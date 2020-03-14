Steal Alert: Bonobos Jetsetter Sportcoat in Bright Navy for $130 ($400)

NOTE: Bonobos just dropped an extra 50% percent off final sale items code ITSFIFTY this morning (Saturday 3/14). Our man Mark was working away on a full review of this particular sportcoat, and it’s now down to $130. And thus, here we are. Not sure how to wear a bright(er) blue, not navy sportcoat? Head here for plenty of outfit ideas.

Bonobos is of course best known for their trousers, chinos, and all other things pant-related. However, their odd-jacket and suiting game is getting stronger by the day. This is one of those odd-jacket contenders; specifically, their Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer.

I bought this on a bit of a whim when it showed up in a Dappered sales handful. Okay, in my defense, I’ve been downsizing the closet a bit by providing some “hand me downs” of a sort to friends who are my size(ish) and getting out of the military, needing some quick interview items so they could transition to the civilian world a little more easily. So while I didn’t *NEED* it per se, the fact it was under $150 and filled a recently-opened niche in my wardrobe meant I still needed it. That’s how it works right? Good.

Size shown is a 38R Athletic fit on 6’1”/175lb

The blazer arrived well-packed, neatly folded and on a proper wide-ended hanger meant for jackets. Interestingly, it was virtually wrinkle-free as soon as I took it out of the box (the two wrinkles in the back fell out within 15-20 minutes of being hung up in my closet). Upon closer examination, the stitching is excellent and consistent, with no errant threads or runs anywhere that I could find. As the jacket is only 1/4 lined with Bemberg in the back (just a butterfly lining in the shoulder area, with fully-lined sleeves), all edges are well bound and even. Sleeve buttons are non-functioning (which helps with tailoring), and the blazer comes with flap pockets (which can be tucked into the pocket if you prefer the piped look). The minimal lining keeps the blazer more casual and unstructured looking, as well as light and airy. You barely notice you’re wearing it.

Just butterfly lined in the back.

As for the cloth itself, it’s 98% wool/2% elastane from Lanificio Comero, and it feels cool to the touch. It’s virtually impossible to get this stuff to wrinkle ….which bodes well if you’re a traveler. (Hence the “Jetsetter”–see how they did that?) The “bright navy” color I chose is superb, and depending on lighting can vary from a “not business formal navy but still darker blue” type of navy all the way to a very summery, bright (but not overly so) blue reminiscent of the waters of Yellowstone Lake.

Double vents in the rear. Wrinkle resistant stretch Italian wool.

If I had to find something to nitpick, I suppose the narrow-ish lapels won’t appease everyone, but as it’s a more casual jacket, one can get away with them pretty safely. Additionally, the fabric’s “hand” or “feel” may not be for everyone. Sizing is plentiful as is standard with Bonobos, and the 38R Athletic fits my 6’1”/175lb frame near perfectly (with perhaps a tad shorter sleeve cuff) out of the box (but another .75” or so on the lapel would probably be perfection), and the 2% elastane means that even if it’s tailored close to the body, it still has plenty of space for activities.

Narrowish lapels won’t please everyone, but at this price? Tough to argue.

Final verdict: At full price, I would probably personally head to Spier for an odd jacket for travel due mainly to the lapel width (but that’s an entirely subjective reason–if you dig narrower lapels these are a solid purchase even at full price). The best news of the day, though, is that there’s almost ALWAYS a handful of colors/patterns on sale at any given time, and they really become a good buy at that point. BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!! Bonobos puts codes out now and then to clear out their sale section regularly (LIKE RIGHT NOW) enough that they cease to be a “good” buy, and turn into a full-on no-brainer. Even if you don’t “need” a new blazer, you might want to grab one of these (especially if codes bring them under the $200 mark) “just in case”.