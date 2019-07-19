Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 – Picks for Men

NOTE: Today’s the day, but timing is a bit odd. We’re getting word that the sale goes live to the public at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM Pacific. We’re launching our picks/this post early so you can browse and get stuff in your cart if you so choose. We’ll update all via social when it’s live for the general public.

It’s one of the most anticipated sales of the year. Nordstrom doesn’t run many sale events. But when they do, they catch a lot of (deserved) attention. It’s not just their free shipping & free returns on everything policy… it’s what they carry, and what they’re willing to mark down to get your attention. Especially when it comes to their Anniversary Sale.

Unlike the half-yearly sales & seasonal clearances, which see in-season goods get marked down, the Anniversary Sale is mostly a preview of the upcoming season. Lots of fall goods or year-round stuff gets decent price cuts. And that’s a rarity in the retail sale game. Prices go back up on August 5th. This stuff can sell out sometimes too. So, know that. Here’s one interpretation of the best of the best for us guys:

Kicking off this post with solid proof as to why the Anniversary Sale is always worth paying attention to. Full review here. Last year these were on sale for $280. This year? $260. Twenty bucks less. That’ll do. $260 for first quality, ships and returns for free, USA made dress shoes? Not bad at all. Especially when they look like the Strand. Available in walnut (shown above) or black. Multiple widths available too. Not just the standard D width, although they have plenty of those as well.

Oh man, that navy heel tab on the tan leather option. Goodness. I really, really like Good Man Brand stuff. They seem to strike a perfect balance between modern and timeless, as well as high quality but not hyper-luxury pricing. These sneakers are Made in Italy, have leather uppers and are leather lined.

Looks to be a hopsack wool? And it’s from a Nordstrom house brand, so you can expect the quality to be pretty darn good for the price. A staple item that you’ll use again and again and again and, well, again.

Lordy there are some terrible $35 dress shirts on the market, but these are NOT those shirts! Quite nice in fact. Trim but not skinny fit. And the light blue is a perfect shade of light blue. Great basics. Great price. Ships and returns for free like the rest.

Oh man. Classic kicks in a gray suede colorway? Be still this humble affordable men’s style website editor’s heart. Also available in the classic black and white if that’s more of your thing.

These things have reached the level of “ubiquitous” in terms of basic outerwear. Doesn’t mean they won’t look good and you can’t save some serious cash on them. Multiple colors available for each.

Hot dog those are something. Solid price for Made in the USA chelseas. Goodyear welted too, and can be resoled time and time again. Man, that suede is crying out to be worn with dark wash denim, or, a medium gray suit with some texture or subtle pattern to it.

From their younger leaning 1901 house brand, so, almost certainly a true slim fit. 97% cotton, 3% spandex with a 14″ leg opening. So yeah, should be pretty slim.

Not bad for $125, and really good for the on sale $80 price point. Sleek. Oddly comfortable. Made in China but doesn’t look, feel, or smell cheap. A bit of subtle grip on the sole too, so you’ll stay upright on carpet/wet sidewalks. There is a chisel toe, so, traditionalists beware. A size 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet out of the box extremely well. Part of our annual best dress shoes under $200 list.

Tech canvas exterior with some snappy stripes and that super useful shoe pocket. Gym bag deluxe.

Made in Italy sneakers from a brand that’s become a bit of a darling in the #menswear game for under $120? And they ship and return for free? That’s the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for you. Heck of a discount too. Sixty bucks off.

Timeless wayfarers in a good-for-most faces 54mm size. I’m also liking that they’re made in a less than expected, but still subtle, “matte gray tortoise” shade.

From their Jetsetter collection. A little more structure and lining, but still plenty of ease and stretch.

A criminally underappreciated and underpriced basic boot. Toe isn’t clunky in the least either. CXL leather uppers start to mold to your foot over time. Dainite sole helps with traction. Appears that these have a bit of a waxy finish/waxed flesh upper this year? Some will love it, some will not. It’s more matte/tougher looking/rock and roll in person.

