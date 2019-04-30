Banana Republic: 40% off almost no BR Merch Exclusions (plus new warm weather arrivals)

Good news: BR has expanded their Core Temp Line! Huge fan of their core temp chinos. And it looks like… Jared Goff is the new Kevin Love for BR? And they’re using him to promote the Core Temp line? Remember his “big game” against the Patriots? Right. Now he’s the new face of their “cool under pressure” fabric. Bit of dissonance there, at present. But he’s young.

Anyway, Core Temp and a lot of the other new arrivals have been excluded as of late, but not through tomorrow, May 1st. No code needed. 40% off happens in your cart. Only exclusions are Monogram, leather apparel, suede apparel, 100% cashmere, 100% silk, and third party. Off we go with some picks.

New colors! Just in time for the heat too. Really, really… (wait for it) really good. Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Full review here. Lordy please make em’ in an athletic tapered.

Whut. They made a just quarter-lined sportcoat out of their core temp fabric? Well that’s… that’s something else. Four colors to pick from. Pick a matching pant and you’ve got a core temp suit for under $210. Not bad at all. Also available in taupe and black, as well as the navy and stone shown above.

Suede accessories often get excluded, but not this time. Perfect for the warm weather ahead, and can also be worked into cooler weather outfits for a bit of color and texture.

Perfect for the guy who wants the breathability and stretch of a tech short, but hates the snow-pant like “swish swish” sound that fully synthetic shorts (and pants) seem to make when you walk. 9″ length is neither too long nor is it shorty-shorts-short. Nine colors to pick from.

Obligatory mention because they’re often excluded. Full review can be found here. Plenty of fits and washes to pick from. Size shown above is a 34×30 tapered fit in rinse. Enormous fan of these. Full outfit suggestions can be found here.

You don’t need a lot of sweaters in spring/summer, but most of us will want more than zero sweaters on hand in the spring/summer. And a silk linen option like one of these is perfect. Strength of silk with the airiness and texture of linen, all woven into one.

Now, with stripes. But you’ll have to pay a couple bucks more. Still 55% silk, 45% linen. Excellent to have on hand for summer nights.

Exceptional with one big exception. Many have reported shrinkage problems with these. Especially when it comes to the length. So much so that some suggest ordering a “tall” size even if you’re not. I don’t have this issue, and I can’t tell you why. I wash on warm or cold and dry on medium or cool. Do they shrink up a little in the wash? Maybe. But not to the extremes that I’ve heard. That said, if you struggle sometimes in the laundry department, you might want to heed those warnings. Anyway, it’s the fabric that sets these apart. They’re all cotton, yet somehow manage to be super smooth, stretchy, and soft. Like there’s almost some silk in there. Plenty of colors and patterns to pick from. Style seen above is this year’s retro, tipped model. Size shown above is a Large Slim.

Cheeaaaaaaaaaaaaaap. You could do a LOT worse at this under $100 price point. A lot worse. Conservative shape. Simple cap toe. Ortholite insole is pretty comfy out of the box. Fit seems true. Maybe a half size small if you don’t wear thin dress socks with them. Are they gonna last you your whole life? Nah. Will they look good with a navy suit for an interview? You bet.

Holy moly so many options here. Stretch but with a leather & standard buckle front.

97% flax linen and 3% spandex. Johnny-collar here, so no buttons.

Another new classic from BR. Can a new classic be inspired by the success of the J. Crew Nike Killshot? I don’t see why not. White leather uppers? Check. Gum sole? Check. Blue accents? Check. Full review here.

84% cotton, 14% modal, 2% spandex. Lots of potential here. Wear with jeans now and lightweight chinos or linen pants later on. Cotton/Modal/Spandex blend. Just half lined in the back. Could be a real winner.

Remember the Kentucky Derby Day style scenario from a few hours ago? Right, if you don’t want to risk the cheap, faux-suede shoes from Target, these should be a fine alternative. Still reasonably priced.

IF you’re gonna jump on the camp shirt bandwagon (and that’s a big if), try to keep the print at least somewhat subtle and muted. This option from Banana Republic accomplishes that. Yet it still looks like something reserved for mornings when you’re absurdly hungover, and/or, attempting to facilitate a deal to smuggle dinosaur embryos off a remote island.

Fellas, I know some of you hate the swazer. But still. Some of us love them.

Lotsa Dappered stereotypes here. Now, that said, I’m not a big crepe sole guy. Seems to limit the shoe to almost all casual use. And that said, these look pretty darn sharp.

SO CLOSE. Damn. Elastic waistband here. That’s a no go for many of us. But at least they’re in an athletic tapered fit. Three colors to pick from.

Nice enough that they even impressed our resident fancy-shoe (think Aldens and above) expert. Full review here. Two colors of suede to pick from, with the lighter colored option already being on sale.

It’s a wool/poly blend (just about 50/50) that’s been engineered to be lightweight, breathable, and durable. Also, the use of an athletic pant is helpful for those of us on team leg day.

Favorite pants that are usually excluded. 4.8/5 stars after over 1400 reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here. Want the new, fly-weight version for the summer? Those would be right here.

Springy. Summery even. A nice, cooler-in-color-temp alternative to standard beige or off white bucks. But they have those too, in tan, if that’s more your thing.

All cotton. Not a traditionally styled sportcoat, but more of that chore-jacket look that’s supposed to not be quite as sharp and crisp looking. To be worn with henleys and t-shirts and untucked OCBDs and chambray shirts. Stone option, for whatever reason, is on a separate page.

A bold pair of stripes across the chest, with a 55% cotton, 30% recycled polyester, 15% nylon blend making up the super soft fabric.

Banana Republic does a lot of things well. One of those things is outerwear. And just about every year, they release their version of the classic trench coat. All the details you’d expect, and a mid-thigh length that thankfully avoids that “flasher” look super long trench coats can carry with them. Fabric makeup should keep you dry: 66% polyester/nylon blend, 22% polyester, 12% cotton.

BR’s stand alone wool dress pant. 99% wool and 1% elastane. Two fits to pick from. Sizes shown above appear to be a 24×40. I don’t know why they look so long and lean online like that.

Affordable brogue bluchers. So… certainly leaning more smart casual than dressed up. But at a laid back summer wedding? Or a derby party? They’d look great with a cool gray linen suit.

A new, springtime arrival that can probably see some use now as long as you’re layered up. All cotton chambray. Just half lined in the back. Center vent in the rear.

In case it’s still jeans weather where you live. The legend. After over one THOUSAND reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

Thane? As in, the Thane of Cawdor? Oh full of scorpions is my mind dear wife.

This 40% off almost no BR merch exclusions deal expires tomorrow, 5/1/19.