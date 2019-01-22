Steal Alert: Extra 50% off the (well stocked) Bonobos Sale Section

That’s… new. I mean, I can’t remember the last time Bonobos did an extra half off their sale section. (But remember WAY back when they did half off their site in order to celebrate 50k Facebook likes? And it crashed and burned? Good times. Feels like that was the stone age.)

Lots of prices that are eye popping. Yes, it’s all final sale. But Bonobos has a pretty dedicated following who knows their sizing when it comes to their products. It’s a little confusing because Bonobos offers a ton of colors and fits in their wheelhouse stuff, yet not all is on sale, but we’ll do our best to clarify below. Happy hunting.

The Bonobos Flagship pant for less than a pair of Dockers? Yes please. And if you like the 100% cotton washed chinos, you best be gettin’ while the gettin’ is good. Rumor has it that these are gonna be discontinued in favor of their stretch washed chinos. Looks like all colors are on sale.

I’d say these are the originals that built the Bonobos empire, but they aren’t. Because these are 98% cotton and 2% stretch. Tons of colors to pick from, and more than a few fits to fit plenty of body types. Everything after the “clean slates” color, as indicated with the color swatches above, should be on sale. Lots of sizes and fits at post time.

Oh man. This thing has been buggin’ eyeballs (mine, mostly) since it hit their site in the fall. Italian blend, 76% Wool, 23% Poly, 1% Elastane. Just butterfly lined in the back. Also shown at the top of the post.

Like BR’s Rapid Movement denim, only fancier. I would say that I feel like the rise on these is a little lower than the Rapid Movement, so, know that. Slim and Straight fits have a decent size selection at post time. 90% Cotton, 7% Polyester, 3% Elastane.

Fourteen bucks for a made in the USA polo? Now I’m starting to get worried that this sale is some sort of hint about big changes coming to Bonobos. I don’t know what (they’ve already been bought out by Walmart) but… I dunno, when I see cuts this big I wonder sometimes. And no, I have no inside information. They’re probably just gonna keep on keepin’ on.

I’m a gym shorts and breathable t-shirt kinda guy myself, but if I WERE to dive into the classic pajama world, you can bet they’d be burgundy with lion heads all over them.

More plaid blazers. This time, in their unconstructed, Italian hopsack wool. Unlined and unconstructed and totally awesome. Navy plaid is also shown at the top of the post.

Huh. Never thought I’d see the day where Bonobos had merino for less than UNIQLO. I know, I know… these are final sale where UNIQLO is $39 and NOT final sale. But still.

V necks too eh? Nifty.

Garment dyed, brushed fabric from Italy cut in a 5-pocket jean style. Sale colors are limited to the three options shown above.

Their basic, wheelhouse, navy blazer. No patch pockets. No gold buttons. Simple, modern, and clean. A little too suit-jacket-y for some, but, it sure looks good with the gray trousers pictured above. Fully lined.

We got a lot of winter left. Lots of cozy but still polished. Stretch brushed twill with classic 5 pocket styling.

No wool exterior option this year Bonobos? Bummer. Always kinda liked the looks of the wool versions.

An over abundance of cozy. So much so that if you slip it on, you might enter a permanent state of hibernation. Don’t blame me if you go full Rip Van Winkle.

Maybe not everyone’s first choice(s), although the Brown is pretty wheelhouse, but being that they’re not first choice is precisely why they’re on sale. Still 100% Italian hopsack wool, unconstructed, and unlined in the back.

98% cotton and 2% spandex. Textured look (and a bit of a textured feel) to the fabric. Garment dyed. These used to be made in the USA? I don’t know if they are anymore or not. Select colors are on sale, and thus, getting the extra 50% off cut.

All kinds of right. They call it wool blend, but then in the description it says it’s 100% boiled merino? Beats me. Looks great though.

What only the coolest of the cool professors rock on campus. All Italian wool. Half lined with a lightweight construction.

Bonobos workout gear at C9 by Champion at Target prices! Weird. Anyway, something to wear while you’re clangin’ and bangin’ your way through your new year’s resolution.

At the bottom here because sizes are pretty scattered, and LOTS of the pants are just plumb sold out. Which is weird. But still worth a mention.

The extra 50% off Bonobos final sale items code METALDETECTOR expires on Thursday 1/24.