Win it: Allen Edmonds Strand Oxfords

Consider this week five days of saying thank you. Without your readership, your emails, and your willingness to spread the word, Dappered wouldn’t exist. The collection of good guys who frequent this corner of the internet is by far the greatest achievement of this website. And to say thank you, we’ve put together five, splurge-worthy giveaways that’ll hopefully express our gratitude. Welcome to Dappered’s Reader Appreciation Week. Good luck, and thanks a million.

Stylish yet still anchored in the realm of timelessness. Eye catching without shouting and being flashy. Versatile. High quality. Fairly priced and can often be had for a downright steal. The Allen Edmonds Strand, with it’s brogue details, cap toe, perforations, medallion, and true oxford closed lacing is a legend, and for good reason

What more would you want from a dress shoe? Arguably the Allen Edmonds flagship, Strands (especially in the stand-out walnut shade shown here) are the rare shoe that both shoe aficionados and those who’d prefer to spend their life in sneakers can agree to point at… and drool. In Unison. Unified drool. Unidrool.

Crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin from fine calfskin and built with a Goodyear welted sole, the Strand has been a part of their “Timeless Classics” collection since 2008. And while it seems impossible to imagine, if Allen Edmonds ever considered discontinuing the Strands? Fellas might just picket their headquarters in protest. But again, this model is here to stay.

Toe shape is perfect. Not pencil tip pointy and not blunted or squared off. Built on the 65 last, it has a little length to it, but it’s not over elongated or spear like. Many guys find the 65 last to be shockingly comfortable, and will often seek out other Allen Edmonds models built around this shape.

Strands are one of those articles of a man’s wardrobe that can be something of a gateway. Say you never really cared about style, but need some solid dress shoes for job interviews or a wedding. You buy Strands… and then you realize how truly good it can feel to wear something that looks amazing, is built well, and is fairly priced. That feeling then carries over into other parts of your wardrobe, and eventually the world (and more importantly, you yourself) might just view you in a better light than it had before.

Not bad for a pair of shoes.

