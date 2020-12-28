After Christmas Sales for Men – 2020 (plus picks)

We’ve reached that point on the calendar when “the most wonderful time of the year” becomes “well hell, now what?” And retailers are looking to unload whatever they can, for often a heck of a lot less than before. Below you’ll find some of just that, that’s actually worth noting. (Top Photo Credit)
Bonobos: Up to 50% off during their “longest year ever” sale
- Italian Knit Blazer – $198 ($350) multiple colors
- The Wool Car Coat – $198 ($448) three colors
- Jetsetter Italian Stretch Velvet Blazer – $198 ($500)
- Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $68 ($98) not the biggest discount, but still. Lotta colors and fits.
- Stretch Washed Chinos – $48 ($98)
- Washable Merino V-Neck Sweater – $48 ($98) lotta colors. Lots.
It’s a select items, select/random discounts sale. Much of it very good! Some of it not as good. Better than not good picks above. Doesn’t appear to be final sale either?
J. Crew: Extra 50% off 1 sale item, Extra 60% off 2 sale items, Extra 70% off 3 sale items w/ BIGSALE
Outfit #1:
- Ludlow Slim-fit patch pocket blazer in English basketweave cotton-wool – $74.97 FINAL ($328)
- Thomas Mason for J.Crew slim fit two-ply dress shirt in royal oxford cotton – $29.97 FINAL ($128)
- 484 Slim-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant – $20.99 FINAL ($98)
= $125.93 total, albeit final sale ($554 at full retail)
Outfit #2:
- Wallace & Barnes sherpa donkey jacket – $38.99 FINAL ($188)
- Slim washable merino wool sweater – $19.49 FINAL ($79.50)
- 484 Slim-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant – $20.99 FINAL ($98)
= $79.47 total, albeit final sale ($365.50 at full retail)
A couple more combos from this one, since 70% off is pretty massive. Going for all-in-one outfits here, instead of going with the cheap socks just to net the big discount model. Red prices above show the price after the 70% off w/ 3 items discount. Looks like this stuff has moved to final sale since the Blazer Steal alert post was published on Saturday? Dang. Wasn’t all final sale before. That seems to have changed.
Spier and Mackay: 25% off just about everything w/ BOX25
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Blazer – $261 ($348)
- Emerald Tweed Sportcoat in their Neapolitan Cut – $261 ($348)
- Goodyear welted suede double monks – $186 ($248)
- Goodyear welted suede chukka boots – $186 ($248)
That green tweed. Yowza. Discount should work on just about everything. Only exclusions are the new Charcoal Herringbone Balmacaan, Fox Brothers Sportcoats & Full Canvas Suits.
Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off clearance items
- Made in Italy Good Man Brand Stretch Cotton Sportcoat – $112.48 ($498) watch out, tail might be chopped
- 1901 New Ballard Trim Fit Flat Front Chino Pants – $18.72 ($59.50)
- Billy Reid Michael Slim Fit Quilted Shirt Jacket – $88.86 ($395) only size small left
- John W. Nordstrom Torino Flat Front Glen Plaid Wool Pants – $47.97 – $63.97 ($159)
- Andrew Marc Archer Quilted Camp Jacket – $50.61 ($67.48)
- Johnston & Murphy Watkins Wingtip – $39.36 ($159)
It’s another “clear the racks” event. Can’t be just on sale (it’s all on sale at The Rack), has to be on clearance. Extra 25% off has already been taken and prices are as marked. Just a reminder that Nordstrom Rack doesn’t do free returns, unless you can get it to a physical Nordstrom Rack store. Returns through the mail will cost you $5.95 for US customers.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off sale items
- Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford in Burnished Copper – $224.97 ($395)
- McTavish Oxford Wingtip Waxed Suede Dress Shoe – $149.97 ($365)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $224.97 ($395)
No code needed here. Discount should happen at checkout. No personal experience with the “copper” leather, but, well, I’m intrigued with those Park Avenues.
Nike: Up to 50% off w/ New Markdowns
- Nike Dri-FIT Academy Pro Short Sleeve Shirt – $20.97 ($25)
- Nike Rise 365 Running Shirt – $36.97 ($45)
- Nike DBreak-Type – $59.97 ($90)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit – $118.97 ($160)
- Nike DBreak SP – $49.97 ($100)
Time to upgrade your workout gear for any upcoming New Year’s resolutions? Or maybe it’s time to burn the athleisure you’ve been (maybe) living in since March. A little white vinegar goes a long way in your laundry loads, when it comes to the athletic/techwear stuff. For real. See #9 over here.
