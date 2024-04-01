1 Sale, 5 Outfits: Spier & Mackay Anniversary Sale

Why anyone would want to wear clothes mainly from one store, I don’t know. BUT. It does make for a fun experiment, and like all of our style scenarios, these can be inspiration for assembling outfits from items you may already own. (There’s nothing more affordable than using what you’ve got!) Here’s five clickable outfits with foundations mined from Spier’s Anniversary Sale. Now before anyone gets their trousers in a twist, know that Spier is already nicely high value/true bang for the buck. Therefor, they don’t run a lot of sales and promotions. So while compared to other brands, 10% or 15% off might not seem like much, it actually is for Spier.

Spring Casual Layers

Spier: Navy Moleskin Trucker Jacket – $168.30 ($198),

Cotton Polo – $52.20 ($58),

Garment Dyed Jeans – $57.80 ($68),

Dark Brown Leather Casual Belt – $48.

Others: Huckberry Sunglasses – $27,

Casio Diver – $50ish w/ Crown & Buckle NTTD Supreme NATO – $34,

Bombas merino blend socks – $20,

Rhodes Chelseas – $220.

Job Interview

Spier: Medium Gray Wool Suit – $340.20 ($378),

White Poplin Dress Shirt – $58,

Balmoral Cap Toes – $151.30 ($178),

Dark Brown Silver Buckle Belt – $48.

Others: Tie Bar Grenalux Navy Tie – $24,

Orient Bambino Bauhaus – $189,

Maverick & Co. Briefcase – $160.30 ($229),

(not shown) Darn Tough The Standard Socks – $26.

Heading towards Summer

Spier: Dark Blue Linen Cardigan – $115.20 ($128)

Stone Chinos – $57.80 ($68),

Model 05 Dark Tortoise Sunglasses – $48 ($55),

Dark Brown Leather Casual Belt – $48.

Others: GAP active t-shirt – $19.95 ($39.95),

Baltic Aquascaphe Watch – $620ish USD (review here),

Brooks Brothers Camp Mocs – $79.99 ($198).

Black Tie

Spier: Midnight Navy Tuxedo = $403.20 ($448),

Black Wholecut Dress Shoes – $236.30 ($278).

Others: BOSS Covered Placket Tuxedo Shirt – $148,

(cheaper = Tie Bar standard placket tux shirt – $55),

Suitsupply Bow Tie – $49,

Suitsupply Sterling Silver Cufflinks – $119,

Bulova wristwatch – $146.25 ($225),

Allen Edmonds over the calf dress socks – $24.

A lit “fit” for a Professor of Lit

Spier: Herringbone Cardigan – $89.99 FINAL ($128),

Model 06 Dark Tortoise Sunglasses – $48 ($58),

Light Blue Melange Sportshirt – $40.80 ($58),

Dark Brown Flannel Wool/ Cashmere trousers – $125.80 ($178),

Dark Brown Loafers – $178,

Dark Brown Leather Casual Belt – $48.

Others: Timex Easy Reader – $45.95,

A little light reading – $15.

The up to 15% off select items Spier & Mackay Anniversary Sale is scheduled to end tomorrow, Wednesday 5/1/24.