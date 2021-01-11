Best Posts of 2020: Adapting, Getting Dressed, and Home Offices

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2020, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2020. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

Boy 2020, you walloped us over the head. The pandemic was (and still is) by no means the only event that rocked the world, but it is the event that has demanded the majority of our attention on a continuing basis. One trend that was the beneficiary of lockdowns and stay at home orders was the already popular athleisure movement. Comfortable? Sure. But dressing a bit nicer requires a little effort, and sometimes effort can actually be a mood booster. This post shared 10 ways to break out of an athleisure rut.

Short but sweet, early in the pandemic this quick post was published just as a reminder that enclothed cognition is real, and dressing well can help you stay ahead of the game.

There’s debate about this, and even a conversation is going on about it over on Threads. Here’s an excerpt from the original post: “Clothes are a conduit. Learning how to deploy that conduit requires practice. And practice leads to fluency. Projecting competence and power is a skill that can help prevent you from being held back, as well as give you an edge over competition and adversaries.”

Since there is obvious support for intentionally dressing well here at Dappered, it continued to do what it does best: help guys work the retail system so they can be comfortable, look sharp, and save money. And business casual is a great middle ground between just casual and suited up.

Author Adam T’s introduction to this posts said it best: “All of a sudden a sizeable chunk of us are now hunkered down at home, whether voluntarily or by force, trying to get some work done. And for those who just aren’t used to the WFH (work from home) life, it can be… strange. Regardless of all the bad news and negativity out there, we shouldn’t just be mailing it in while wearing sweatpants and drinking whiskey all day (as awesome as that sounds). Here’s a handful of tips for setting up your home office and being more productive than you think.”

A little controversial for some, but some solid advice for creating repetitious action that will achieve the great thing you are going after. It’s fine to have a “great” goal, but trying to achieve great while learning and creating how to get there can land you in disappointing territory. Joe shared that good is the secret to the longevity of Dappered. And that’s a great thing.