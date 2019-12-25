Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Winter 2019 – Picks for Men

Great in-house brands. Terrific 3rd party stuff. Deep cuts, usually reasonable size selections, and as always, everything ships and returns for free. Nordstrom’s half yearly sales only have one drawback. They’re ENORMOUS. Like, 9000 plus items. Which is quite the haystack if you’re picking around for needles. If you don’t feel like scrolling through all 9000 items, you’ll find a selection below of what we’ve deemed to be the best of the best. But if we’ve missed something in this massive half-yearly sale that deserves a mention? Send those tips in to joe@dappered.com. Okay. Off we go.

Barbour has been doing this sort of thing for a very, very long time. And usually, they’re pretty pricey (see the retail price). And while the on-sale price isn’t dirt cheap, it’s a solid deal for the real thing.

Nice quality cashmere. Lots of colors, lots of sizes, v-neck or crew neck. Ships and returns free like everything else.

Warm, but not puffy ski gloves. There’s dexterity here. Easy to dress up or down. I have something highly similar and wear them all the time. Big fan of that quilted detail. Good enough for “Santa” good enough for you!

Many a #menswear fella lost his mind over these little retro bear logos this year. I’m not quite sure why myself, BUT, it’s a thing. And if it’s your thing? Then have at it.

Earth tone, made in Italy, hugely versatile, awfully nice sneakers. Just enough contrast, in all the right places.

Investment pieces. Made in Italy. That blue micro check (center) option looks terrific.

A much more affordable option than the already mentioned Nordstrom Signature line. Trim fit? Mainly (62%) wool? Well positioned, side slash pockets that are WAY easier than stupid horizontal slash pockets for access and keeping your hands warm? AND it’s now half off? Well played Uncle Nordy. Was going for $200 over Black Friday.

Versatile. Timeless stripes. Also helps that I’m wearing something similar, as I type this. Looks great on its own and/or under a knit sportcoat.

That, friends, is one very, very handsome sportcoat. Made in Italy too? Navy base with a bit of burgundy for color. Subtle looking though. Want. Also shown at the top of the post.

I don’t have a ton of experience with Bonobos dress shirts. But, if they’re anything like their pants, they should fit great. Lots of slightly unusual/trendy patterns too. In case you want to have a bit of fun.

Here’s a tip: If you’re a New Years Resolution-er, get in to the gym. Now. Don’t wait for the 1st of January. You’ll be able to get your bearings before the rest of the “THIS is the year I’m gonna change!” folks drop by in early January. And to separate yourself a little from the herd can be the difference. Oh, and here’s a gym bag with a separate compartment for shoes. Very handy. On sale of course.

It’s the waffle texture. Dresses it down just enough, but the 100% cashmere keeps it pretty darn luxurious.

I mean, if you squint, it’s pretty close to the Skyfall jacket. And it ships and returns for free.

A well executed basic from their in-house, 1901 label. Trim fit here. That “Blue Brunnera” is pretty much the perfect shade of dress-shirt light blue.

For being founded as a pants company, Bonobos sure knows what they’re doing when it comes to sportcoats and blazers. And unlike Bonobos, who often makes things final sale, these can still be returned if they don’t work out.

Ooh. Dang. Bombers were big this year. The free returns helps here a lot. Suede and leather is tough to get a feel for, y’know, over the internet.

It’s a grown up raincoat. Something you can wear with just about everything, and shouldn’t overheat you in the spring or fall. From their higher end J.W.N. line.

Pretty sure these are a little thicker than a standard henley. Somewhere between henley and sweater. Can be worn as either though.

Ah yes. Tis the season, for clearing out winter accessories like hats, gloves, and scarves. So if you’ve been thinking about upgrading to cashmere for your noggin’, now’s the time. Also helps that it ships and returns for free.

I told you it was winter accessories clearance season. Lots of colors and patterns to pick from. 100% cashmere. Was just going for closer to $75. Now at a deeper discount.

Waterproof you say? Perfect. Water has a tendency to fall from the sky in many forms during this period that we’re in. Also available in smooth leather, but that taupe suede shown above looks pretty nice from here.

Not just their trim fit, but their extra trim fit. Lots of colors. Seems to be the standard discount.

Made in the USA. The weird thing about brogue belts is that they almost look better when worn with NON brogue shoes. Avoids any potential “too matchy-matchy” issues. Or just wear it with your brogues too. Because honestly. Who cares.

That is NOT what I was expecting on the inside. But I’m impressed. Well played The North Face. Kinda dig it.

