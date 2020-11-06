Dappered

Steal Alert: Spier and Mackay $199 Suits Liquidation Sale

By |

Spier Suit Liqudation Sale: Filarte & Guabello Wool Suits – $199 ($348)

Holy moly.

Well, as was recently asked: Is the Suit Dead? …the answer seems to still be no. But they have taken enough of a time-out that Spier is blowing out their stock of Core Suits (and more) for under $200. That’s twenty bucks more than a pair of ultra boosts. I know, apples and oranges, but still.

Still half canvas construction. Still nice wool fabrics. Still has easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. And still comes in both a slim or contemporary silhouette. You can find a review of the slim fit here, and the contemporary fit here.

Look, if you won’t wear it, then the approximate real value of the garment is $0.00 to the purchaser. But some of us are still wearing suits. Even at home. When no one can see us. On purpose.

Because it feels good when not much else does.

And these aren’t crap, fused, department store or bargain factory outlet suits. And to nab one for two bills… or a week’s worth for a grand? That certainly is…

something?

That’s all.

Carry on.

HIT THE MUSIC.

