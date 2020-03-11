Banana Republic 50% off NO BR Merch Exclusions Friends & Family – Spring 2020

It’s the first real big sale of Spring/Summer 2020. Yes, Banana Republic is always running some sort of promotion. But those “usual” promos often top out at 40% off, or, there’s a long list of exclusions (Core Temp, leather accessories, new arrivals, etc). That’s not the case when they do a Friends and Family sale. This is when it gets real.

50% off. Zero BR Merchandise exclusions (only 3rd party stuff is excluded). Tons of new spring and summer arrivals. Plus, cardmembers can knock an additional 10% off by stacking the BRCARD code at checkout. Off we go with the picks.

I flippin’ love these pants. I wear them with everything from a t-shirt and sneakers, to a sportcoat and suede boots. Frankly, these are the best all-around chinos out there. Bonobos is in the conversation, but most of us would still favor these for their cooling/temperature regulating properties. I wear mine year round. Often excluded. Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Full review here.

The problem with a lot of Military/M-65 field jackets is that they go over the top. They’ll have so many pockets and epaulets and do-dads that it looks like you’re about to take 6 kids (and their snacks) on a field trip to a theme park. Not here. This kinda looks bad-ass. Like, 007 kinda bad ass. Okay, not the same. But close! Cotton/Nylon here, so it won’t feel or look like a trash bag.

Okay, forget what I said about the too-many pockets issue. This actually looks pretty cool. Now where’d I put Mikey’s Capri Sun? Kidding. It must be the navy color and the dark hardware. It looks almost… sleek?

Inexpensive brogue bluchers. Are they gonna be the nicest shoes you ever buy? Probably not. Are they gonna look pretty darn good and can you wear the heck out of them without being overly worried about messing them up? You bet.

Retro in all the right ways. Knit like a sweater, so the fabric feels a little looser in the hand. Some guys love ’em, some don’t.

God help me I kinda dig it. Camo, but a little more… stylized? In a good way? I know, I know. I didn’t think that was possible either. But I kinda dig it. Cotton/nylon fabric here.

A super well loved basic. Size shown above is a large slim on 5’10” / 195. Some have reported noticeable shrinkage with these things, but I haven’t experienced that myself. You might though.

Raise your hand if you’re still going strong with the black nylon laptop bag that your IT department provided with your work laptop. While we can’t save you from your cubicle farm – and honestly, open-concept workspace alternatives might introduce more complaints than they address – we can suggest a minor upgrade to your daily laptop lugging in the form of a waxed canvas briefcase. And this one works! For not too many bucks! Full review here.

Everybody needs a pair of clean, white leather sneakers. These just happen to be less expensive than most. Nice blue heel tab. Only logo appears to be a subtle, tonal, stamped “Banana Republic” on the tongue.

Hang on, what now? BR is now making and/or marketing some of their jeans to be temperature regulating? Like their Core Temp chinos? I’m listening. Could be a major winner for those of us that run warm, and/or favor jeans even when it warms up a bit.

New. A slightly dressier version of their enormously popular 5-pocket traveler pant. This time, cut in a business-ready chino. 98% cotton and 2% stretch. Enormously well reviewed already.

Speaking of the original Traveler pant… These things are almost always excluded. 4.7/5 stars after almost 2000 reviews. Two thousand! They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here.

Classic for a reason. Look, things are still, overall, across all brands, a bit trendy this year. So while everyone else is wearing salmon varsity jackets with Narwhals on them, you (or I, or both) could wear a classic jean jacket. The end.

An alternative to the denim jacket. Why? Because some of us wear jeans a lot, and we get scared of “double denim.” (It’s a skill all Canadians possess, but few of the rest of the world do.) Lightly insulated. 4-way stretch. Looks like it could be a kinda perfect light weight spring piece of outerwear. Also shown at the top of the post, as worn by Mr. Bike man on the left.

Brown AND gray? Big fan of the gray. Yes please on that front.

Because sometimes you just need a slim fit check dress shirt. And… GREEN! Next week is St. Patrick’s day after all.

A blue sportcoat with a bit of a pattern to it? On THIS website? Be still, my heart. Cotton blend fabric is made by Italy’s Profilo mill. Fully lined, so, might not be the best option for when it gets hot.

Conservative shape. Simple cap toe. Ortholite insole is pretty comfy out of the box. Fit seems true. Maybe a half size small if you don’t wear thin dress socks with them.

Sometimes BR makes goods just for their website. These would be examples of that. Luxe touch polos, slim fit, various details that set them (slightly) apart from their solid brothers.

Haven’t tried these myself yet (and I think I might be a core-temp fella for life), but, these are brand new and BR is pushing these hard. All tech performance fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. 4 way stretch, wicking, breathable, etc. Reflective tape if you flip the cuffs up. They’re trying to keep their bike commuters safe, which, is kinda a neat detail if you’re a two-wheel pedal power worker bee.

