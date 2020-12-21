Huckberry: Up to 50% off during their annual End of Year Clearance Event

Huckberry is a favorite around these parts because they carry super-capable clothes, shoes, and other gear… which also look terrific. Looks good AND it works? Imagine that.

That, and their customer service is great, they seem like genuinely cool people, and their website & user experience is really pretty darn terrific. So yeah. Huckberry. They’re the bee’s knees when it comes to covering your knees to go look at bees. Or something.

I know a guy who keeps bees. He's even on this phone list that if someone finds a swarm in a tree, he (or someone else on the list who keeps bees) gets called to gather them all up, stick 'em in a box, and months later he gives me honey.

Over a thousand items in the sale. Best of the best picks from this sale (as determined by us, not them, no bees had any influence either) can be found below.

I don’t know how any puffer can look bad-arse because for crying out loud it’s called a puffer… but the good folks at PROOF have somehow pulled it off. Because these look terrific. Also nice to know that the down is certified by the Responsible Down Standard.

That thing is straight up gorgeous. Shaped in natural carob wood molds to reflect the grain of the tree. For the good stuff. Like this or this or this or this if you’re a non-drinker. Lead free too, according to the makers. So no leeching of that stuff into your booze. Nice.

A rare sale on the USA Made, Flannel Lined, Waxed Trucker from Flint and Tinder. Easily one of the best things they make, and maybe the most popular thing Huckberry sells. The catch? Only the navy is on sale. But still. You’re my boy blue! Full review of the waxed trucker can be found here. Just medium and large left in the navy at post time.

Don’t recall these dropping this far in price just yet? Could be mistaken. Another one of those watches that has been an enormous feather in the cap of the Timex design department. Full in person look can be found here.

More USA Made Flint and Tinder stuff here. Sizes are moving fast though. Like, real fast.

Hestra gloves are spendy, even on sale, but man are they worth it. Mrs. Dappered gifted me a highly similar pair to the “Utsjo” last year, and despite almost constant use when it’s cold out, plus the dog playing a spontaneous game of tug-of-war with them, they’re still the go-to. I do not reach for anything else. Brilliant fit and flexibility, just enough insulation, and construction is terrific.

For those that live in warmer climates (or, just love to layer and or just love Flint and Tinder’s USA made stuff). Unlined here.

Obligatory reminder that this thing is small. 34mm in diameter. Pretty dang classic though. Full review here.

Travel will become a thing again. At some point. And even (especially?) if you’re moving about by car right now, then packing light and being mobile is the way to go since you don’t hand over your luggage to someone in a vest and see it later on (if you’re lucky). Made in Portland.

The clutter on your desk is awful (he says to himself). Sure, you could use tupperwear. But then you’d have tupperwear on your desk! Don’t have tupperwear on your desk, unless you are the CEO of tupperwear. *burps tupperwear container*

For those that ended up on the very, very nice list this year. The rest of us knuckleheads will muddle through with our merino or lambswool. Which is more than fine.

Quartz movement built in Germany with the watch then finished in the UK. A lot of micro watch brands get it wrong when it comes to their logo. Rotate North avoids that by… not slapping a logo on the dial! Brilliant. Ultra long life battery should be good for a decade. 40mm wide case. 100m water resistance.

Who doesn’t love Field Notes? People who write in size 40 font. That’s who. And if you can’t write in anything other than size 40 font, you might want to get that looked at. I don’t know by who, but there’s gotta be a specialist out there. “Honey, can you make a list for the grocery store?” “Sure thing babe!” (whips out posterboard).

An impressive backpack/duffel hybrid from the folks at Mystery Ranch. Full review here if you want to check that out.

Appears to be a bit of an odd duck, this one, but has potential. It is NOT your standard navy blue blazer. Hardly. Something super lightweight (but still wool blend), less structured (like no structure) and more modern in fit and look. Somewhere in the swazer camp? And meant to be worn more casually. Say, sorta like this.

Sounds basic as all get-out, but if you can find yourself a pair of good looking sunglasses that have super subtle nose and ear gripping sport pads? It’ll change your life. These have those. No more pushing your glasses back up on your face when out and about. Want something cheaper with the same sorta, uh… face security? Try the Sunski Topeka.

Made in Italy. Natural crepe rubber sole that’s pretty much nature’s way of providing basketball shoe like cushioning. Easy slip on/off is perfect for keeping your out-of-doors shoes out-of-doors, and your in-house shoes in-house.

A splurge, but they really are pretty terrific. Warm, dimmable, LED light housed in a classic lantern-look base. And that base? It’s also a bluetooth speaker. Rechargeable via a USB port. Put on some relaxing music, and settle into the great indoors.

That thing… looks a lot better than a bunch of white cords spiraling out of your wall.

Yes, this thing again. It comes in pieces. On purpose. Crazy? Not if you’ve got some time on your hands and you want a fun, relaxing project, that once completed you end up with a super cool, retro inspired Bluetooth Speaker / Radio. They claim the sound quality is pretty good too. Beats the heck out of doing a jigsaw puzzle.

Freaking lululemon. Their stuff is so damn expensive. But it’s also such a noticeable step above in fit and performance compared to cheaper athletic wear brands that… well, it’s nice to find something on sale.

The Huckberry End of Year Clearance runs till December 31st. Which is the end of the year. Makes sense, that.