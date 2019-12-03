Steal Alert: The Barbour Beacon (Skyfall) Jacket for $252

Currently an extra 20% off at checkout. Waxed cotton. Elbow and shoulder patches. Lined in Barbour tartan. All the “sporting” trimmings you’d expect from a heritage sportswear maker. This is the Beacon that’s a little closer (identical?) to what Daniel Craig wore in Skyfall (while this one is newer and has had a few style updates.) There’s also, at post time, all sizes.

But there’s a catch.

The thing is, you’re on the hook for returns. To the U.K.

No pre-paid label. Nope. Old School. You have 14 days to get the thing prepped and sent on its way, back across the pond. Could involve a super fun, during-the-holidays, trip to the post office. And shipping costs? Who knows!

So yeah. It’s a risk.

Enormous thanks to Jason P. for sending in the style tip here.

That’s all. Carry on.