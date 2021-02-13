Huckberry: Up to 40% off during their annual Winter Sale

Huckberry is different. They specialize in high performing gear, shoes, and clothes, all which needs to get the job done WHILE looking awesome. Yes it’s another clearance sale. But they almost never run codes or promos, and their sale events are rare. This just launched winter sale happens to be one of the few.

Huckberry has cut the price on a LOT of items in the last 24 hours… and this is a quiet roll out. Pretty sure they give it a few days before they start shouting from the mountain tops about this thing? Off we go with some picks. This might be a “hide the wallet situation” for some of us. Myself included. Free shipping kicks in at $98, and being that Huckberry deals in pretty high quality stuff, know then that a lot of but not all of this stuff ships and returns for free.

Huckberry took the already hugely popular Timex Q and nailed more than a few aesthetic tweaks to create a watch for their own collaborative purposes. Full review here if you want it.

Big fan of PROOF. The Huckberry exclusive brand is modern without looking spacey, and rugged while still looking awesome in the city. See their 72-hour merino henley and t-shirt collection (which sadly, isn’t getting a cut). But this “stealth down” vest sure is. Also nice to know that the down is certified by the Responsible Down Standard. UPDATE: WOW those went fast. Just XL left as of Saturday night. But, it’s a winter clearance event. Once this stuff is gone, it’s gone.

And the hooded jacket version. Sizes are scattered here. Two color options.

Mystery Ranch has a super, super loyal following. Clean, functional design here.

From the brand Peregrine. 100% British wool, which is then spun and made into one heck of a handsome waffle cardigan. Spendy, but something you’ll have for a long time, and use quite a bit.

Two colors to pick from. Nubuck uppers. All the retro mountaineering style. Made in Italy.

Lotta beer fans out there drinking super high end beer out of thrift store glasses. These are from the Japanese design firm Kinto, and that angled lip reduces dripping (after your 4th of course) and makes for easy pouring.

Double faced 52% wool, 43% cotton, 5% polyester knit blazers with serious sportswear chops. Subtle snap-closure “game” pocket in the rear is perfect for carrying guide books and other papers.

Fully understand that the sneaker chelsea mashup isn’t for everyone. But unlike a dress shoe sneaker matchup, sneaker chelseas are just… more simple? They just seem to make more sense, and are a bit easier on the eye. They’re a great jeans/chinos shoe. Polo or t-shirt and maybe a casual knit blazer up top. Been wearing my old suede BR Tullys quite a bit since March. Might be time for an upgrade.

Not just some fashion label trying to imitate the Brits. This is the real deal. Made in the UK. Water repellant finish Millerain cotton fabric. Good gravy what a coat.

Big headed fellas! Your sunglasses are here! 56mm lens width, and Rokas come with those subtle non-slip grip points at the nose bridge and temples. Perfect. Rokas are great they’re like a really really nice pair of Sunskis.

And Sunskis were like: “OHHHH YOU RANNNNG? HOW ABOUT SOME OF ME FOR HALF THE PRICE??!”. 51mm lens width here, so, not quite as good for the true big-face fellas. I wear this particular pair all the time though, and it’s not like I’m not walking around with anything less than a big pumpkin on top of my neck. So yeah. They work for me. Shipping will cost you $4.99 for these, unless you pick up some other stuff and trip the $98 free shipping threshold.

That’ll do. Vests are great for transitional seasons, and Barbour knows what they’re doing. Hard not to like the contrast at the inside of the collar.

It’s the “burning log” gloves! As in… you can grab a burning log with them. Wouldn’t make a HABIT out of that, but, it’s a nice option to have! Great for extreme cold temps too. Thinsulate inside. Waxed coating on the exterior.

An exclusive to Huckberry. Huckberry got Astorflex to take their hugely popular Greenflex desert boot, use smooth leather uppers up top, and stitch a subtle studded rubber sole to the bottom. Made in Italy.

The popover option from their stealth down collection. Snap placket. Also available in a charcoal that seems to lean more mid-gray?

