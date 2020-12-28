Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

After Christmas Sales for Men – 2020 (plus picks)

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

We’ve reached that point on the calendar when “the most wonderful time of the year” becomes “well hell, now what?” And retailers are looking to unload whatever they can, for often a heck of a lot less than before. Below you’ll find some of just that, that’s actually worth noting. (Top Photo Credit)

 

Bonobos: Up to 50% off during their “longest year ever” sale

Bonobos menswear

It’s a select items, select/random discounts sale. Much of it very good! Some of it not as good. Better than not good picks above. Doesn’t appear to be final sale either?

 

J. Crew: Extra 50% off 1 sale item, Extra 60% off 2 sale items, Extra 70% off 3 sale items w/ BIGSALE

J. Crew menswear

Outfit #1:

= $125.93 total, albeit final sale ($554 at full retail)

Outfit #2:

= $79.47 total, albeit final sale ($365.50 at full retail)

A couple more combos from this one, since 70% off is pretty massive. Going for all-in-one outfits here, instead of going with the cheap socks just to net the big discount model. Red prices above show the price after the 70% off w/ 3 items discount. Looks like this stuff has moved to final sale since the Blazer Steal alert post was published on Saturday? Dang. Wasn’t all final sale before. That seems to have changed.

 

Spier and Mackay: 25% off just about everything w/ BOX25

Spier and Mackay menswear

That green tweed. Yowza. Discount should work on just about everything. Only exclusions are the new Charcoal Herringbone Balmacaan, Fox Brothers Sportcoats & Full Canvas Suits.

 

Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off clearance items

Nordstrom Rack menswear

It’s another “clear the racks” event. Can’t be just on sale (it’s all on sale at The Rack), has to be on clearance. Extra 25% off has already been taken and prices are as marked. Just a reminder that Nordstrom Rack doesn’t do free returns, unless you can get it to a physical Nordstrom Rack store. Returns through the mail will cost you $5.95 for US customers.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off sale items 

Allen Edmonds Shoes

No code needed here. Discount should happen at checkout. No personal experience with the “copper” leather, but, well, I’m intrigued with those Park Avenues.

 

Nike: Up to 50% off w/ New Markdowns

Nike menswear

Time to upgrade your workout gear for any upcoming New Year’s resolutions? Or maybe it’s time to burn the athleisure you’ve been (maybe) living in since March. A little white vinegar goes a long way in your laundry loads, when it comes to the athletic/techwear stuff. For real. See #9 over here.

 

Banana Republic: Up to 75% off Select Winter Sale Items

Banana Republic menswear

A true end of season blow out. And there’s quite a bit in there. The cuts are pretty serious too. Sure it’s only a couple of colors, but core temp chinos for $29 is a particular highlight.

 

DROP: Glycine Combat Sub “Soda” Automatic Watch – $275 ($399)

Holy moly. That’s a huge price cut on these things. Usually hovering near $400. A DROP exclusive. Full review can be found here. Getting that red and blue look without the huge markup that you’ll find with luxury brands. 42mm Case Diameter. 200m water resistance. Stainless steel case and a sapphire crystal. Original, throwback Glycine logo. Glycine’s 2-year warranty. Also, shipping starts January 4th, AND it’s not final sale. Didn’t see this coming. Meanwhile, their GMT version is back, for quite a pretty penny more. That one will run you $629.

 

Todd Snyder: Additional 30% off FINAL sale items w/ GOODBYE2020

There’s a lot in the Todd Snyder Sale section at present. The extra 30% off helps a ton. BUT. It’s all final sale. So no returns.

 

Mr. Porter: Up to 50% off during their sale

Filson Brief and Common Projects Sneakers

A lot of us just don’t “get” Mr. Porter. So much of it is so… whatever the precise opposite of down-to-earth would be. But a lot of guys worship that place, and their very rare sale events too. So. Here it be. Mr. Porter? Your cash is good at the bar.

 

Huckberry: End of Year Clearance Event

Huckberry menswear

Still rolling. Runs through New Year’s Eve. Full picks here if you want them, although much has sold out since they launched the thing. Picks above still have good size selections left.

 

Nordstrom: Half-Yearly Sale is still rolling

Just launched on Christmas, and still rolling along. Everything ships and returns for free. Full picks here.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With: , , ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »