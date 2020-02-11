Steal Alert: Citizen Eco-Drive Field Chrono for $97

NOTE: This was a one day deal that expired at midnight pacific on 2/10/20. Thanks again to Ryan C. for the tip.

Sure. The day that we publish a list of our favorite quartz watches, Amazon happens to put a GLARING omission up for mega sale.

Casual for sure, but the build quality plus the fact that it’s powered by light means it can be a maintenance free go-to for years and years to come. Vintage military looks. 39mm case. Textured, knurled crown. Even the strap has metal grommets instead of cheap, punched out holes (some don’t like the strap, so, you might have to swap it out for something softer/more “civilized.”) Chronograph function is simple and intuitive. Water resistance is 100m, which is better than you’d think for a field-style.

It usually goes for the mid $100s, but for some reason Amazon has put it up for sale as a one-day deal. Deal expires at midnight pacific time. Don’t want the chronograph? The non-chrono, 37.2mm version is on sale for $85 today too.

Big thanks to reader Ryan C. for the tip.

That’s all.

Carry on.