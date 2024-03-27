Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale 2024 – Top 10 Picks

Allen Edmonds turns 102 years young this year. 102! Sister Jean has them beat, but that’s about it. Anyway, each year Allen Edmonds celebrates their birthday with a big sale. Even most of their usually excluded “Icons” go on sale for this one. But know that it’s always a “select items” event. Meaning some styles are getting bigger/better discounts than others, while some models aren’t marked down at all. Here’s one take at a top 10.

NOTE: AE is once again running a preview for their Collector’s Club. The sale goes live to everyone tomorrow, Thursday 3/28. But if you want to get in early, you’ll need to either make a log-in if you don’t have one, or log in on their site to see the sale prices.

Number one, with a bullet. “Best in show” for this particular sale. Also shown at the very top of the post in the featured image. Classic shape, a bit of interest with the quarter brogue/perforations at the cap toe, and a few colors to pick from. Often on sale in other, smaller events throughout the year, but $249 for first quality (not Factory 2nds), crafted in Port Washington Wisconsin, ships free/returns for free dress shoes? That’s something pretty darn good here in this day and age. Made in a bunch of colors, but the deep dark brown Mahogany is gonna be tough to beat.

Annnnnnd now the same shoes, only with a subtle, studded rubber sole. Because the world is loud and dirty. Seemingly increasingly so. Going with a pair of timeless, quiet, handsome cap toes with a subtle rubber sole is the perfect choice for where we’re at. I personally made the switch to “studs” a while back (Weatherproof Park Aves) and I won’t be returning to smooth leather soled shoes. That and a Dainite sole is largely un-noticeable. It’s not some big toothy, lug sole. Not at all. They look just fine with a suit. Perfect even. Yes I realize the leather soled options are at #1, but many/most are fine with leather soles and don’t want to pay the twenty dollar upcharge. That’s cool. As is preferring Dainite soles. There’s room for everyone here.

The Strand is the legendary, bit-of-flash dress shoe from Allen Edmonds. They’re often excluded from other sales, but the anniversary sale (and the rediscover America sale in the fall) is usually when you get them for a bit off list price. Nice to see that’s holding true again this year. Almost $100 off. Available in Walnut (shown), Mahogany (in person review here), Black, or Dark Chili.

No one advocates for wearing chukka boots like this particular style website. Weatherproof uppers. Dainite sole. A couple more colors can be found over here, including a versatile gray suede and a “fawn”/taupe-y leaning brown suede. Those are marked way down to $249.97… but there are less sizes available.

Ooh. Hello, new “polo” suede color. Sleek but not Elf-ish/pointy. Dead simple design. Comfortable. Also made in Dark Chili, Walnut, and Black.

Specifically in the deep, rich, Mahogany shade as shown above. And that dark reddish-brown is perfect. Looks great with blue suits and pants, looks great with gray suits and pants. And yes, the mahogany shade will even go with darker charcoal grays. You CAN wear brown shoes with gray suits or trousers. As long it’s not lighter brown shoes worn with darker gray trousers (or a suit), brown and gray is still professional and pleasing to the eye. That’s why the walnut, coffee, and chili shades might be all well and smart, but it’s the mahogany that’s the most brilliant. It looks great with everything. They DO make the Park Avenue with a Dainite Rubber sole (for $20 more), but for some reason there’s no mahogany shade available with that rubber studded sole. Bizarre.

Ninety bucks is still pretty spendy for a belt, but it makes the list because these belts are actually made in the United States. And there’s a solid contingent who are more than fine investing in belts (because a bad, cheap belt is a baddddd belt).

Modern in their minimalism, classy in their quiet style. That’s the Carlyle. Hard not to love. Full review here. Available in black, dark chili, or walnut.

Coming to the close of boot season, so was hoping for a bigger discount. Therefor it falls down our top-10 list. Yet they do it all. They’re simple, handsome, have a (wait for it) Dainite rubber sole, and the Germany-sourced weatherproof leather uppers are a feature that competing boots just don’t match. Available in four colors. Chili is shown above. Full review here.

Could have been much higher up this list but they’re gonna be divisive. Some are gonna think the logo looks pretty rich/luxury label, others won’t like that big A. (Channels Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli): “AYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!” Description says the construction is cemented, yet that same description says they’re recraftable. And, unlike the rest of the picks in this top ten, these Courtside sneakers are “imported” and not “handcrafted in Port Washington Wisconsin.” But the Italian Margom rubber soles should impress sneaker heads.