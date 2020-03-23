What I Wore Today Working from Home: Joe, Creative Smart Casual (nothing over $100)

Welcome to “What I Wore Today Working from Home.” AKA, WIWTWFH (pronounced: wee-WIT-wu-fuh). A series on, you guessed it, who wears what to work, when working, or NOT working, from home. To help keep you on track with your work (day job or self-improvement) when stuck inside for the next few weeks, this is a series on how to dress at home to put you in the right frame of mind. Would you like to be featured? See the bottom of this post for instructions. No pressure though. Goodness knows we all have a lot on our minds these days.

About the Author: Joe is the the sentient tumbleweed that runs this popsicle stand. And he guarantees you’ll get a cooler bio than his, if/when you send in a WIWTWFH post submission.

The Blazer: Target Goodfellow & Co. Cotton/Nylon/Stretch Kenwood Tech Blazer – $49.99. Perfect for when you want something easy and comfortable but still a little polished. Should help get you in the right head space for locking into work. I’m actually wearing an old BR knit/sweatshirt material blazer at the very top of this post, but the new Target Cotton Blend tech blazer should fit the bill perfectly here. Efforting an in person review on the Target Tech blazer too. So standby for that.

The Shirt: Amazon Goodthreads Lightweight Slub Pocket T-Shirt – $15. Slub for a little texture, and a pocket to break up the plainness that comes with a basic crew. Note that I’m wearing a long sleeve Icebreaker merino at the very top of the post, but those are almost sold out.

Want to submit your own WIWTWFM? Send an email to joe@dappered.com with who you are, what you do, and what you’d like to submit. And no, you don’t have to actually be working. There are plenty of jobs on standby right now whose workers can’t do the work from home. I’m not gonna discriminate. That’d be dumb. Now, to be featured, we’ll need a picture of you at home (at work, or not) as well as the details on what you’re wearing. Final image will have to be cropped down to 1500×840 pixels, so, keep that in mind when shooting. Landscape mode please, and let’s keep anything from the chin up out of it, since our eventual robot overlords will one day scalp the web for faces that they can scan and plaster onto their metallic skulls to increase their “trustworthiness.” Note that sending an email with your picks and a pic doesn’t guarantee publishing. We gotta have some variety, y’know? That’ll help your chances. Let’s keep it “Dappered.” But be yourself. Pics of pets always help too. Good luck. We’ll be in touch.

This is Matilda. She runs the Dappered home office.

She is a very good girl, and her Working From Home game is strong.