Basic, Barbour, Bombers. Very, very well reviewed. Nice to see the heritage brand making slim fit options.

In case you missed them on sale direct via Bonobos last week. Nordstrom doesn’t carry as many colors, but they still ship and return for free.

And now some suedes from Good Man Brand. These sneakers are also Made in Italy, have calfskin suede uppers, and are lined in soft vachetta leather. Also available in red.

From one of their younger leaning house brands. 59% cotton, 41% polyester. A basic, but since it’s Nordstrom, almost certainly a well executed basic

Not quite as expensive as the Bonobos weekday warriors, but they don’t come with the Bonobos fit either. Won’t matter to most. Lots of colors to pick from. 96% cotton and 4% spandex.

A wheelhouse item from Nordstrom. Italian leather uppers. Suede available too.

Sharp, sleek, and modern. 21st century without looking goofy or futuristic.

Another Allen Edmonds oxford getting a serious discount. Like the Strands, these also were going for $20 MORE last year during the Anniversary Sale. Hard not to love the McAllister. Just look at ’em. Hnnnnnnnnnnnnnngggggg

Not a bad price for what could be a winner of a 97% wool / 3% spandex suit? Fabric must be a high twist yarn because they’re claiming wrinkle resistance. Extra pockets on the inside too for all your travelling needs. I actually like wearing a suit when taking on the world of air-travel. I don’t wear my best/most favorite suit, but a well tailored gets you treated a hell of a lot better than Dirk McDirt in his pajama bottoms and crocs. Also, you can break up a suit jacket and pant and wear them separately with other stuff in your luggage while on the road. They’re super versatile.

And now the stand alone trousers. These DO have jackets that match to them, but said jackets in these colors aren’t on sale. 97% wool and 3% spandex.

Helllooooo Nurse. Probably a little sleeker than the Park Ave from Allen Edmonds. Made in Italy. Sleek but still professional.

Brogue perforations, but a bit more subtle than some other brogue style belts. So if you want to wear this with some brogues, you’re less at risk of looking a little too “matchy matchy” between belt and shoes.

Tough to get more classic than that. Fabric is imported, but it’s made here in the good ol’ USA. Fabric makeup is 85% worsted wool, 10% silk, and 5% mohair. Classic fit here.

Thhhheeeeeeeeeeeee Best. Obligatory. Multiple colors available. A great time to stock up. A buck cheaper than they were last year. The argument for “why” you should get these can be found over here. Normally $12.50 for the mid calf and $14.50 for the over the calf. Allen Edmonds Whole Cuts (style sadly discontinued) not included.

Corner office worthy. Even if you’re… not quite in the corner office just yet. Unless you royally screwed up. But hey, a nice pair of shoes can’t hurt. Also available in oxblood at this price.

All hail the swazer. A slub swazer at that. From Good Man Brand, who makes nice stuff and donates $3 per purchase to the the Why Not You Foundation.

A warm weather basic, but still, well done. Six colors of either suede or leather to pick from. Traditional less-is-more structure since it’s a driving loafer. Penny loafer style strap across the top and textured sole. Made in Brazil. Fit seems maybe a half size small if you’re leaning to the wider side of a D width.

From their younger leaning 1901 house brand, so I’m gonna assume that these are a true slim fit. 97% cotton, 3% spandex with a 14″ leg opening.

High performance perhaps? Fabric makeup is either 89% nylon, 11% elastane, or 84% polyester, 16% elastane. Depending on color. Blue multi packs available as well. Works out to $13 per pair. Marty McFly loves this pick.

Some people love this sorta look, some people absolutely hate hate hate this sort of look. I think these can totally be pulled off, but they’re not for everyone. Solid price though.

That dog’ll hunt. Would look equally at home in the city as it would in some wooded mountain town.

