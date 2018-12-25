Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Picks for Men

There are seasonal clearance sales, and then there are seasonal clearance sales. This is the latter. This is one that you probably don’t want to brush aside. It’s not just any other clearance. It’s Nordstrom, and for whatever reason, they continue to do just about everything right, while the rest of the department store retail world seems to get it wrong.

Great in-house brands. Terrific 3rd party stuff. Deep cuts, usually reasonable size selections, and as always, everything ships and returns for free. Their sale section is easy to browse too… it’s just… enormous. So if you don’t feel like scrolling, and scrolling, and scrolling… you’ll find a selection below of what we’ve deemed to be the best of the best. But if we’ve missed something in this massive half-yearly sale that deserves a mention? Shoot an email to joe@dappered.com. Okay. Off we go.

Cleaner than the Board of Health. Both are pebbled leather (which is a little tough to see on a screen when it comes to the white option), and both are made in Italy. Also available in black, which is pretty close to sold out at post time. Head here for a review of the smooth leather/blue heeled version, which sadly isn’t included in this sale.

Not cheap since it’s cashmere, but, under $100 isn’t half bad for a good cashmere sweater. Tons of colors to pick from too. Also available in a crew neck if that’s what you’re after (more crewneck cashmere colors can be found here… not sure why they’re in different spots).

Looks like a smooth leather version of their highly appreciated 1901 suede chukka. Different sole on these (no studs) but still some traction.

A hefty discount on heritage British sportswear. Lightweight here, but still waxed. Corduroy collar.

Well all right then. Was going for $280 during the big Anniversary Sale back in July, then went back to full price. Now? 40% off. Horween leather here helps too. Made in the USA. Sizes are already starting to go quick.

Why do you guys always recommend Nordstrom dress shirts? Look, don’t take our word for it. After 160+ reviews, these are still almost 5/5 stars. That’s hard to do these days on the interwebz. Also available with a button down collar if that’s what you’re after.

Who? Hearst? Is this a Nordstrom exclusive? Made in Port Washington. Cap toe. Ankle high, but not a true chukka. Dainite studded rubber sole for traction.

Not bad at all for made in Italy. $150? For real? Sure. Exterior is a blend of wool and silk from the Zignone mill. Just butterfly lined in the back. A true slim fit here.

Very, very well reviewed. Storm welt. Blue panels at the top and grip on the sole. A Nordstrom exclusive. Now half off.

Another oddly inexpensive, made in Italy sportcoat. Wool/Cotton blend from Marzotto.

Not quite sure why there’s two different price points (the white is the cheaper $32 option), but not bad for a ships and returns for free stretch dress shirt. 96% cotton and 4% spandex.

Not an oxford, but an open laced derby. Still, the sleekness and that dress medallion should make them suit worthy. Made in Italy too.

What’s an after Christmas clearance event without a bunch of cashmere scarves and hats? And since it’s Nordstrom, you can count on the cashmere they selected to be of good quality, especially for these reasonable prices.

Obviously these are more than a bit on the “chopped” side, and despite that, I still love them. I wear mine (a wool/cotton number) more like a cardigan, often with henleys and t-shirts and sneakers. All cotton here.

Winter just technically started, so, lots of opportunity left to wear these things. Touch screen compatible too.

Totally unlined in the back. 97% wool and 3% poly. Half off, and unlike Bonobos when it gets to half off, this isn’t final sale. You can very much return it.

I don’t have any experience with these socks, but Calibrate is still a Nordstrom house brand. Mid-calf length. And merino wool blend for dress socks is a must around these parts.

Yes please. A nice mix of modern style with heritage materials. 100% merino wool.

Well this is confusing. The description clearly states that it’s super 120s Loro Piana Italian wool (and the shot of the inside of the jacket shows the corresponding label). But J. Crew’s legacy blazers have been made with American wool for a while now? Or is this a suit jacket? Beats me.

From one of Nordstrom’s in-house brands. Red Wing looks without the steep price.

A basic, but being that it’s not just Nordstrom, but their upgraded John W. line, you can be pretty assured that it’ll be a well executed basic. And 20% cashmere is nothing to sneeze at. Sizes are starting to get a bit short.

Made in Italy. Should do well with jeans. Really like that it’s just butterfly lined in the back. Trim fit too. Get yer professorial-look on.

Faux leather, but that stripe is pretty slick and the price sure is right… assuming it doesn’t look or feel super plastic in person.

In case you need something to go with that new topcoat.

Fabric is 94% wool and 6% poly. Considered a true trim fit, and it looks like the tails might be on the shorter side? Another pretty good price for being made in Italy.

