St. Patrick’s Day 2020 – The Best of Green

Green gets hosed. Kermit knows this. For 364 days out of the year green takes a back seat to blue, black, grey, and a host of other colors. But not on St. Patrick’s day. That’s the one day when Green reigns supreme. In honor of Green and St. Patrick’s Day, here’s our annual list of our favorite green things, of which, Kermit THEE Frog (hi ho!) will always be #1.

A Green Gingham or Check Button Down

Break free from the blue and white shirt tyranny! Yes, plenty of us like having mostly light blue and white shirts in our closet. But green gingham is a great way to step outside (yet not too far outside) the box. Looks great with a navy or grey sportcoat, under sweaters, or with a solid knit tie.

Slub a dub dub, here be the rub: Warm weather is coming, and thick, pique polos, will just weigh you down. Slub is a GREAT way to lighten up. It’s airy, it has a bit of texture to it, and this “aqua” color is all kinds of right. If aqua isn’t for you, they have (counts on fingers, moves on to toes)… holy crud, 19 different colors to pick from!

Yes, I still think Killshots are overrated. But when they unveiled the green swoosh version (the 2nd model introduced after the original blue swoosh)… my heart might have gone pitter patter.

Made in the USA and built for the long haul. Waxed cotton exterior. Soft flannel lining. Gets better with age, so be prepared to wear it and wear it often, and to enjoy how it changes as it grows older. On sale.

Rubber plants

“Whoops there goes another rubber tree.” I don’t know how we at the Dappered home offices first acquired a rubber tree plant, but, we now have three or four. The leaves are thick, dark green, and have somewhere between a matte and gloss look to them. The branches are good and thick, and the plant as a whole is hearty. We’ve had some for years upon years. Some have grown so tall that we have to keep them inside tomato cages… indoors.

A bit rare. Tough to find in the green dial at present, and thus, it’s spendy at Amazon. Usually goes for $280 direct through Orient and has gone for around $180 at Massdrop before too. It’s a stunner though. Full review here. But waiting for a restock on this bit o’ green could save you a LOT of green.

“I see you brought beer!”

“It’s not beer.”

“It’s not?”

“Whiskey.”

“Ah. Well, nice of you to share at least.”

“Share what?”

Vintage military looks. Simple and intuitive. The build quality and the fact that it’s powered by light means it can be a maintenance free go-to for years and years and years to come. Did just go on mega sale, but that was a rare one-day-deal. $120 – $130 seems about right for this watch, so even the current $109 price point is pretty kind.

One of the more affordable jackets that Suitsupply makes. 98% cotton and 2% spandex here. Ships and returns for free. Wear it in the heat with lightweight chinos, and then layer up with it in the fall/winter with dark wash jeans.

Made in the USA. A total classic. Most guys will favor the navy or tan options, but the Otter Green, while more casual, has been a companion to many.

Jameson Gold Reserve – $100 – $150+ (depending on location)

Oh no. Is this out of production? It might be. I used to consume more Bourbon, Canadian, Scotch, and Rum than I’d care to admit… but… this is the business right here. Look, it’s not immensely different than plain ol’ Jameson (which is a bargain in and of itself), but for that extra money you get selected casks, maturation in three different woods, and a much rounder, less rigid version of Jameson. Unlike their other options, the Gold Reserve is partially aged in virgin oak. So it’s the first stuff to hit that wood, and the end result is a nice amount of mellowed out vanilla flavor. Hints of bread pudding spread with a small dab of stone fruit compote. I personally prefer it over their 12-year and 18-year options, Red Breast 12 or 15, Green or Yellow Spot, Knappogue Castle, Tyrconnell or Tyroconnell’s Sherry Cask, Teeling, Teeling Single Grain, and Teeling Revival. Price depends on location.

New. A slightly dressier version of their enormously popular 5-pocket traveler pant. This time, cut in a business-ready chino. 98% cotton and 2% stretch. Enormously well reviewed already.

