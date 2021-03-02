The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – February 2021

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Super fun. Gear that’s built to perform and look good at the same time, with some generous discounts since we’re coming to the end of winter and heading towards spring. Plus a lot of it shipped and returned for free.

Didn’t know what to think of this deal when it first popped up on the radar, but ArmedFerret took a swing, and he ended up with some made in the USA, Horween leather boots for $140. They aren’t a subtle brown or black, that’s for sure. But that’s a lot of boot for $140, and there were more color options for those who wanted to blend in a bit more.

Seventeen simple, daily-dress watches across a variety of price points. The kinda watch your Pops or Granddad used to wear, everyday, with every thing

Speaking of simple. That’s it right there. Certainly not complicated. But man almighty does it look super sharp in the right situation. If you don’t fancy yourself a “tieless” kinda guy, put on a grenadine or knit silk tie here. Still simple. Still all kinds of right.

Haven’t really spilled a lot of digital ink on Walmart because, it’s Walmart. BUT. They’ve now got a line that’s trying to compete with Target’s Goodfellow & Co. There were some hits! There were some misses. That’ll happen.

If you have nightmares about not mute-ing yourself on Zoom, then this post is for you. For those who are glued to a screen all day every day. For what it’s worth, I have a pair of blue light glasses I use at night when working on this website of which you’re reading right now, and they do seem to cut down on eye strain/sleepless nights, etc.

Cords? Slim (merino?) tactleneck? Navy blue mask that perfectly compliments the earth tone cords and the sharp gray of the blazer? DON’T HURT ‘EM TEACH.

Been like, what, 10 years in the waiting?

Cleaning. Hanging pictures. Mixing patterns. A super useful post to lean on (thanks Sarah!) when you decide you want not just your clothes, but also your home to reflect your own personal sense of style.

Lucy’s not sure about that sweater. That’s for sure.

I mean.

It’s even more comfortable if you actually sit in it! Part of the Hoodie and Sneakers without looking sloppy style scenario. That one was divisive. Some were all about it. Some thought it was a bridge too far for what Dappered normally does. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Unsurprisingly, it was cold.

Best Lodestar: The Box Shot in Adam’s Shoe Reviews

We all need things to depend on. Some… human once emailed me to complain about the box shots in Adam’s (excellent) shoe review posts. As in “those pictures of the shoe box in the free content I’m consuming are too much for me to handle. They are a burden to my delicate scrolling finger. I don’t want the box shot. Please stop giving me the box shot.” Yeah well, you’re now getting one for the rest of eternity.

Most silicone rings look like (wait for it) silicone rings. But if these things, which are “infused with precious metals” actually look a bit more like a metal ring in person? All while providing the safety and comfort that silicone provides? That’s genius. Straight up genius. Especially because they are SELLING A BIT OF SILICONE FOR FORTY DOLLARS. Listen, my goofball arse ponied up the forty bucks. It’s brilliant. And I wish I would have thought of the idea first.