After Christmas Sales for Men – 2020 (plus picks)

We’ve reached that point on the calendar when “the most wonderful time of the year” becomes “well hell, now what?” And retailers are looking to unload whatever they can, for often a heck of a lot less than before. Below you’ll find some of just that, that’s actually worth noting. (Top Photo Credit)

It’s a select items, select/random discounts sale. Much of it very good! Some of it not as good. Better than not good picks above. Doesn’t appear to be final sale either?

Outfit #1:

= $125.93 total, albeit final sale ($554 at full retail)

Outfit #2:

= $79.47 total, albeit final sale ($365.50 at full retail)

A couple more combos from this one, since 70% off is pretty massive. Going for all-in-one outfits here, instead of going with the cheap socks just to net the big discount model. Red prices above show the price after the 70% off w/ 3 items discount. Looks like this stuff has moved to final sale since the Blazer Steal alert post was published on Saturday? Dang. Wasn’t all final sale before. That seems to have changed.

That green tweed. Yowza. Discount should work on just about everything. Only exclusions are the new Charcoal Herringbone Balmacaan, Fox Brothers Sportcoats & Full Canvas Suits.

It’s another “clear the racks” event. Can’t be just on sale (it’s all on sale at The Rack), has to be on clearance. Extra 25% off has already been taken and prices are as marked. Just a reminder that Nordstrom Rack doesn’t do free returns, unless you can get it to a physical Nordstrom Rack store. Returns through the mail will cost you $5.95 for US customers.

No code needed here. Discount should happen at checkout. No personal experience with the “copper” leather, but, well, I’m intrigued with those Park Avenues.

Time to upgrade your workout gear for any upcoming New Year’s resolutions? Or maybe it’s time to burn the athleisure you’ve been (maybe) living in since March. A little white vinegar goes a long way in your laundry loads, when it comes to the athletic/techwear stuff. For real. See #9 over here.

A true end of season blow out. And there’s quite a bit in there. The cuts are pretty serious too. Sure it’s only a couple of colors, but core temp chinos for $29 is a particular highlight.

Holy moly. That’s a huge price cut on these things. Usually hovering near $400. A DROP exclusive. Full review can be found here. Getting that red and blue look without the huge markup that you’ll find with luxury brands. 42mm Case Diameter. 200m water resistance. Stainless steel case and a sapphire crystal. Original, throwback Glycine logo. Glycine’s 2-year warranty. Also, shipping starts January 4th, AND it’s not final sale. Didn’t see this coming. Meanwhile, their GMT version is back, for quite a pretty penny more. That one will run you $629.

There’s a lot in the Todd Snyder Sale section at present. The extra 30% off helps a ton. BUT. It’s all final sale. So no returns.

A lot of us just don’t “get” Mr. Porter. So much of it is so… whatever the precise opposite of down-to-earth would be. But a lot of guys worship that place, and their very rare sale events too. So. Here it be. Mr. Porter? Your cash is good at the bar.

Still rolling. Runs through New Year’s Eve. Full picks here if you want them, although much has sold out since they launched the thing. Picks above still have good size selections left.

Just launched on Christmas, and still rolling along. Everything ships and returns for free. Full picks here.

Also worth a mention: