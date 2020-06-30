Steal Alert: J. Crew Unsuits for $75

GOFOURTH = Extra 70% off 3+ J. Crew FINAL sale items
Get the socks.
That’s the trick. Get the socks. Or these socks. Or anything super cheap that’s up for the extra discount with the GOFOURTH code.
J. Crew’s cotton/linen unsuits are perfect for summer. Especially this summer. Totally unstructured, you can wear them dressed up a bit, and you can absolutely wear them dressed down. Perfect for when you don’t really want to dress up, but still recognize that putting a little effort in pays huge dividends. They work great together as a full, super unstructured/breezy/unstuffy suit. They also work great on their own, broken up and worn with other stuff.
Normally the suit runs $266 full price. Or $160 with an every so often 40% off deal. Now $75 (but final sale) if you get the jacket, the pants, and something else cheap from the sale section. Why? Because J. Crew is running a tiered buy more save more deal. 1 item gets you an extra 50% off. 2 items get you an extra 60% off. Buy 3 final sale items or more, knock an additional 70% off. For example:
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket in cotton-linen – $149.99 FINAL ($168)
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit pant in cotton-linen – $88.99 FINAL ($98)
- Striped dress socks – $10.90 FINAL ($19.50)
Total = $249.88 pre code.
Apply the extra 70% off 3 items GOFOURTH code and
End Total = $74.96 FINAL
So by getting the socks, you actually save twenty bucks. Because 60% off (the discount if you get just the two items for the suit) would put you at $95.99.
So get the socks. Or any socks that are up for the extra 70% off 3+ items code. Not ALL of the sale socks are. So read that red text carefully. They have to be tagged with the “UP TO EXTRA 70% OFF SALE STYLES WITH GOFOURTH” note. And it’s all final sale. No returns. So, that’s a risk.
Full review of these unsuits can be found here.
That’s all.
Carry on.