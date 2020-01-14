In Review: The DROP Glycine Combat Sub Soda (blue and red) Dive Watch

NOTE: DROP offered these up for immediate shipments leading up to Christmas. That’s not usually how DROP works. Usually they take pre-orders, then make the product, leaving the customer waiting for a month or more. Fingers crossed they come back and you don’t have to wait months after they take your money.

Life is often about where one draws the line. I personally don’t like lines. Like, waiting in lines. I also don’t like ostentatious displays of hyper-wealth. It seems especially crass in our current, politically charged economic climate. So when Massdrop DROP put their Glycine “Soda” Automatic Dive Watch up for “it ships now, not later” sale, I jumped at the chance. Because while it’s an obvious homage to the eye-catching style of the Rolex GMT Pepsi sub, that thing costs $10,000. TEN THOUSAND. Don’t get me wrong, the Rolex is a shiney, colorful, gorgeous… thing… but it’s also been adopted as the watch of choice by tacky finance-bros, who are too stupid to not wear visible indicators that they have more money than sense. Might as well sink that money into a time machine, travel back to 17th century Amsterdam, and walk up and down the street in a suit made of tulips.

“Buzzkill Bro! Chill out! Ya’ll can nosh on brioche while you check out my sick $10k wrist candy. NOW WHO’S UP FOR IBIZA?”

Not me. I’m good.

What I AM up for, is this wristwatch. I do not feel like I’m being a prisoner of the moment/falling victim to recency bias by saying that this is one of the nicer, bang-for-the-buck Swiss automatics I’ve gotten my hands on. It looks GREAT. The blue and red “soda” style bezel adds just enough color, while the black dial anchors the thing and makes it easy to wear with just about anything. That blue on the bezel also seems to change shade depending on the light. Sometimes it’s an inky navy. Other times? True blue. Neat. The movement of the bezel is so-so. A little wiggly. Not super snappy. But it gets the job done, and again, looks really good.

The case is a wearable by most 42mm, with 22mm lugs. The Crystal is sapphire with anti-reflective coating, but it’s not a sexy dome or bubble or anything like that. No matter, it still looks terrific, and the overall thickness or lack thereof is a true joy for those that want something that slides under a shirt cuff with ease. That’s rare for a dive watch. Also, that throwback “crown” Glycine logo is all kinds of right. Much better than their current flying eagle thingy. Sorry, Sam.

The pics on DROP’s site look pretty heavily edited, and I was worried that it might show up with a darker, almost half way to titanium shade bracelet and case. That is NOT the case. Regular ol’ stainless steel here. All of which is nicely proportioned and put together. The links are brushed and well spaced, avoiding the clinky “jewelery” look on fancier, more intricate stainless bracelets.

The clasp is a little on the lighter weight side, but the double rectangle push button release has pretty snappy action and feels great. Wearing it on the wrist is super comfortable. And again, the super slim by dive watch standards, 10.6mm case thickness, helps is slide smoothly under shirt, sweater, and outerwear cuffs. Personally, I think I’m gonna throw this on a black and gray striped NATO.

A Swiss automatic, hacking and hand winding movement powers the whole thing. 38 hours of power reserve, which is pretty baseline and expected at this price point. Crown for me screws down nice and clean, and engages at both the date and the time set positions with a nice authority.

Caseback is a solid, stamped deal. No exhibition here. Water resistance is 200m, and thus, crown is screw down. It feels like it’ll do just fine in the water. And it’s not so expensive that you’d hire a dive team if it somehow went for a swim all on its lonesome. Lume seems good too, although I haven’t tested it out in the middle of the night quite yet.

Again, I’m not big on waiting in lines, so the usual DROP model (paying up front, then waiting a couple of months while they make the product) isn’t my cup of tea. But this time? They had stock and it even arrived before Christmas. Heck, you could even return the thing if it didn’t work out. I don’t know if that’ll be the case for future drops of this Glycine “Soda” sub automatic diver, but if they do offer immediate shipping and returns once again?

Then it might be worth your $399.

That is, unless, you’re holding out for the Rolex. Bro.