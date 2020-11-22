Dappered

The Suitsupply Online Outlet is OPEN – Black Friday Week 2020

Suitsupply Outlet Access code: 2020

Surprise. It’s back. Again.

This thing is stacked to the gills this time. Which is no surprise, due to the year that we’ve had. Lots of suits. Lots of sportcoats. And the prices are lower than what they had been in previous outlet openings. Plenty of suits under $300. Some under $200. Which is nuts. And it’s not just out-of-season warm weather stuff. There’s cold weather gear in there too. Year round stuff as well.

The level of inventory and the prices being what they are, frankly, sorta has me worried for the brand. I know nothing though. Honestly, I know zilch.

Know that it’s all final sale this time. So no returns. 

Use the code 2020 to get through that first page. And then you can see the stuff.

Big thanks to reader Liam for the tip.

Now… Where’s the cape.

