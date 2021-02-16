Style Scenario: It’s still really freaking cold

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Looks like yee ole Polar Vortex is back. And if you’re facing seriously disruptive temperatures (think single digits or well below zero)… forget the style. Layer up with the most capable gear you’ve got. Or just stay home. That said, here’s one way to work a little (“little”) style in, if your particular brand of polar vortex isn’t, y’know, -20.

The Coat: J. Crew Wallace & Barnes Wool Donkey Jacket – $79.49 FINAL w/ SPRING ($228). Might be time to leave the dressy topcoat in the closet. Use whatever hard wearing, but still warm jacket you’ve got. If it’s seriously SERIOUSLY cold? Reach for the ski parka. Doesn’t matter. But if you want a bit of style, a heritage workwear inspired coat, like what J. Crew’s Wallace & Barnes line offers, could be just the ticket. Sizes are going fast though. Coat (sleeve) shown at the very top of the post is actually an old sherpa collar Wallace and Barnes donkey jacket. It’s warm, but not puffy. Gets the job done.

The Hat: Spier and Mackay Merino Wool Winter Cap – $22.40 w/ EOS20 ($38). Cotton or acrylic winter hats almost always disappoint. Go with wool.

The Gloves: The North Face Il Solo FUTURELIGHT Glove – $83.96 ($120). Leather construction means good looks and solid, relative dexterity, but they’re still lined/insulated and water proof. Best of both worlds here. (Shown at the very top of the post is an old beat up pair of Hestras… which aren’t waterproof. Twas a bad idea.)

The Sweater: Spier and Mackay Cable Knit Crewneck – $62.40 w/ EOS20 ($98). And while we’re over at Spier… high quality merino wool. Classic cable knit pattern. Warm without being enormously bulky. Between this and the coat if you’re still not warm enough? Throw on a vest underneath.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $50ish on a BluShark Pajama Stretch Strap – $32. Because fumbling for your phone in the bitter cold could end up you losing it in a snowbank. That, and it’s nice to know how long you’ve been outside shoveling. Those pajama stretch straps are ridiculously comfy. Super elastic stretch means no binding while doing work out in the cold.

The Boots: Huckberry All Weather Duckboots – $188. Not cheap, but they somehow look modern and timeless at the same time. That and they’re certainly up to snuff on the performance aspect. If it’s a super deep snowstorm? Consider bogs. Not the most attractive. But boy do they get it done.

The Socks (not shown): Carhartt Men’s Cold Weather Wool Blend Boot Sock – $14. This is all for nothing if your feet get cold. Protect your feet. Five out of five stars after NINE THOUSAND reviews.

The Pants: Amazon Goodthreads Men’s Athletic-Fit 5-Pocket Comfort Stretch Chino Pant in olive – $30. You’re gonna want some pants with a little room for layering underneath… so skipping the super slim stuff for the day is probably a good idea. Go with an athletic or straight fit instead.

The Base Layer: BALEAF (Amazon sourced) Men’s Thermal Running Tights – $30. Eight zillion technical wear companies out there making all sorts of long underwear, and the best I’ve so far found are still my fleece lined running tights. The fleece is a light, extra interior layer, the ankles have zippers, and they’re quite comfortable. I’m 5’10″/190, and wear a size large. Thirty bucks on Amazon. Great for early AM workouts. Great under your chinos for a colder than expected day.