More sub $100 Italian shoes. Speaking of oddly affordable made in Italy goods… I’m guessing these are blake stitched? Plain toe here. Not bad if you’re in the market for a pair of double monks.

Mainly cotton with some poly in there for softness and stretch. Lots of colors and even some stripes or rib knit to pick from.

One of the quiet gems of the sale. Claims to be waterproof, and, oddly enough, they’re made in Italy. Just one review and they say it’s a little more gray than brown in person. Which isn’t a problem for many of us.

From their higher end John W. Nordstrom line. Plaid has a bit of a cold weather look to it, but I can see it being worn in the spring. Made in Mexico.

Not bad for a made in Portugal leather and suede sneaker… that also ships and returns for free.

Super sleek and modern but still highly functional. Ballistic nylon and leather. Easily slips over the handle of a rolling suitcase.

From their younger leaning Calibrate brand. So expect it to be a true trim fit made specifically for the slimmer fellas.

A combination of old school and new school materials.

The humble polo with long sleeves, and… made in merino! 100% fine merino wool knit. That’s huge. Much more comfortable and breathable compared to cotton which will stick and grab to your skin and soak up any perspiration and hold onto it.

And now basic v necks. Seven colors to pick from. After almost 50 reviews, they’re still almost 100% five out of five stars.

More made in Italy sportcoats. More of a windowpane forward pattern here. Still trim fit.

Are these a Nordstrom Exclusive? Seems pretty similar to plain chukkas from AE’s past, but these have that broguing around the heel as well as a studded Dainite sole, standard. Made in the USA and Goodyear welted.

Heritage British Sportswear looks… without the mega steep price that usually goes with those brands. Also available in olive.

An investment, but check out that texture. 100% cashmere too. And Nordstrom just doesn’t cut corners with their in-house branded stuff.

An investment… but that windowpane pattern is something else. Made in Italy too.

Made in the USA, Goodyear welted, and Horween leather uppers.

Slim fit. Just quarter lined in the back. And unlike Bonobos, when these are on sale, they aren’t final sale. Hooray for free shipping and free returns.

Sole looks a little… thick? Not platform, but not svelte either. Yet sometimes that can work on a longwing. Also available in blue suede here.

Still plenty of winter left. 90% wool and 10% cashmere here. Really liking that not quite camel, but not medium brown either shade.

If you or someone you know loves his shoe collection, then he pays attention to his feet. And nothing says appreciating feet quite like cashmere socks.

Wool blend here: 60% wool, 35% polyester, 5% other fibers. Claims a trim fit though, and it’s a little longer than some other peacoats so it looks like it should cover a sportcoat or suit coat tail?

Great for this time of year… if you live in warmer climates. That said, drivers are great for those in-between weather days (and seasons… like Spring and Fall). Also available in black.

It’s poly first, but at least there’s a good amount of wool in the blend: 64% polyester, 33% wool, 3% other fibers. Available in either solid, or HOLY PLAID THAT’S REALLY PLAID.

Yes it’s all poly, but boy does it get a lot of things right. The snaps to cinch up the fit. The elbow patches. The hand warmer pockets. The corduroy collar. That’s a lot of jacket for $150.

What do you get when you take a $90 leather chukka and mark it down to fifty? I’m not sure. But the almost 5/5 star reviews after 17 reviews is encouraging. And hey, if they stink, you can send em’ back for free.

I’m not a leather jacket guy myself, but… if I was? That’d be the jacket. That quilting. Great googly moogly.

A standard quilted jacket with a surprise inside. Extra insulated thanks to a high-pile fleece liner vest that’s also detachable. Too hot one day? You can ditch it until the temps drop further.

More coverage than a standard driver, and these are lined in cashmere.

Cotton here, but that texture and the snaps/pocket placement/collar all make for a really unique looking medium to light jacket.

There are worse looking ways to get through the slush and snow. Surprised they’re priced this low, being that UGG seems to be something of a brand that likes to mark their stuff up. Full grain leather uppers too.

Oooh. Hello. Burgundy. That’ll do. And from their upgraded, nicer than you’d expect line, John W. Nordstrom.

More Nordstrom house brand goodness. 50% merino, 50% acrylic. Can’t speak for these, yet, but I’m a big fan of merino and merino blend henleys. And thus, have a couple on the way.

EXTRA trim fit here. So you better be real slim, or, not one to layer much. 100% wool.

With that famous shoe compartment. Liking the color contrast here.