Banana Republic: Up to 75% off Select Winter Sale Items
- Core Temp Waffle-Knit Henley T-Shirt – $16.99 ($59.50)
- Arley Suede Boots – $52.99 ($178)
- Realey Leather Chukka Boot – $61.99 ($178)
- Aiden Slim Core Temp Pant (olive green or sequoia brown) – $28.99 ($98)
- Slim Cozy Brushed Traveler Pant – $31.99 ($109)
- Unlined Recycled Wool-Blend Car Coat – $88.99 ($299)
- Supima Cable-Knit Sweater – $23.99 ($98.50)
- Italian Merino V-Neck Sweater – $28.99 – $38.99 ($98.50)
A true end of season blow out. And there’s quite a bit in there. The cuts are pretty serious too. Sure it’s only a couple of colors, but core temp chinos for $29 is a particular highlight.
DROP: Glycine Combat Sub “Soda” Automatic Watch – $275 ($399)
Holy moly. That’s a huge price cut on these things. Usually hovering near $400. A DROP exclusive. Full review can be found here. Getting that red and blue look without the huge markup that you’ll find with luxury brands. 42mm Case Diameter. 200m water resistance. Stainless steel case and a sapphire crystal. Original, throwback Glycine logo. Glycine’s 2-year warranty. Also, shipping starts January 4th, AND it’s not final sale. Didn’t see this coming. Meanwhile, their GMT version is back, for quite a pretty penny more. That one will run you $629.
Todd Snyder: Additional 30% off FINAL sale items w/ GOODBYE2020
- Made in Canada Todd Snyder + Champion basic jersey tee – $27.30 FINAL ($50) six on sale colors
- Wool Cruiser Jacket – $279.30 FINAL ($598)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Welton Bi-Metal Quartz Watch – $90.30 FINAL ($158)
- Dents Fleece Lined Waxed Cotton Gloves – $41.30 FINAL ($72)
- Made in Canada Sutton Lambswool/Cashmere Herringbone Sportcoat – $244.30 FINAL ($498)
- Made in England Sanders Chelsea Boots – $209.30 FINAL ($395)
There’s a lot in the Todd Snyder Sale section at present. The extra 30% off helps a ton. BUT. It’s all final sale. So no returns.
Mr. Porter: Up to 50% off during their sale
- Filson Original Leather-Trimmed Twill Briefcase – $195 ($325)
- Common Projects Achilles Pebble-Grain Leather Sneakers – $255 ($425)
- Common Projects Achilles Suede and Leather Sneakers – $255 ($425)
A lot of us just don’t “get” Mr. Porter. So much of it is so… whatever the precise opposite of down-to-earth would be. But a lot of guys worship that place, and their very rare sale events too. So. Here it be. Mr. Porter? Your cash is good at the bar.
Huckberry: End of Year Clearance Event
- PROOF Stealth Down Vest – $125.98 ($148)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Cord Trucker Jacket – $140.98 ($188)
- Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket in Navy – $191.98 ($240)
- Hestra Utsjö Elk – $115.98 ($168)
Still rolling. Runs through New Year’s Eve. Full picks here if you want them, although much has sold out since they launched the thing. Picks above still have good size selections left.
Nordstrom: Half-Yearly Sale is still rolling
- Johnston & Murphy Daley Medallion Toe Oxford – $79.90 ($169)
- Nordstrom 100% Cashmere V-Neck Sweater – $87 ($145)
- Good Man Brand Slim Fit Heather Sportcoat or Slub Black Sportcoat – $178.80 ($298)
- Nike Killshot SP Sneaker in Burgundy – $60.30 ($90)
Just launched on Christmas, and still rolling along. Everything ships and returns for free. Full picks here.
Also worth a mention:
- East Dane: Extra 30% off sale items w/ BYE2020
- Billy Reid: Up to 40% off during their winter clearance sale (watch out, there are final sale items in there)
- Bespoke Post: Their shop is having a big warehouse sale
- Target: They’re having a clothes clearance event. Selection is pretty scattered.
- Brooks Brothers: UP TO (that’s key, “up to”, not a flat 50% off, most of it isn’t 50% off) 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off + an additional 15% off all that mess w/ BC1818
- Ledbury: Up to 50% off during their winter sale
- Filson: Their winter sale is underway. A very, very “clearancy” feeling here.
- Jack Erwin: They’re running a rare sale. All final sale though. So no returns. Sizes are scattered. Big thanks to Tom B. for the tip!