Best of Threads: Western Style, Watches under $800, and Mourning the Suit?

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Who says Dappered readers don’t have a broad depth of knowledge when it comes to clothing? jvargas came to the forum looking for suggestions regarding western style clothes. tankerjohn kicked things off by suggesting if jvargas already owned a Stetson that he was halfway there to building his wardrobe. The suggestion to purchase RRL clothing came from many quarters including whereismuder, Paddington, facelessghost, mark4, and gasseousclay although everyone agreed RRL is very expensive. The suggestion to look at products from Orvis came from andrewg, and evanparker. When it came to boots, Paddington said his next pair will be Lee Miller while armedferret is still saving up for his pair. No word yet on what western look jvargas has settled on.

The what I wore today thread has pretty much been a one-man show with Andrewg killing it here, here, over there, here, working from home, helping out with the dishes, teaching drumming, hanging out in the laundry room, and sitting on the floor. Not wanting andrewg to get all the glory, crocto posted some photos here, and here. armedferret jumped on the thread, posting some looks while out a night here, and while wearing a three piece suit here. Lastly, Arête made his first post to the thread sporting a stylish S&M Grey herringbone Harris Tweed jacket.

Looking for a quality watch for less than $800? That’s what APinNC asked forum members. Invicta was the watch recommendation from evanparker, as he has a few Invicta watches that have treated him well for a number of years. The 38mm Hamilton Field Khaki or the Seiko Samurai Blue Lagoon was idvsego and drocpsu‘s recommendation, echoed by CK83 who provided some good background/advice on watch purchasing. CK8e also recommended Hamilton, Tissot, Christopher Ward and Shinola as brands to check out. Loafer28‘s suggestion was for a pre owned Sinn 556 or to check out some of the watch micro brands on the market. The ever popular Seiko SKX009 was DocDave‘s recommendation, Hebrew Barrister suggested the Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto, carlitos went with the Evant Decodiver, bassopotamus threw in another recommendation for a Hamilton Khaki, and Alex.C suggested the Seiko Spb 143 was the best watch he ever owned. Plenty of other recommendations came in from regular forum members such as flatbear recommending the Seiko srp777 turtle, another vote for a Hamilton from motosacto and lax101, and Deke with a suggestion for Christopher Ward.

The challenge of switching from a dress boot to a hiking boot is the help evanparker was searching for from forum members. Danner boots was ryn’s recommendation, seconded by tankerjohn and thirded by drocpsu. Both Geo and jvargas were happy with their Merell boots, while idvsego did a great post on what to look for when doing a hiking shoe/boot purchase. The suggestion to try on several different brands came from mark4 before evanparker told the group he made an impulse purchase by picking up a pair of Columbia hiking boots. This generated some healthy discussion around Columbia as a boot company with the consensus from jvargas, idvsego, mark4, and drocpsu all agreeing Columbia makes quality gear.

tankerjohn wanted to know if forum members thought the suit was dead. armedferret and andrewg felt suits were not dead and would now be worn for fancy dinners or special events. Still getting dressed up remains part of Alex.C‘s routine, although facelessghost figures the suit is on life support. mebejoseph figures suits will still be around but maybe not ties, to which Silverstreak chimed in to say that ties definitely are dead although he still likes them. Kittiwake30 posted to say suits have been dying long before the pandemic, JT10000 agreed saying people have been wearing chinos and shirts and blazers for a while now, while ryn posted to say he will take every opportunity he can get to wear a suit or a blazer.