For those that love the G-Shock, and want something with a bit more… broodishness? That brushed stainless steel fixed-bezel is sharp.

Spring is right around the corner. Or maybe you live in a warmer climate (or, just love to layer and or just love Flint and Tinder’s USA made stuff). Unlined here. USA Made.

These technical chinos are made from 100% poly Japanese Toray twill. Two way stretch, super breathability, soft to the touch, etc. The problem? They don’t sell them in multiple inseams. The vast majority of the waist sizes are pegged with a 32″ inseam. So if that doesn’t work for you, be prepared for a trip to the tailor. Size selection depends on what color you’re after… of which there are more than a few (colors, that is).

Good gravy that’s a lotta boot. Made in the USA. “Toast Rushmore” Bison leather is exclusive to Huckberry.

Insulated, slimmer in fit, and a dead simple, classy design. Classy… which is tough to say about most parkas. Designed in Denmark.

The pen really is mightier than the keyboard. Especially if it’s a touch sensitive one on your phone where autocorrect always takes over and messes up your writing. Get a good pen. Made in the USA. Brass case. Come with an ink cartridge, so you can write right away.

That’s a lot of money. But if you want a sporty, tough, do anything and go anywhere watch without the bulk that usually comes with divers and other tool style watches? This 36mm option is about as good as it gets. Swiss made. 300m water resistance. Sapphire crystal.

Classic sportswear looks in a lighter weight. Corduroy lined collar and cuffs.

Appears to be a bit of an odd duck, this one, but has potential. It is NOT your standard navy blue blazer. Hardly. Something super lightweight (but still wool blend), less structured (like no structure) and more modern in fit and look. Somewhere in the swazer camp? And meant to be worn more casually. Say, sorta like this.

Another Timex Q collab? Maybe they oversaturated the market. Who knows. Still looks awfully darn good. Bubble crystal, retro design, cross hairs, etc.

Strangely enough, these are also part of Nordstrom’s Winter Clearance event… and they’re going for less over there. Although they don’t have blue. Just black or gray at Nordy. So if you want blue? It’ll cost you a bit more through Huckberry.

Made in Italy. Natural crepe rubber sole that’s pretty much nature’s way of providing basketball shoe like cushioning. Easy slip on/off is perfect for keeping your out-of-doors shoes out-of-doors, and your in-house shoes in-house.

Shell built from a hardy and highly water-resistant British Millerain waxed canvas. Insulated with primaloft. Not made in the USA like many other Flint and Tinder products, so, kinda a bummer there.

One of those Timexes that has surprised the wristwatch world in recent years. Manual wind. SMALL. Very “classically” sized. Full review here.

Cut, sewn, and washed all right here in the USA. Sizes are super scattered at post time, but there are a couple of 32×30 and 32×32 sizes left. For now.

What’s… a “gym”? Kidding. Sorta. Much respect to my fellow home-bound workout warriors, getting it done as a one person wrecking crew in their garages in the morning.

Note that these are not the 365 pant. Billed as “the tougher, older brother of our bestselling 365 Pant.” So, thicker twill? But they make a point of saying they move with you. Not made in the USA I don’t believe.

Be warned: I think these run a little short in the tail. But modern cut (and often knit) blazers will do that. And this is a modern cut navy blazer. So, there you go. Made in Portugal. All wool exterior. Ships and returns for free.

Wouldn’t be a Huckberry sale without a couple of awesome, investment worthy wool blankets. You deserve better than that trashy all poly “fleece” blanket you bought out of a grocery store clearance floor cage. I’ve never been more sure of anything in my life. 70″/49″.

Not on sale, but still kinda sorta big news. “Field Tan”, “Havana”, and “Coal” have been restocked. No discount here, but I’m pretty sure these are the most popular thing that Huckberry sells. And they’re a hell of a jacket. Waxed cotton exterior that wears in and molds to the individual wearer over time. Body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining. And? They’re made here in the States. Impressive. Full review here if you want it.

The Huckberry Annual Winter Sale goes live to the public next week (they start talking about it on email/social), and set to expire on February 23rd… but being that this is an end of season thing, stock can be limited.