Treat yo self. Especially if Santa dropped the ball this year. It’s a two pack, so, works out to $30 per pair. Recommend by Adam our shoe guy in his gift guide this year.

For the cable curious, who want to keep committed to cashmere. Classy!

Made in Italy. Highly similar to the navy/burgundy option, only in a black/gray/brown combo here.

Billy Reid “Michael” Wool Blend Shirt Jacket – $99 ($395) direct through Billy Reid

Nordy has these too, but for $197. Yet they’re $99 direct through Billy Reid. So yeah. Half off Nordy’s half off… direct through Mr. Reid? Beats me. What I do know, is that that’s one heck of a good looking shirt jacket. 70% wool / 10% cashmere too.

More gloves! Tis the season and all. Y’know, the season of marked-down-winter-accessories.

Strong, smooth, fine knit merino wool. Temperature regulating. Lots of colors in the crew necks. Basic colors in the V.

Somewhere between sleek and rugged. A little of both, frankly. Made in Portugal.

Pretty sure these sold out on the Bonobos site somewhat fast this year? At least the first run did. All sizes at post time at Nordstrom.

Wintry flannels with just enough flecks to them to give ’em a sharp, almost tweedy look.

We’re not at “gas station spinner rack” pricing quite yet, but, we’re in the ballpark.

Are they Allen Edmonds? No! Are they worth a shot if you don’t have AE money, you need a conservative dress shoe that’ll also be comfortable, and you’re not willing to commit to a pair of shoes for life? Of course.

OH. Takes some onions to pull off. But man. That’s something. Also, bow tie > necktie. Please. There’s a 21st century Rat Pack thing going on there. Like you’re gonna take the stage and hold a crowd in the palm of your hand on New Year’s Eve.

From their tech smart line. Subtle herringbone pattern for a little visual texture. Extremely well reviewed. 81% cotton, 12% polyester, 7% spandex.

It’s two, two, two pieces of outerwear in one! Well, technically three. Just the vest, just the shell, and then if you combine the two I’m guessing that should count as a third. Nice looking jacket. Waxed exterior. Tartan liner. Dual rear vents for ease of movement.

Light stone suede that should look great up against dark denim, but isn’t so expensive that you’ll cry buckets if they get dinged up. Now half off.

Love the sportcoat, hate the shirt. I understand big, bold patterns are loud and all, but, sheesh. Would looked super sharp with, oh I don’t know, a white dress shirt? When did everything get so “shouty”? Get off my lawn! Anyway, sportcoat is a 75% wool blend.

Either in the standard three lines of top-stitching, or, a sportier perforated pattern. Both pairs are lined with cashmere.

In case you spilled mulled wine all over a go-to white dress shirt at the holiday party.

All the retro vibes you can handle. Looks like the off white (sorry, “clear brown”) shade is the pair with the lower price tag? UPDATE: Nope. Clear brown is full price. Dang.

Hook + Albert’s original (I believe?) fold out, zip-up, garment duffel combination. Also available in a sleeker profile, black and blue combo if that’s more your thing.

I’m not hugely familiar with Rodd & Gunn stuff (I think they’re relatively new to the US market?) but what I have seen, I’ve been pretty impressed with. A brand to keep an eye on for sure.

A very, very popular set of athletic shoes. It’s a little lost on me, but you’re almost certainly hipper than I am. So have at it. Limited sizes left in the all black.

HE IS HOLDING A CUP OF HOT COCOA.

More Rodd & Gunn. This time, a Made in Italy sportcoat that sure appears to be knit from here? Super soft construction.

I have seen the word “aubergine” (the bottom jacket) used to describe so many different shades between bright red and deep dark purple, that at this point I’m convinced no one really knows what color that particular word was invented in order to describe. Does anyone really know what aubergine is? Does ANYONE REALLY KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS?

Good Man Brand stuff is usually pretty pricey, even when on sale. See above. They also make really nice stuff. Chances are the above also falls into that category. Want.

No cap toe. No wingtip. No nothin’. Sleek looking suckers. Limited sizes on the smooth leather. Plenty of sizes on the suede, which also happens to be the pair going for $134. (Dang.) UPDATE: Big thanks to Dan F. who sent in a tip because he found the suede pair, direct through Cole Haan, for $89.97 w/ code CHEER … BUT know they’re final sale via Cole Haan’s website. No returns.

Vertical stitched quilting? How very slimming! Can’t say that about a lot of other puffers you see around this time of year.

