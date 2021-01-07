Dappered

Best Affordable Style of 2020 – The Suit

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

 

Whatever suit you wore when you absolutely didn’t have to wear a suit but you wore a suit anyway

Shown on human: Cougar Bait. Allegedly.

Here’s to you, Bowl of F*ck guy.

The Suit isn’t dead.

Promise.

 

Also Receiving Votes: Spier & Mackay’s $348, core line of half-canvas wool suits… especially when they dropped to $199 during their suit liquidation sale. Suitsupply’s $359 – $399 Wardrobe Starter line, especially if you got one that fits great during their Outlet SaleBlack Lapel’s Custom Suits. The Bonobos Jetsetter Line when they’re on deep sale. J. Crew’s summertime “unsuit” on deep discount.

