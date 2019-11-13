Steal Alert – 30% off the Barbour Beacon Jacket (Skyfall)

When is something that’s half a grand considered a steal?

When it gets the Bond fanboys hearts all a flutter.

This jacket (a Beacon was featured in Skyfall) will not make you look like Daniel Craig. It will not help you shoot a big game rifle any better. It will not make you a secret agent.

But, it looks pretty darn cool. And it’s tough to find on sale. Especially at a retailer like East Dane, who ships fast and free, and where returns are free as well. Ships especially fast if you have Amazon Prime, being that East Dane stuff is fulfilled by the Amazon machine.

Waxed cotton from a heritage sportswear maker. All the trimmings. Cut slim. Totally overpriced to many of us, but, well, it’ll register with some.

That’s all. Carry on.