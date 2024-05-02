50% off select J. Crew Shorts, Killshots back to $72, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Wow this is random. It’s part of a larger “summer stock up” event, and some inseams are getting really nice discounts, while others are stuck to full price. It’s all over the place. So lucky you if one of the above combos fits your shorts needs, as we’re now rocketing towards June, July, and August. Picks above are limited to the shorts that are 50% off or more.

Suede shoes with their matte texture go great with spring and summer style. Why? Because smooth leather shoes can often look a little harsh (glare) in the bright sun of the warmer months. Thus, J. Crew gets a second mention in today’s handful. Plus, those shoes are buried in that summer stock up section. Mentioned the loafers yesterday on social media, but in case you’re not on the socials (and seriously, bravo if you’re not…) wanted to slide these in here. The loafers are great. Head here for the full review.

Speaking of those smooth leather shoes… Because sometimes you can’t wear suede. This one is for those who missed this year’s Anniversary Sale, find themselves in need of a pair of nice shoes, and want to take the risk that is shopping at the Allen Edmonds Shoebank. These are the Factory 2nds that are often spoken of. Nice way to save a bundle of cash, but you just don’t know what sort of cosmetic blemish they have until they show up on your doorstep. If you decide to send them back, you’ll get nailed with a $25 restocking fee. Not sure when this extra 20% off code SAVENOW ends.

With counterfeits on the rise thanks to the gamified apps drop-shipping flimsy knockoffs, it’s nice to score the real thing at any kind of discount. Especially when they ship and return for free, easy, via Nordstrom. Because sunglasses are like shoes. A tailor can’t adjust them post purchase, and they can be hard to gauge just how they’re gonna fit until you get in person with them. 15% off sale is part of their price-matching section. Not quite sure where these are on sale elsewhere, but Nordstrom is quite good about matching their competitor’s prices… even if you don’t see the sale price until it lands in your cart (which is the case with the Ray-Bans).

Off season sweater clearances bringing the heat. Literally. Because who’s buying sweaters in May? Not many. That’s why they’re on sale and getting the additional 20% off. Much more than sweaters in their sale section right now, but sizes are scattered at best outside of the sweaters. And watch out for final sale goods. Anything tagged as such (look for items that end in $.97) can’t be returned or exchanged.

Works out to 25% off. Appears to work on the original navy swoosh setup, the white swoosh, and the new Samba-like black with white swoosh (& gum sole of course.) Discount should happen when you add the shoes to your cart. No word on when this quiet 25% off ends.

Also worth a mention: