearl buttons. Crisp, well constructed collars that help frame your face. And yes that perfect, slightly lowered second button, which looks “just-so” when going without a tie.

And they’ve just launched a (very) rare half-off sale featuring a few of their flagship dress shirts:

Seventy bucks is still gonna strike plenty as expensive for one (one! single! uno!) dress shirt. And oh by the way it’s $12.95 for sleeve shortening, which many will need. But for those who sometimes feel stuck with cheaper dress shirts that underwhelm… now’s as good a time as ever to dip a toe in the Ledbury shirt pool.

Half off is crazy for Ledbury. They just don’t do that. Unless it’s some clearance with bold patterns and seasonal fabrics. But that’s not the case this time.

Sale goes live to the public tomorrow, 4/22. Big thanks to the team at Ledbury for reaching out and straight up asking if we’d want a day’s head start on this thing. Well… yeah. Sure. Especially because their flagship fine twill mid-spread dress shirts in white and light blue are included. And those might sell out.

And try to stick to the mid-spreads if you like going without a tie. The spread collars can work too, but mid-spreads are perfect. Goldilocks stuff. Not too flared out. But not too pointy either. Just right.

That’s all. Carry on.

Shown above is their white fine twill mid spread.
I honestly don’t know if their mid spread fine twills have ever gone on sale for half off.

Filed Under: Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals Tagged With: ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »