Nordstrom Winter Sale 2021 – Picks for Men

This is better than expected. Not as good as a (Fall Preview) Anniversary Sale, or one of the half-yearly’s. But still, for an end of no REALLY end of season clearance? Pretty… pretty good!

Just a day or so ago it appeared that Nordstrom dumped about a thousand new items in their sale section. And we’ve combed through all of it. Note that while at post time, these picks had at least a good size selection, this is a true end-of-season clearance and stuff is moving very fast. Also, what Nordstrom has on hand reflects the last year of retail. Not a ton of dressed up stuff. Off we go with the picks. Everything ships AND returns for free.

Pretty sure “Zella” is Nordstrom’s in-house brand that’s supposed to compete with Lululemon. And a LOT of this stuff (but not all) is now on sale. So maybe the experiment didn’t work as well as they were hoping? Yet Nordy’s in-house brands almost always deliver. So it could be a chance to get some Lululemon-like stuff, for a much (much) more palatable price. And unlike shopping Lululemon’s “We Made too Much” Final Sale section, all this stuff ships and returns for free, being that it’s Nordstrom.

Hugely popular, very well reviewed, ships and returns for free. Now, with a rare discount. I do believe these are price matched? So, not sure when the sale ends on them.

Well reviewed Bonobos basics… now at Target level pricing. And that’s WITH shipping. Fifteen bucks. Ships and returns free, even if you buy just a t-shirt. We live in amazing times.

For the henley addicts out there. Fabric is 66% polyester, 23% cotton, 11% rayon, so I’m thinking it’ll be super soft like a “tri blend” t-shirt? I think? The subtle stripes are a nice touch. From the Nordstrom 1901 brand, which leans younger.

Spendy for sure, but could be basically two-coats-in-one for those who love well executed simplicity. It appears to be a relatively lightweight wool/cashmere shell… that has a button out insulated lining? So, keep the lining in for the cold months, then ditch it for spring and fall?

Still spendy even on sale, but man does Hestra get it right. Ever since Mrs. Dappered gifted me a pair a few holiday seasons ago, it’s all I’ll reach for. Sizes and color selection is varied depending on what model you’re after. And being that gloves have to fit like, y’know, a glove… the free shipping and returns really comes in handy here.

Probably best for legitimate fans only. Because you’ll be asked about them. And if it turns out you can’t karaoke “It’s Tricky” without falling all over yourself (sorry Jason, I failed you), then you’ll be exposed as a fraud. In my defense, I insisted I didn’t want to get up there and grab the mic. Ah well, some scars run deep.

Onion shaped quilting instead of the usual puffy horizontal baffles. Also available in black, but those sizes are moving quick.

Not a ton of tailored wear in this sale, but for under $90, this Wool/silk/linen sportcoat with a bit of pattern could do the trick.

Made in the USA and now half off. Ships and returns free like the rest. Really liking that burgundy shade.

Fun. Super fun. Classic, court inspired kicks that don’t look just like every other pair of classic, court inspired pair of kicks. Textured leather uppers. Super affordable price.

For those on the move. Smartly designed bags with really good reviews.

One of Barbour’s timeless designs. Of which they have many. Now half off.

Looks like these could have superior materials to other sub $100 chukkas? Love that gray nubuck. Oiled leather option is allegedly full grain?

95% cashmere, 4% “other” (they never specify what that “other” is), and 1% elastane. Subtle, donegal speckled look here. If you’re gonna have one or two really nice crewneck sweaters you use a lot? This very well could fill the role of one of those.

Coat season is coming to a close. At least in regards to selling coats. And that’s why there’s a bunch of coats on sale. Wool blend here. Burgundy? Why not. Also shown at the very top of the post.

Well those are inexpensive. And if they show up and just aren’t up to snuff? You can send ’em back for free. Lots of sizes at post time.

I can’t tell if that’s good ugly or bad ugly. You decide.