The more subtle (is that possible with this watch?) version of their “Mod” Timex. Bullseye dial. Nato strap. Easy to wear for most 40mm case diameter. Interesting for sure. UPDATE: A couple of these w/ different strap options are available over at Nordstrom Rack for… under $50. Yep. Under $50. Big thanks to Matt T. & Trevor W. for the tip!

Using this more and more these days, with all the hand washing. This stuff is the real deal, while most other hand creams are pretenders. It works. Period. If you’re the type who has calluses and scraped up knuckles and split thumbs (the worst) yet STILL knows how to look sharp? Then this’ll help prevent you from bleeding all over a favorite shirt or suit at the most inopportune time. I’ve been there myself.

Was just going for under $60 during the F&F sale. Camo, but a little more… stylized? In a good way? I know, I know. I didn’t think that was possible either. But I kinda dig it. Cotton/nylon fabric here.

Mirrors make a small space seem larger, and maps are a constant reminder of how small our individual problems can seem to be in an overwhelming moment. So yeah, not bad. Sold by Cost Plus World Market.

Yes, I know just the laces are green. But the boots themselves are straight-up amazing. Legitimately some of the most comfortable boots I’ve ever owned. They’re still boots. They’ve got some structure and a bit of toughness. But they’re not gonna weigh you down either. Full grain leather uppers, waterproof & breathable, and the perfect blend of country durability and city-dwelling comfort.

Shown above is a dark green option from a few years back, but the “dark olive” that’s on mega sale right now is close enough. A true 4-season sweater. Thin but strong thanks to the 100% merino wool construction.

Good Lume – Priceless

Lume = the luminocity of your wristwatches glow-in-the-dark properties. Great for when you wake up in an unfamiliar location (hotel, friend’s place, drainage ditch) and don’t know where the nearest clock radio happens to be. Good lume can be found on everything from super cheap watches to super expensive watches. As can weak lume. Best way to charge it up is to get those hands and indices exposed to UV light. Such as, y’know, the sun. So wear your good stuff out and about. Full review of the watch shown above can be found here.

Shown here in the “washed olive” option. One of those pieces that once you have one or two of, you seem to wear ALL the time. Can be a lightweight jacket for spring, a nice house sweater for the colder months, or something to throw in the bag for a summer weekend at the lake for after the sun goes down.

Gimmie one of these, and you can have 137,000 crappy poly fleece blankets. Washer and dryer friendly? For real? Apparently so.

Oddly good leather. Great comfort and seems to hold up with wear. Reinforced eyelets, thick laces, and just enough color. Sneakers that’ll never go out of style. You can have the Killshots. I’ll wear these until I have to switch to velcros.

Adds a nice shot of alternate color if you’re doing the all blue thing. Looks plenty fine with a medium grey suit + light blue shirt too. Pictured above is an Italian linen pocket square via J. Crew (that’s now sold out), but TheTieBar has you covered for cheap.

From whatever your preferred NATO strap brand happens to be. Very 007. Shown here on the hugely popular (and for good reason), dirt cheap Casio diver. At the top of the post it’s on what is the extinct Seiko SNZJ automatic.

A staple in a spring ready color. Casual for sure, but still more versatile than a basic crew or v-neck t-shirt. Seven colors to pick from.

Made in the USA from 20 oz canvas, beefy cotton webbing, and leather accents. At 2700+ cubic inches, it’s got enough space for a weekend away, yet still fits most carry-on requirements. Perfect shade of green, with the leather and cotton webbing contrast looking extra sharp. Shades of a vintage sports car with this color combo. A favorite. Shoulder strap will cost you an extra $15. Kinda bummed about that.

J. Crew’s take on a classic. Head here for a review of this jacket, albeit in a slightly different shade. Extremely well reviewed. Want something similar for cheap? Check out your local army/navy surplus store.

Would look extra good today (St. Patrick’s Day) but can 100% pull duty year round. Yes, even on an unusually cool summer day. Would look pretty nifty with lightweight chinos or shorts. Another better looking alternative to wearing an old beat up hoodie.

Have a safe St. Patrick’s Day, and remember, green beer looks just as bad coming back up as it did going down.