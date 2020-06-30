Steal Alert: J. Crew Unsuits for $75

Get the socks.

That’s the trick. Get the socks. Or these socks. Or anything super cheap that’s up for the extra discount with the GOFOURTH code.

J. Crew’s cotton/linen unsuits are perfect for summer. Especially this summer. Totally unstructured, you can wear them dressed up a bit, and you can absolutely wear them dressed down. Perfect for when you don’t really want to dress up, but still recognize that putting a little effort in pays huge dividends. They work great together as a full, super unstructured/breezy/unstuffy suit. They also work great on their own, broken up and worn with other stuff.

Normally the suit runs $266 full price. Or $160 with an every so often 40% off deal. Now $75 (but final sale) if you get the jacket, the pants, and something else cheap from the sale section. Why? Because J. Crew is running a tiered buy more save more deal. 1 item gets you an extra 50% off. 2 items get you an extra 60% off. Buy 3 final sale items or more, knock an additional 70% off. For example:

Total = $249.88 pre code.

Apply the extra 70% off 3 items GOFOURTH code and

End Total = $74.96 FINAL

So by getting the socks, you actually save twenty bucks. Because 60% off (the discount if you get just the two items for the suit) would put you at $95.99.

So get the socks. Or any socks that are up for the extra 70% off 3+ items code. Not ALL of the sale socks are. So read that red text carefully. They have to be tagged with the “UP TO EXTRA 70% OFF SALE STYLES WITH GOFOURTH” note. And it’s all final sale. No returns. So, that’s a risk.

Full review of these unsuits can be found here.

That’s all.

Carry on.