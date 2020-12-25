Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale for Men Winter 2020 Picks

It’s a big one. It used to be one of just three sales Nordstrom would run each year. They’d run their annual pre-fall Anniversary Sale, and then two half-yearly sales (one in the summer, one in the winter.) Yes, times have changed, especially this year, but the half-yearly is still really quite nice.

The problem with Nordstrom sales is that there’s just too much. Thousands upon thousands of items. And who the heck has the time or desire to go through all of it, especially over the holidays? What kind of dope…

Oh hi there.

Everything ships and returns for free. You know the drill. Do know some of this stuff can sell out fast. Off we go with the picks.

The official fabric of “treat yo self.” Nicely reviewed too. Ships and returns free of course, just like the rest.

Winter clearance sales = lots of gloves, scarves, and hats. Which is just fine, being that there be months and months of winter left. Basic stuff here, but being that it’s Nordstrom, it’s a pretty safe bet they’re well executed.

See? And here are the scarves.

What Santa changes into, Mr. Rogers style, when he hits the door after his big run. Put your feet up Big Nicky. Pour a dram of peppermint schnapps. Its been another year well done.

Just a heads up that while Good Man Brand makes really nice stuff… their sportcoats are modern. Read: a bit short in the tail. But that makes them perfect for throwing over a t-shirt or a henley. Both of these are 100% cotton and just partially lined. Should be super soft construction/knit blazer like. Not a crisp and structured blazer like more tailored guys wear.

Took far too long in human history for us to start wearing performance underwear. Lose the cotton under-roos. Switch to performance if you haven’t already. You’ll be glad you did.

Bonobos is running a big “2020 was dumb” sale, but this is one of the items that’s actually cheaper through Nordy. $148 over at Bonobos, but $99 here at Nordstrom. So, save yourself some serious coin if you’re considering it. Basic chore coat looks here, but in a double-faced wool blend.

Upgraded legends for those who live in truly cold climates. Shearling lined. Slightly different color scheme (that off white sole!) than the usual Bean Boots. Full grain leather uppers. Made in Maine.

Down filled but not as puffy since the baffles are kept to the inside, instead of the out. Also available in a green and black scheme, if that’s more your, uh, theme.

A tech tee that would look just as good outside of a workout as within a gritty face sweat session?? Brilliant. Bit of a retro feel here, but full 21st century fabric and design. Subtle mesh back for ventilation.

These won’t last. Just a few smalls and XLs left at post time. And note that this is the black option, not the dark navy option. Made in Italy. That’s a pretty fat discount for the Bond peacoat.

Dead simple, very affordable sneaks. Perfect for staying close to home (probably in athleisure) during the next couple of months.

Waxed cotton. Heritage British sportswear good looks. And a color that’s not navy, gray, or black. So you’ll stand out, quietly. If that’s what you want to do. Totally understand if you don’t.

For those who can’t (or don’t want to) squeeze into slim fits. Athletic fit! Never thought we’d see the day where the purchasing of some pressed, non iron, office-ready chinos would be a legitimate sign of hope. People start picking these things up again, and it’s like the freaking dove returned to Noah’s Ark. My God, there could be light at the end of the tunnel. Steve in accounting starts buying this sort of thing again, and it’s a good sign.

Didn’t know Nordy carried LL Bean, and didn’t know they carried Todd Snyder Timex watches. But here one be! Currently $158 over at Todd’s place.

A basic cotton slub short sleeve henley. But they’re made by Nordstrom’s younger leaning 1901 brand, so, quality should be at least solid for the price. That and they ship and return for free. Yes, even if you buy just one.

Pretty sure you guys saw this already. But in case you hadn’t.

A basic, but Nordstrom knows how to elevate basics, especially when they’re from the upgraded “John W. Nordstrom” line. 95% wool and 5% cashmere.

For those who love the knit sneaker thing. Reviews are promising. Ships and returns free too, so if they show up and feel like junk, you can send them back.

Or, there’s the real thing. For more than twice the price, but still. Can’t see these lasting long, so get on it if you want ’em.

Hey now. Check out that texture. Is it knit? Sure looks knit. 78% wool, 19% cotton, 3% elastane. Could be a serious winner.

More Bonobos that’s cheaper here than over on the Bonobos site… or, in this case, they actually have these, where as at Bonobos they’re out of stock? Do note that these are dry clean only. That’ll happen though, often (but not always) with 100% merino stuff.

Would 100% wear those with athleisure on those days where you just. can’t. anymore. But try not to let those days stack up. Even if they already have. Never too late to treat yourself with respect! RESPECT!

Rodd and Gunn really does seem to make nice stuff. Italian Fabric. 51% wool, 49% linen. Soft construction.

Looks great from here. But the burnishing could be a problem. Sometimes it’s hard to capture just how crazy the designers went with the belt sanders at the factory. But that’s where the free returns saves you.

Eight bucks! From their “signature” line. Just a warning, these are dress socks. So they’re supposed to be thin. Don’t expect thick boot socks here.

Available at Nordstrom Rack for $60, but, scattered sizes over there. Plus, no free shipping and free returns, yet twenty bucks is twenty bucks if you wanna take that risk. The not quite as fortunate man’s AE Strands. Three colors. Sheepskin lined. Big thanks to reader Eric J. who had good things to say about these shoes: I can confirm that they’re phenomenal for the price. Likely not resoleable, but the leather is full grain and seems much nicer than the leather on my Jack Erwins. The build and quality is probably similar to the old John W. Nordstrom shoes, but without the crazy chisel toe.

Made in the USA and now half off. Ships and returns free like the rest. Really liking that burgundy shade.

Sure seems like a great idea if you’re the type who two wheel commutes or has long walks between public transport stops.

Two styles to pick from, same price. Either the shorter, bomber style “Biddel”, or the slightly longer field-style “Denill”.

Basic, gray, dad sneakers. The X-70 sounds like some sort of super sonic aircraft. Not something Costanza would reach for when he couldn’t find his Nikes.

Spendy, but it sure looks all kinds of right. Liking (certain) logos makes me feel like a stupid, easy to manipulate, knuckle dragger. But, well. Kinda like that logo. Dang it. Not $92-like-the-logo. But like the logo all the same.

Tumbled leather gives them a bit of nice texture. Otherwise? Super simple. Sizes are starting to move pretty quick here.

For those who carry a backpack. Applause to that “night camo” color scheme.

Everyone wears black and navy. This one isn’t some wild neon yellow or bright orange, but still has a bit of color.

For all of your at-home athleisure needs. Another item that the free shipping/returns are super nice for.

A less expensive alternative to the famous LL Bean Boot. These Sperrys aren’t made in Maine.

Earthy, ocean-y kinda color scheme. That teal part is actually suede? Nifty. Unique.

WHAT. I don’t sing in the shower, but I will now. HIT MY THEME SONG.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is set to run through January 3rd.