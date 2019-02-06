The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – Dec ’18 / Jan ’19

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Best Sale: All the Post Holiday Winter Clearance Sales

I know that’s really general, but between Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly, Bonobos half off sale section codes, Suitsupply’s outlet, Extra 50% – 60% off BR’s sale section, J. Crew’s sale section, etc… it was a hell of a time if you’re good with clearance shopping. That said, a lot of it was final sale (lookin’ at you Bonobos and J. Crew) and those can be super risky. There were still some real steals out there.

Fourteen bucks for a made in the USA polo? Now I’m starting to get worried that this sale is some sort of hint about big changes coming to Bonobos. I don’t know what (they’ve already been bought out by Walmart) but… I dunno, when I see cuts this big I wonder sometimes. And no, I have no inside information. They’re probably just gonna keep on keepin’ on.

What the h-e-double-Gritty-sticks? What was the feeling like in Rotterdam when everyone had them a flower box full of tulips? I feel like this might be happening now with the #menswear crowd.

No, $600ish ain’t cheap for a wrist watch… on this particular website. That’s up there for us. I understand that. But they’re assembled in the USA with quality parts (Miyota movement) and MAN do they look and feel nice. Keep an eye on Nodus. They feel like they’ve got real potential.

Take the charcoal, leave the cannoli. Or something.

In terms of aesthetics, I totally don’t “get” it. In terms of why it’s a thing? I think I get it.

Sometimes, when I find it to be necessary, I unplug and try and foster some small pocket of absurdity. And thus, Jack got a paper hat. Lookin’ sharp there old sport.

Best/Worst Observation about our photography

I’ll have to take your word for it.

While many other menswear blogs appear to be little more than a vehicle for the founder/main writer to broadcast just how cool he looks/lives/drinks on the internet (so much blue steel) we here are gonna tell you just what ol St. Nick is gonna wear on Christmas Eve. I hope you don’t mind that as a point of differentiation.

Duck. Duck. Boot. How Huckberry took a kinda dorky yet beloved by some classic, and somehow refreshed it for modern times without it coming out like hot garbage? It’s beyond me. They did a hell of a job on these.

I don’t think I tucked a shirt in between Christmas and mid January. Yet I was still wearing a sportcoat just about every day. That’s the magic of knit sportcoats. And you CAN wear them with collared shirts (which you’d be tucking in) if you so choose.

Listen, I know what they’re going for here but… I mean. Well, I like turtles.

Strangest Email about Tattoos…

“By the way, I don’t mind your tattoo.” – From: someone I’ve never met.

Good to know. Thanks for checking in.

Whether you make resolutions at new years or not, it’s still a really valuable post. Because big picture, what good is having a sense of style if you’re a self-improvement deadbeat?

