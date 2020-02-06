Bonobos Extra 50% off Sale Items (with new items added)

Curse the final sale clearance season! So many enormous markdowns. So many “I 100% could wear this now” pieces. But if it’s final sale (which all of it is here,) then all of that enthusiasm is tempered by the idea that you could get stuck with a dud. If it doesn’t fit quite right or it doesn’t feel quite right? Your only hope is to recoup some costs by selling it on eBay. And lordy I hate eBay.

So WHO’S READY TO GAMBLE?!?! Picks below were limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time. And Bonobos has added a lot to their sale section since we last checked in. Again, it’s all final sale. No returns. Off we go.

Ooh. Hello. Smarter than a spelling bee champ on scholarship. Wrinkle resistant, stain and liquid repellent, fully lined, double vent in the rear, and lightweight construction. Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning for easier tailoring.

There are a LOT of colors/patterns on sale, but most sizes are sold out. That said, there are a few combos (shown above) that do have a good size selection at post time. I mean, as long as it fits (since it’s final sale and can’t be returned) one could do a lot worse than $150 for a Bonobos stretch wool suit.

Full disclosure: I have zero experience with these sweaters. I’ve had terrific luck with Goodthreads (which aren’t washable). But, could be worth the final-sale-risk if you need to replace a snagged or stained or just plain worn out sweater from your wardrobe for the rest of the season. Sizes are limited though. Lots of XS, S, XL, and XXL. Not a lot of medium or large available. Also available in crewnecks.

“What’s with the smirk?”

“You have NO idea how cozy it is, inside my pants.”

“I beg your pardon?”

Wouldn’t be a Bonobos sale post without some on-sale unconstructed Italian wool sportcoats. But they are, in fact, all that and the proverbial bag of chips. Select colors and sizes are moving fast.

Too early to think about golf? Probably not, depending on where you live. Plus, they just make for great polos, and the micro rose print is on-trend without being too goofy. There are other colors/patterns up for the sale too, but sizes seem to only be plentiful in the rose option.

A bit more structure compared to the totally unstructured sportcoats, but still hardly some weighty stiff thing. Stretch wool. Pockets for your passport and other travel goods. Super comfy. Select colors/patterns only. Sizes are scattered.

Just those three colors shown above are getting the cut, but, they’re not too far off the beaten path.

RAWWWWWR. Whimsy, man. I’m thinking everyone is just so sick of everything being so serious and all the outrage (which itself gets us nowhere, have you noticed?) and all the bad news that we’re all like, “F*ck it, I’m gonna dress like I’m headed to kindergarten. PULL UP A CARPET SQUARE AND LEMME TELL YOU A STORY.”

Quite debonair. Peak lapels, but they’re not aircraft carrier wide. Nice and subtle.

This could be either a big-time winner at $120, or an enormous disaster. The reviews are promising at least. Tech fabric that’s made up of 84% Nylon and 16% Spandex. Totally unlined. Four way stretch. Available in two shades of navy. Yes you read that right.

Less risky than the rest, simply because it’s not like a scarf can’t “fit”. Unless you do some weird Borat mankini style action with it, and if that’s the case, very nice.

For cooler/colder weather. Not lined in flannel or anything though. “Stretch cotton weighted for cooler seasons.” Garment washed for softness.

Toothy. Dead simple in shape and design, so that’s why you can get away with a louder pattern like a big houndstooth.

Super soft. Made in America from Italian brushed 97% cotton / 3% elastane.

I’m guessing at this point in the season, you probably have a coat you like. But that’s also why these are marked down so much. Car Coats = single breasted, and often a tad shorter than your average topcoat, but still long enough to protect your suit or sportcoat tail.

Seems to be a casualty of Bonobos making too many kinds of pants. Like, what are these? They’re pants of course. They look like nice pants! But Bonobos makes so many types of nice pants that I think these got lost in the noise. Premium cotton twill milled in Italy from the Manteco Mill

Dang it. A big time (personal) want, but… that’s a lot to risk. Could be an amazing find. Could be a two hundred dollar albatross. Six button front = perfect for everything from sweaters + jeans to suits (it’ll be long enough to cover your jacket tail). Sherpa collar is removable, for those times when you want to stand out a little less. Water repellent 70% Wool, 20% Polyamide, 10% Cashmere fabric.

The extra 50% off final sale items code SALE50 runs clear through next Thursday 2/13. But I’m guessing the good stuff is gonna go pretty quick.