ATHLETIC fit. For all those fellas who haven’t been skipping leg day, despite gyms being locked down. Pants. You can do it! WE CAN DO IT! 97% cotton and 3% spandex. Looks great with everything from dress shoes to casual shoes to sneakers, as shown above.

Could be great, could be awkwardly chopped. Maybe it’s just the model, but, it does look short in the above pic. Best to stay away if you’re super long and lean? If you’re more average build, could be a great, cheaper alternative for this sorta look.

Serious classy gentleman vibes. Without getting into the fussy territory. 73% wool, 27% silk.

Cotton/cashmere here. Not merino. Was hoping for merino. But these should be easier to launder, Dry flat though.

Basic chore coat looks here, but in a double-faced wool blend. Sizes are moving fast on these. Medium and large are left in the gray at post time.

The flagship from Bonobos. NOT final sale (nothing here is final sale). Which is nice. Just olive and navy available at post time, but, you could do a lot worse than leaning on olive and navy slim fit chinos.

For those days you want to step it up from a hoodie. Merino wool blend here.

Cheap chelseas. And these lean to the “less” side. Meaning… they can look a little elfish on some. Love me some chelseas, but like a lot of others, some of us lean towards chelseas that are a touch more substantial (like the AE Liverpool). Higher ankle shaft, but more sole, etc. Less Keebler Elf slipper looks if you go with something more substantial. BUT. They’re popular for a reason. Yet there’s nothing rugged about these “boots”. These are city boots. Beatle-style boots if you will.

A puffer style vest without all the puff and all the shine that comes from synthetic options? Perfect. Quilted, grey cotton flannel here.

Five. Dollar. Socks.

More cheap chukkas. Nice work with the combination of a sleeker profile, plus a crepe sole like a traditional desert boot. Oiled leather uppers here, so, a bit richer than a standard leather upper.

Seems like we’re close to last call here for winter accessories. All cashmere. Plenty of colors to pick from.

For those that want something with a little more style, and a lot less profile, than the constantly suggested Totes Gentleman’s Umbrella.

Look at you with your fancy spendy hoodie! Look, for as expensive as it is (even on sale), it gets a lot of things right. Good Man Brand makes (wait for it) good stuff. Nice quality. And this SLIM fit hoodie, without a kangaroo pocket up front, is lightyears from those blanket thick fleece things sold at college bookstores and Cabela’s. Slub texture too. Nice work outta Good Man Brand.

MORE spendy casual wear. When is seventy five (!!) bucks somewhat reasonable for a “sweatshirt”? When it’s merino wool, and when it’s made by Icebreaker. It’s what they specialize in.

Sheepskin lined. Memory foam insole. Could be nice winners for a fair price?

For those that want a performance polo, and don’t mind a logo on the sleeve. Because it’s a golf polo, and Nike/UnderArmour/etc… get away with their logos on golf polos all the time. But totally understandable if it’s a deal breaker. Lots of stretch. 90% poly, 10% spandex. Breathable, wicking, etc.

Lean back. Lean Back. Lean Back. Lean Back.

A splurge of a casual belt. But could be the last casual belt you buy for a very very very long time. Made in the USA. Rich bourbon shade of leather.

Great for around the house now, and then for full use come the warm weather. Love that color scheme. Hand sewn construction here. From their high end line.

Looks like it’ll fit great. If you’re a smokestack.

For the denim heads? Of which, they probably look at these things and see them as daily-workhorses. Which is crazy for those of us who could never imagine spending $100+ on jeans.

Basics from Nordy. Washable. Be warned though that sizes are really scattered at this point.

Been in the sale section for a bit. But if you’re looking to get back into easy-wearing, comfortable sportcoats, this could be the ticket. 78% wool, 19% cotton, 3% elastane.

And we finish with the J&M shoes that are always lurking in the Nordy Sale section. The not quite as fortunate man’s AE Strands. Three colors. Sheepskin lined. Almost certainly full grain leather. Word is that these things are the real deal.

The Nordstrom Winter Sale runs until February 21st. Or, well, let’s be honest. It probably runs until they can get rid of this stuff.