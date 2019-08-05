Steal Alert: The Orient Kamasu Dive Watch for $180

So Massdrop (sorry, DROP) continues to call these things the “Mako III” as well as sells two distinctly different models, on the same product page, under the same (wrong) model name.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

That’s the bad/confusing news. The GOOD news is that model #RA-AA0001B19B is the black version of the Kamasu Baracuda diver. And that particular watch, is terrific.

Normally $280ish direct through Orient or a little less at various third party retailers, the Kamasu is Orient’s toothier looking diver. Still 200m water resistance. Still has an in-house automatic movement (of course). Still comes with a sapphire crystal. Movement hacks and hand winds too.

Sizing is a welcome by many medium diameter at 41.8mm. More of a classic, and less of a 21st century dinner plate. Lugs are 22mm. Full review can be found here.

It’s DROP, so, all sales are final. Orders ship in a couple weeks, around August 20th. I THINK there are some other colors available at checkout? I don’t think green is available though (shown at the top of the post). Just be careful with which model number you select. #RA-AA0001B19B SHOULD be black. And I think (think) RA-AA0002L19B is the blue Kamasu? Probably? Sheesh Massdrop. Way to make this difficult.

That’s all. Carry on.