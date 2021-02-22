Steal Alert? DSW 30% off Boots (including Wolverine 1000 milers $140 – $175?)

To quote Vince Lombardi:

Usually Wolverine 1000 mile boots list at $385 – $400, and with sales drop to the mid/high $200s. Now, I couldn’t tell you what individual model these Wolverine 1000 mile boots happen to be. There are some weird ones here. The “Cognac” seems to be the safest play. But the “yellow”? What is that, nubuck? And the aged/antiqued leather… who knows.

The DSW site says made in the USA & Goodyear welted on all those Wolverines though. So they shouldn’t (key word: “shouldn’t”) be some diffusion/step down version of the 1000 mile line?

Anyway, more than just 1000 milers on sale with that ABOOTTIME code. Applies to a bunch of other boots. Including the newish Clarks Bushacre 3s with the ortholite insoles.

A reminder that online returns will cost you $8.50. In store returns are free.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Why couldn’t we get some standard dark brown? So much light brown. SO MUCH YELLOW

Or. Yello?

… enjoy having that stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

Indeed, Vince. What the hell IS going on out here?