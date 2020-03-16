Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Italian Wool Blazers, Last Day for Banana’s 50% off, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Editor’s Note: Hi. It’s Joe, your friendly neighborhood affordable style blogger (aka The Sentient Tumbleweed aka King Daddy Chukka aka Big Bag o’ Buttons). Do me a favor. Don’t stress shop. Okay? Please? Yet cashing out your 401k for gold coins only to stash them under your mattress is also a bad idea. Things can change, and are changing, quick. But many have asked for some wheelhouse Dappered-y posts. So, here we be. For now. Off we go.

 

#1. Bonobos: Extra 50% off Final Sale Items w/ ITSFIFTY

Bonobos

Bonobos updated the code on Saturday (as I’m thinking many of you know) and now the prices on sale section stuff has bottomed out. BUT. It’s final sale. No returns folks

 

#2. B.R: 50% off No BR Merch Exclusions w/ BRFAMILY

Banana Republic

Last day for this. Full picks can be found over here. And don’t forget that cardmembers can take an extra 10% off at checkout w/ BRCARD.

 

#3. Allen Edmonds: New items added to sale

Allen Edmonds

Not a ton new in there, but certainly some noteworthy designs. Like those Suede chukkas. Hellooooo. Also, the Kenilworth is a fantastic shoe. It’s 100%… shoe. No frills, but still made in the USA and amazingly versatile (because of how “shoe” it is). Head here for the case for the Kenilworth.

 

Also worth a mention…