Are they gonna look and feel as good as the already mentioned Allen Edmonds Nomad Chelseas? Nah. But they also don’t cost north of $200 either! So, they have that going for them. Which is nice.

Simple, preppy, classic, trim fit gingham button downs. Plenty of good looks without having to shell out for a Brooks Brothers level of pricing. Lots of colors to pick from.

One problem with some classically style sneakers, is that depending on the wearer, they might not be comfortable over hours and hours and hours and hours. Not the case for all of these things, but, it can happen. Pretty sure the Eccos here would be a safe bet to avoid that kind of thing.

Stand alone all wool trousers for the white-collar crowd. Made in Italy too. From the in-house yet still pretty top notch John W. Nordstrom brand. Seven colors to pick from. These are nice pants. Very nice pants.

Do you boat shoe? Many of you boat shoe. I do not boat shoe myself, but if I WERE to boat shoe, I’d probably boat shoe with a boat shoe that is 4.9 / 5 stars after almost 200 reviews. Which is what these have.

I don’t know if I’d lean on Cole Haan for high quality leather, but under $500 for a good looking leather jacket isn’t half bad, and these are getting solid reviews from the buying public. At least it’ll return for free if it shows up and you’re not a fan.

More Allen Edmonds! The Anniversary Sale often puts first quality, desirable Allen Edmonds models on serious markdown. And these are more proof. Full review here. Available in black or walnut (as shown above).

Paging all cool social studies teachers, or, those of us who just like to dress like them. Here’s your next sportcoat. 51% cotton, 49% wool. Now, let’s get chatting about the Magna Carta.

More sneakers! I know, you’re surprised. But hey, they’re good for now in the warm weather, they’re good for later, and they’re easier than ever to work into an intentional wardrobe.

Sometimes after working on a sale post for a few hours, I being to wonder if anyone actually reads these blurbs under each item. I think: “What would happen if I just typed random words, instead of my thoughts on the product? Would anyone care? Would anyone actually notice?”

Pancake pine tree misanthropic panda bear.

Complete with the classic smile up front. You can have them in any color you want, as long as it’s, wait for it, “Obsidian Canvas.”

Available in either Navy or an earth tone. Has those chest high hand-warmer pockets which might come in handy. Once, y’know, it’s not 100 degrees out.

Alllllllll the retro. All of it. 97% cotton / 3% nylon.

Big fan of suede bucks that aren’t white or off white. Those seem to get stained up pretty easily, and they’re limited to summer wear. These? These can be worn year round as long as the weather isn’t total crud.

Cotton poly blend here. A true knit with a bit of texture to the look.

Chelsea Boots? On THIS site? In THIS sale? You don’t say.

Not cheap since it’s cashmere, but, under $100 isn’t half bad for a good cashmere sweater. Also available in crew neck options if that’s more your thing.

Inexpensive but still professional looking. Won’t be the last briefcase you ever buy, but sometimes you gotta cut a few corners on the way up.

I once spent an hour walking around an unnamed department store not named Nordstrom (rhymes with Stacy’s) looking for a decent looking dress belt, and left without finding one. This would have done nicely at that time. Made in the USA too.

More versatile than you might think. I wear something extremely similar (from Good Man Brand, sadly sold out) all the time.

For the grooming guys out there. High quality stuff. Plus, it looks more than fine just sitting there on the counter. Can’t say that for a lot of other men’s grooming stuff. Font matters!

Just in case you’re on the hunt for some home goods, Nordy’s Anniversary Sale is a great time to pick up some quality stuff at a great price. These goods are mostly name brand, so they won’t be as cheap as something you’d find at Target. Also, consider picking up gifts for the holidays, especially host/hostess gifts. From coffee to candles that definitely won’t give the impression they were picked up on the cheap, this sale is a great way to stock up on giftables.

The huge Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs through August 5th. After that, prices go back up. As always, since it’s Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free.