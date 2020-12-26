Steal Alert: J. Crew Navy Legacy Blazer for $85 (reg. $350)

Y’know what looks great? A contemporary navy blazer. Something trim, softer in shoulder and construction, made from nice, deep, dark navy wool, and no cheesy gold or brass buttons. Those contemporary types of blazers are easy to dress up or down. You can wear it with a dress shirt and slacks, or, with jeans and a crewneck. And everything in between. They’re a great way to break out of the athleisure rut, and a heck of a way to go crashing through the brick wall that is the new year, shouting “COME AND GET IT 2021, NO MORE ALL DAY PAJAMA PARTIES FOR ME!”

And J. Crew has put their half canvas legacy blazers on mega sale, just in time for all that shouting into the void.

Ludlow Legacy Slim Fit Wool Blazer – $269.99 FINAL ($350)

+

Beer Tap Socks – $6.99 FINAL ($14.50)

+

Cat and Dog Socks – $6.99 FINAL ($14.50 )

=

$85.19 FINAL total w/ code BIGSALE

SUNDAY UPDATE: Looks like they tagged this stuff as now final sale overnight. That wasn’t the case for the blazer just yesterday. Drat.

So this is a buy more/save more kinda thing. But it’s not price tiers. It’s just item count. Yes, you could get “just” the blazer, at an additional 50% off the marked down price. And that’d be a mighty fine deal. It’ll cost you $135 if you do it that way.

BUT.

If you buy two pairs of cheap socks (or, another two super cheap items) along with the blazer, then you’d have three items in your cart.

Apply the code, and your net cost is $85.19.

So in this case, “more” is actually… less.

I know.

The universe is a mad, mad place.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Enjoy the leftovers.