“Why’d you buy bowling shoes?” Thanks, Jason’s wife. GET YOUR BALL WE’RE GOIN’ BOWLING NOW BABY.

Spendy, but could be, frankly, a perfect warm winter coat. Some of us don’t like hoods flopping about constantly. Constant flopping about is… unedifying. The solution? A stowable, zip away hood, with a wool quilted body and a few details that dress it up a bit. You get the warmth but it also won’t look weird with a suit or sportcoat.

Puffer stuff. You just can’t escape it this year.

Inexpensive chelseas. Fit on chelseas is key (since, y’know, there aren’t any laces to cinch down), so the free shipping and free returns is really helpful. Try ’em out on carpet of course.

I have something extremely similar, also from Good Man Brand, and I wear the thing all the time. Looks smarter than a sweater, and can do a lot in terms of dressing up a t-shirt, henley, or polo.

That looks like it could be a lot of coat for $130. Big jacket. Also available in charcoal gray, because of course it is. Sizes are actually starting to sell out depending on the color you’re after. Also available in a slightly shorter version.

From their tech-smart line. 80% cotton, 13% polyester, 7% spandex.

Not really the season for suede bucks, BUT… $55 for Italian made, basic bluchers? Nifty.

A foundational basic that’s super easy to dress up or down. 95% wool, 5% viscose. Just butterfly lined in the back. Now half off.

Detective Frank Bullitt called. He wants his holster back. Pew Pew Pew Finger Guns.

Mixed reviews here because for some people they run small and tight. For others, they run big. Gotta love the internet! Thank goodness we have everyone reviewing everything!

The humble polo with long sleeves, and… made in merino! 100% fine merino wool knit. That’s huge. Much more comfortable and breathable compared to cotton which will drag and suffocate if you heat up.

More sportcoats. More pattern. More Nordy house brands.

Once again, heritage sportswear looks without the price that usually comes with heritage sportswear brands.

STILL. ON. SALE. Legends. Faithful foot-companions. Made in the USA of course. Goodyear welted. Depth for days.

Also still on sale! Surprisingly nice. I wasn’t expecting it to be so nice. Earned a spot in our annual fall sportcoats roundup. Not sure how to wear it? Here’s one way.

Not a huge amount of wool in the mix (45% nylon, 30% rayon, 25% wool) but, for $77? Not bad.

A basic, but Nordstrom knows how to elevate basics, especially when they’re from the upgraded “John W. Nordstrom” line. 95% wool and 5% cashmere.

Cheeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaap. Why this particular sneaker is called the “fuego” is beyond me.

Stand out from the sea of solids! But do so… quietly. A nice, subtle plaid here.

What time is it? (Checks watch) IT’S SUPER SPENDY OFF-WHITE SWEATER TIME. I’ll stick with my $40 cable crew from GAP, but, you’re probably more fancy than me. So you do you.

They call it slim and navy, but it looks like it can expand and it’s true blue to me. Not cheap. But that’s Tumi stuff for you.

For the more advanced #menswear style crowd. I can see guys wearing these at a Style Week. Somewhere. I avoid those like the plague. Anywho, made in Italy. From their higher end J.W.N. line.

I have a feeling that in a few years, we’ll all look back at the shortened, “untucked” button up trend and think: “the heck were we thinking?” If you don’t want to tuck your shirt in, then wear a long sleeve polo. Or a slim crewneck sweater or t-shirt. Or a henley.

Could be easy to dress up or down? 100% wool. Just partially lined. Appears to be made in Mexico.

Getting some serious swan’s head vibes here.

Extra trim fit here. So if you’ve got a more athletic frame, this could be a squeeze. 70% wool, 30% nylon. Unlined except for a bit of a butterfly lining to the back shoulders. An additional $30 off from the Fall Sale.

Part duffel, part garment bag, 100% terrific for those who travel with suits and or sportcoats.

Nice price on these. 73% wool, 15% silk, 12% linen dress trousers with a true slim fit. From one of the younger leaning Nordstrom house brands.

90% wool and 10% cashmere here. Really liking that not quite camel, but not medium brown either shade.

Stand alone all wool trousers for the white-collar crowd. Made in Italy too. From the in-house yet still pretty top notch John W. Nordstrom brand. Four colors to pick from. These are nice pants. Very nice pants.

Trash bags. Sometimes you just have to have them.

Congratulations. You scrolled all the way to the end of this post. YAY! Did we miss something that deserved to get a mention? Send those tips into joe@dappered.com