Quilted jacket #2365 from this sale… but… this one is a bomber. Complete with bomber collar, cuffs, and hem, as well as the zippered pocket on the sleeve.

Spendy. But worth a mention for the #menswear nerds out there, since it seems those types seem to really, really like the L.B.M. brand and what they offer.

Wait, it’s wool? Well, at least wool blend. 65% wool, 35% nylon. And Billy Reid makes really, really nice stuff.

Inexpensive. Very inexpensive. And that’s not a bad thing if you’re curious about chelseas but don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a pair for fear of them not “working.” Should go great with jeans. And they ship back for free in case they arrive and you decide they’re a no-go.

Cheap! And the use of both vertical and horizontal stitches to make the quilted exterior is a nice call.

A hybrid. Not all hybrids look… natural? Some of them look kinda Frankenstein-y. Not here. And the price is solid too.

Subtle, but should stand out a bit thanks to the herringbone pattern to the fabric. 95% wool and 5% cashmere exterior.

More on-sale gloves. Deerskin here. Still smart-phone touch screen compatible. Adjustable wrist strap. Lined.

Well those are awfully handsome. Perfect, timeless toe shape. Subtle cap toe. And the buckles are slightly rounded at the corners. No sharp edges there. Slim rubber sole for traction.

Check out that burgundy option. Un-hemmed, so, you’ll need to have a tailor shorten them to your specified preferred break. Trim fit. Flat front.

Or… there’s these. Plaid. And noticeably less expensive. Still unfinished hem. 97% wool / 3% spandex.

Inexpensive suede bluchers that’ll look great with all sorts of smart-casual or business casual wear.

That could be a LOT of coat for $130. And the key is that the bib is removable. I’ve never understood otherwise refined looking topcoats with a fixed, non-removable bib/fake layer. Thankfully, that’s NOT the case here.

Fast looks but a not super expensive price. Not from a heritage watchmaker, but a fashion brand. Yet it’s a fashion brand that can make some good looking watches if you like the busy thing.

Gray! Suede! Chukkas! It’s like they’ve been reading this site (I’m guessing they haven’t, but hey, that’s cool too).

Shades of J. Crew’s cotton chore jacket… only this one isn’t almost always perpetually sold out, AND it ships and returns for free.

Another modern design made from heritage materials from Good Man Brand. All merino here. Two colorways to pick from.

Wool blend. But zoom in and it almost looks like a corduroy? Or maybe a knit? 42% wool, 40% polyester, 18% polyamide.

The not as fortunate man’s Dalton? Plus these come with traction on the sole, standard. Uppers also claim to be water resistant.

Kinda liking that “copper” leather. Looks matte and marbled. A casual wingtip for sure. Not gonna be dressed too far up, but should look pretty good with jeans and a sportcoat or OCBD/sweater combo?

70% cotton and 30% poly, so… luxury sweats? Is that a thing? Two colors.

Shades of the Nike Killshot. Maybe. A little. More Killshot alternatives can be found here.

Somewhat similar to BR’s outstanding Italian wool knit sportcoat. 55% wool / 45% poly here for the Flynt option. Frankly, I’d go with the BR.

Entry level dress shoes. True oxfords with a cap toe. Probably won’t last you a lifetime, but with reasonable care, should last you a while. Well reviewed.

Speaking of probably not gonna last you a lifetime, but could do right by you with reasonable precautions… Sporty stripe. 19″W x 11″H x 9″D = 1,881 cubic inches. So not the biggest thing.

Good grief… 400 reviews, and it’s north of 4/5 stars. That’s impressive. 60% wool. Four colors to pick from including navy (which isn’t shown above).

Cole Haans for $300? Nah. But for $130, and they can be go-tos on crap weather days since they’re water proof? Yes please. They look a little thick in the britches, but that might come in handy when the weather is being terrible. Also available in black.

Basic dress shirts that have some technology woven in for stretch and breathability. Lots of colors, but sizes are pretty scattered.

Yes, Cole Haans are overpriced at full retail. But this isn’t full retail. Lots of positive reviews on the Nordstrom site too.

So these are loud. Real loud. And not the slimmest cut. But if you’re a risk taker and have some meat on your bones… just keep the rest of your outfit pretty calm, right?

Some people love these things. Some think they’re an abomination. I ain’t judging. At least, not this time.

Hey big spender. I mean, that’s a lot of cash. But that’s a lot of goat combing too. 100% cashmere and made in Italy.

Well I don’t know about you dear Reader, but I’m exhausted after all that. Did we miss something? Send anything that you think belongs in our picks from this monster half-yearly sale to: joe@dappered.com