Well that looks mighty good. The fabric looks almost like an old-school twill? It’s a water resistant poly, but it doesn’t look shiny or slick or anything like that. Looks more like a vintage-y inspired workwear material. Less space age puffer. Nice dark hardware too.

Beach trips. Farmer’s Market runs. Picnic date. The reasons to have a bag that’s classier than a cheap reusable shopping tote are endless. This is an inexpensive way to make that leap into adulthood.

The legend. After over one THOUSAND reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

Sometimes you just want a super simple, incredibly versatile, blucher (not oxford) shoe that you can wear with just about everything. I’m pretty sure that welt is fake, but it’s great looking all the same.

Dead simple, dead sexy. It honestly feels great. I’m impressed with the fabric and the very subtle details. Just be warned that it runs a little big. A size large on my 5’10″/195 lb frame was an immediate “nope”. Be prepared to size down. But remember, it has to fit comfortably over a suit or sport jacket.

One of those items that’s almost always excluded. Suede. Not from their Vegan-Suede line. Suede-suede.

Almost 200 reviews, and 4.5/5 stars. Think of it as a nicer, slightly dressier version of the GAP basic belts.

Extraordinarily well reviewed. BR’s stand alone wool dress pant. 99% wool and 1% elastane. Great for the office. Heck, great for anywhere. They look good with sneakers! (See above.)

doo de do de dooo In-spec-tor-Gad-get doo de do de doo DO DOOOOOOOOO.

Sweet. Swazer. Action. Pique knit, so it’s got a bit of texture to it. All cotton. Should be super easy to dress up or down. Stay tuned for a style scenario suggesting this thing.

I’m not big on backpacks simply because I wear a lot of sportcoats, blazers, suitjackets, etc. And I find they wrinkle the hell out of even the least likely to wrinkle fabrics. BUT. If you’re a backpack type? The suede/nubuck they use here really is something.

In case you ARE a backpack guy, but can’t see yourself spending $150 on a suede backpack. Still a step above with the waxed canvas fabric. Still a bit of a splurge vs some junky Jansport. But half the price of the suede one.

Big fan of subtle, blue plaid suits. They look great in both the warm weather and the cool weather months. This thing is from their lightweight line. Appears to be totally unlined in the back. Wool/poly blend. Could make for a great wedding suit? Maybe?

The popular, affordable Nicklas sneaker, here in rich black and tan leather. And as delicious as that combination is, I wouldn’t suggest wearing one of each at the same time. Stick to the pairs method of shoe wearing.

You’re gonna need a bigger closet.

For those who need a little more polish to their work-pant game. Core temp, but a little crisper, with that dress-pressed crease. Four colors to pick from. Full review here.

A warm weather basic. Appears to be fully lined, but at least it’s an acetate/nylon blend? Should be smooth to get on and off, and at least breathe a bit better than crappy all-polyester linings.

Still very much on sale! Not getting an extra half off (remember, it has to be a full price item to get the 50% off) but they should get an additional 40% off the sale price at checkout? Pair shown above is the athletic tapered in the “rinse” shade. Size shown above is a 34×30 on 5’10″/200lbs.

I might get these simply to wear them with my blackwatch-like plaid track suit. I mean, at that point, it’s evening wear, no?

Maître D: “Escuze moi Moinseur, buht zis eez a black tie onleeez event.”

Me: ?????

Depending on your location, it could be way too early for shorts. But shorts time will come. These will be the shorts you’re looking for. Lots of colors. Same great, lightweight, cooling core-temp fabric.

Prints. They ain’t goin’ anywhere. Same luxe touch, super smooth cotton fabric, this time in some on-trend prints.

All cotton. Garment dyed for that vintage but not overly worn look.

A newish addition to the Banana Republic denim arsenal. More than a few colors/washes to pick from. In person review with the slim fit can be found over here.

Holy bright colors! I mean, the olive shade seems subtle, but other than that… those are some Chuck-E-Cheese ball pit bright shades. That blue is Smurf blue.

A regular weight chino. Not as airy as the core temp. They do definitely have more stretch than an average stretch chino. Maybe not as stretchy as the rapid movement denim, but, more flexible. 90% cotton, 8% poly, 2% spandex. Clean hook and bar closure front. Tons of colors and fits.

Just like last year’s super popular Vegan Suede bomber, only this year in a cleaner, meaner, all-black. Not that the colorblock option wasn’t awesome in and of itself. But, if you’re a bit more of a minimalist, then here’s the (vegan) suede bomber for you.

From their new line of jeans that claims to use “99% less water” than traditional denim dying methods. Haven’t tried these in person yet.

I’m a huge proponent of cardigans. If you run warm, it’s a heck of a lot easier taking one of these off (and putting it back on) throughout the day then pulling a crewneck or a v-neck over your head. I wear mine with everything from henleys to t-shirts to OCBDs.

The 50% off full price, no BR Merch exclusions code BRFAMILY expires on Monday 3/16. Don’t forget that if you’re a GAP inc cardmember, you can use the code BRCARD for an extra 10% off at checkout.