Steal Alert: Select Allen Edmonds Independence line under $300

How I glossed over these for the Thursday handful, I don’t know, but big thanks to Mark C. for the tip here.

Allen Edmonds is currently running an extra 20% off select on-sale shoes and other goods, and two of the models from their upper eschelon “independence” collection are not only on sale, they’re also getting that extra 20% off cut at checkout.

What makes these things different? The double-tanned leather uppers are exceptionally soft and pliable, they’re lined with super soft lambskin, and they come with extra trimmings like brass nails, two-toned soles, and more. Think of the Bartlett as extremely nice Strands (not that Strands aren’t already super nice.) And think of the Jefferson as extremely nice McAllisters.

They’re not final sale. They’re not factory 2nds. These should be first quality, top of the line, made in the USA dress shoes which ship and return for free. Now just under $300.

That’s all. Carry on.