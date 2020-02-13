J. Crew’s Big Extra 50% off Sale, $40 Core Temp Chinos, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s Presidents’ Day on Monday, and if memory serves, Presidents’ Day weekend is the last big blowout weekend for winter clearance in the retail world. And here, J. Crew seems to be confirming that. LOTS on big-time-sale, and so far, most of it isn’t final sale either. Better than your average J. Crew sale event. Much better. Noticeably better. Code WEEKEND expires today, 2/13, which is kinda weird because the weekend hasn’t happened yet.

Whereas J. Crew is looking back, Banana Republic is looking forward. These are new, early early spring releases. I do believe this is the first big exclusion free deal of the year? New arrivals, core temp, their hugely popular traveler pants… it’s all up for the discount. Plus you can get free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $100+ with the code BRSHIP. And cardmembers can get an additional 10% off

Last call for the big Allen Edmonds winter Sale = an extra 25% off cherry on top. And the super-fancy Indepenence collection shoes that are simmering in the sale section, are now even cheaper than when they got the steal alert treatment a few weeks back. Lots of other stuff in the sale section too. It’s a random assortment, but there are some gems in there. Yet it’s the Independence collection that’s the star of this extra 25% off promo show.

Spier has a hard time keeping things in stock. So get ’em now while you can. They’re the best value in the suit game. Two fits (slim and a more athletic contemporary fit), half canvas, nice Australian merino wool fabrics, NON functioning sleeve cuff buttons (for easier tailoring), and the finishing details you’ll find on suits noticeably more expensive. All suits shown above are just 1/4 lined in the back. Butterfly style. That’s big for the warmer months ahead. It’ll help keep you extra cool, and it’s not cheap to do, since you can’t hide any loose threads or anything behind a what would have been a fully lined jacket.

The Pick: Core Temp Chinos – $41.65 ($98)

Core temp chinos for $40? What? Still efforting an in-person with these things to confirm that they’re at least close to the mainline’s excellent BR Core Temp chinos, but… the fabric makeup is almost precisely the same. And they’re using the whole “they’re made with volcanic sand!” branding thing. Volcanic Sand! It’s SAND from VOLCANOES YOU GUYS. GET yOuR $40 PuMiCe PAntS pEoPLE!

But early access starts today. I think you have to be a certain “tier” of their rewards club? Anyway, stuff can move fast when the doors go open to the general public, so, be prepared for that tomorrow morning.

Last day for this. Final sale of course though. More picks here. Seems like sizes have (understandably) been pretty picked over at this point.

Not a sale, but worth a mention. Allen Edmonds just quietly rolled out a new color called “Burnished Copper.” I don’t think it’s the old bourbon color? Looks more subtle/a little darker than bourbon. At least to my eye. Just Strands and Park Avenues so far in terms of styles available.

Also worth a mention: