Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: Budget Bond – Splurge, but not luxury brands

The Suggestion: Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo for Hot Weather Casual

It’s timeless, it’s comfortable, and there are endless combinations. If you get your fit right, it looks terrific. So if you want to put together an athletic look, yet still feel comfortable and relaxed in the heat, then chinos chukkas polo may be just what you’re looking for.

Head over to this post for a full breakdown as to why this combination of garments works. That post is also a cheaper version of the Jim Bond look you’ll see below. This time we’re going with some splurges. It’s not the ultra-expensive designer stuff seen in the movies (hence the title of the post still being “Budget Bond”), yet it’s still high performing gear that’ll look and feel really, really good.

The Polo: Rhone Delta Pique Hidden Button Down Collar Performance Polo – $88. Tech pique wicks and helps regulate your temperature. Hidden button down collar keeps your points from curling/flying away as the day goes on. They’re great. Period. If you want to save a few bucks, buying two at once via their “packs” page will save you 20% off. That’ll drop the price per polo to $70.40.

The Pants: lululemon ABC Trousers – $128. The standard in performance/”tech” fabric trousers which look and act like normal chinos or even dress pants. The warpstreme fabric has terrific stretch without feeling like you’re wearing lycra. It’s smooth, soft, and doesn’t make a “swish swish” sound. Breathability is excellent, and they’re absolutely wearable in 100+ heat. Available in slim fit, or a more athletic “classic” fit that’s not bulky or billowing. And they even come with a gusset for a noticeable improvement in comfort over all other non gusseted pants on the market.

The Sunglasses: Made in the USA American Optical Original Pilot – $260. Not that many years back these (in a non polarized version) used to go for around $100ish on Amazon. No longer, but they’ve also greatly upgraded materials, tooling, and the overall manufacturing process. So there is a method behind that price jump. Also, the AO Original Pilot are legends for a reason. Designed in the 1950s to meet the needs of military aviators, and even landed on the moon as part of the Apollo missions. The more affordable option: Kent Wang Aviator – $55. (Which is actually the pair of sunglasses shown at the very top of the post. Those aren’t AOs. I know. Sneaky.)

The Watch: Lorier Neptune SIV – $499. Nobody does watches that look, feel, and wear like they cost 3 – 5x more better than Lorier. Full review here.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough “Stanley K” mid-calf lightweight cushion work socks – $25. MORE made in the USA. Darn Tough socks are great, full stop, no matter the model. But if you have a long day ahead of you and you need to look good during it? The Stanley-K are the pair to wear.

The Belt: Made in the USA Flint and Tinder 365 Belt – $85. A belt to buy and wear for decades. Made from premium, full grain leather.

The Chukkas: Sanders Made in the UK Chesham Chukkas – $245 FINAL…ish* + international shipping ($300ish). Bond may wear a different mode of Sanders Chukka in the movies (the oft-mentioned crepe soled Hi-Top), but the Chesham is even more versatile. It’s the sole. The Chesham has a subtle rubber studded sole, which is much less likely to slip on smooth wet surfaces. Crepe has a tendency to hydroplane on wet sidewalks/brick/etc. Which if you live in a wet weather climate (or experience the occasional spring/summer thunderstorm) that’s not out of the realm of possibility. And the Chesham is still comfortable, made with high quality materials, and Goodyear welted. AND THEY’RE ON SALE. Also, they have a slightly more accommodating toe shape, but isn’t too far off from sizing in relation to the “Playboy” Hi-Top. I own and wear the crud out of both the hi-tops and these Cheshams and I take a size 9.5 UK/10.5 US for both. *Know that these are a risk though, since it’s a steep £40 non-refundable outbound shipping charge, and you’re on the hook for returns. So returns would be very, very cost prohibitive. Wanna skip all that mess? Just start with the Hi-Tops. Those ship and return for free via Huckberry.

Want more of these Chinos/Chukkas/Polos outfits? Head here for the archive. We’ll be rebooting this series as the warm weather rolls on with currently available items.