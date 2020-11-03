In Review (and Win it): The Huckberry x Timex Cola Sport Watch

This is not just another Timex Q.

Well, it sorta is. Because the changes they’ve made for this exclusive Huckberry edition are aesthetic. But if you don’t believe purposeful, thoughtful, aesthetic changes can in fact amount to something, then what are you doing on this website?

Still Quartz. Still has those nifty 1970s angles to the 38mm case. Still has the generously domed crystal, day and date window, and a clickless bidirectional bezel. Still has the stainless steel mesh band.

Where they nail it, is on that bidirectional bezel, and the dial right under the glass it encircles.

Sing it with me: “I’d like to buy, the world a watch… this very one you seeee….“

Gone are the 12, bulky hour markers on the bezel, and instead you get a much more subtle and useful dive-style bezel. The red “cola” accent sweeps from the triangle at the top down to 20 minutes, with the rest of the anodized aluminum ring being black. It’s an old-school timekeeping method that’s perfect for parking meters, roasting whatever it is you’re roasting, or keeping track of how long you’ve been below the surface. (Which admittedly, none of us use dive watch bezels for anymore. But who cares! Looks great!)

38mm should please plenty.

Band will grab at your wrist hair a bit, but I’ve found it only does so when putting it on.

Under the glass, the indices have also been slimmed down and classed up. The glob-like circles have been replaced by batons, with slightly thicker rectangles at 12, 6, and 9, to balance out the rectangular day and date window at 3. Red cross hairs, a red seconds hand, and a red and white chapter ring balance it all out, without cluttering the thing up.

Movement is a Seiko quartz, crystal is acrylic, and the only Huckberry branding is on the functional, easy to use battery hatch on the back. Water resistance is 50m. Wish it woulda been 100, but again, it’s doubtful you’ll be under the surface too long (if at all) with it. And 50m is plenty for most anyway.

Generously domed crystal. It’s a sports watch alright.

The Q reissue was one of the most eye catching watch releases of 2019, especially in the affordable world.

Kudos to Huckberry (and Timex) for taking a great thing and making it even better.

Enter here to win the Huckberry x Timex Cola Sport Watch shown in the post above. One entry per person. Deadline for entry is 11:59 pm ET 11/4/20. Winner will be notified by email. Good luck, and HUGE thanks to Huckberry for sending along this watch for a review and subsequent giveaway!