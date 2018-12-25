Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Picks for Men

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Winter 2018-19
There are seasonal clearance sales, and then there are seasonal clearance sales. This is the latter. This is one that you probably don’t want to brush aside. It’s not just any other clearance. It’s Nordstrom, and for whatever reason, they continue to do just about everything right, while the rest of the department store retail world seems to get it wrong.
Great in-house brands. Terrific 3rd party stuff. Deep cuts, usually reasonable size selections, and as always, everything ships and returns for free. Their sale section is easy to browse too… it’s just… enormous. So if you don’t feel like scrolling, and scrolling, and scrolling… you’ll find a selection below of what we’ve deemed to be the best of the best. But if we’ve missed something in this massive half-yearly sale that deserves a mention? Shoot an email to joe@dappered.com. Okay. Off we go.
Made in Italy Good Man Brand Legend Sneakers – $132.66 ($198)
Cleaner than the Board of Health. Both are pebbled leather (which is a little tough to see on a screen when it comes to the white option), and both are made in Italy. Also available in black, which is pretty close to sold out at post time. Head here for a review of the smooth leather/blue heeled version, which sadly isn’t included in this sale.
Nordstrom Cashmere V-Neck Sweater – $98.90 ($145)
Not cheap since it’s cashmere, but, under $100 isn’t half bad for a good cashmere sweater. Tons of colors to pick from too. Also available in a crew neck if that’s what you’re after (more crewneck cashmere colors can be found here… not sure why they’re in different spots).
1901 Auburn Chukka Boot – $73.90 ($124.95)
Looks like a smooth leather version of their highly appreciated 1901 suede chukka. Different sole on these (no studs) but still some traction.
Barbour Lightweight Ashby Wax Jacket – $239.40 ($399)
A hefty discount on heritage British sportswear. Lightweight here, but still waxed. Corduroy collar.
Wolverine 1000 Mile Wedge Boot – $254.98 ($425)
Well all right then. Was going for $280 during the big Anniversary Sale back in July, then went back to full price. Now? 40% off. Horween leather here helps too. Made in the USA. Sizes are already starting to go quick.
Nordstrom Smartcare Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt – $29.90 ($49.50)
Why do you guys always recommend Nordstrom dress shirts? Look, don’t take our word for it. After 160+ reviews, these are still almost 5/5 stars. That’s hard to do these days on the interwebz. Also available with a button down collar if that’s what you’re after.
Allen Edmonds Hearst Cap Toe Boot – $249.90 ($395)
Who? Hearst? Is this a Nordstrom exclusive? Made in Port Washington. Cap toe. Ankle high, but not a true chukka. Dainite studded rubber sole for traction.
Made in Italy 1901 Extra Trim Fit Wool & Silk Sport Coat – $149.49 ($299)
Not bad at all for made in Italy. $150? For real? Sure. Exterior is a blend of wool and silk from the Zignone mill. Just butterfly lined in the back. A true slim fit here.
Cole Haan ‘Colton’ Chukka Boot – $124.98 ($250)
Very, very well reviewed. Storm welt. Blue panels at the top and grip on the sole. A Nordstrom exclusive. Now half off.
1901 Extra Trim Fit Wool/Cotton Sportcoat – $149.49 ($299)
Another oddly inexpensive, made in Italy sportcoat. Wool/Cotton blend from Marzotto.
Calibrate Trim Fit Stretch Solid Dress Shirt – $31.80 – $46.90 ($79.50)
Not quite sure why there’s two different price points (the white is the cheaper $32 option), but not bad for a ships and returns for free stretch dress shirt. 96% cotton and 4% spandex.
John W. Nordstrom Fiore Medallion Toe Derby – $97.49 ($195)
Not an oxford, but an open laced derby. Still, the sleekness and that dress medallion should make them suit worthy. Made in Italy too.
Nordstrom 100% Cashmere Scarves – $49.75 ($99.50) and/or Hats – $34.75 ($69.50)
What’s an after Christmas clearance event without a bunch of cashmere scarves and hats? And since it’s Nordstrom, you can count on the cashmere they selected to be of good quality, especially for these reasonable prices.
Goodman Brand Soft Cotton Sportcoats in Gray or Blue – $178.80 ($298)
Obviously these are more than a bit on the “chopped” side, and despite that, I still love them. I wear mine (a wool/cotton number) more like a cardigan, often with henleys and t-shirts and sneakers. All cotton here.
Polo RL Mixed Media Gloves in Deerskin – $40.80 ($68) or Quilted Leather – $46.80 ($78)
Winter just technically started, so, lots of opportunity left to wear these things. Touch screen compatible too.
Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Unconstructed Blazer – $224.98 ($450)
Totally unlined in the back. 97% wool and 3% poly. Half off, and unlike Bonobos when it gets to half off, this isn’t final sale. You can very much return it.
Calibrate Solid Merino Wool Blend Socks – $7.49 ($12.50)
I don’t have any experience with these socks, but Calibrate is still a Nordstrom house brand. Mid-calf length. And merino wool blend for dress socks is a must around these parts.
Good Man Brand Slim Fit Merino Wool Track Jacket – $136.80 ($228)
Yes please. A nice mix of modern style with heritage materials. 100% merino wool.
J. Crew Ludlow Trim Fit Solid Wool Blazer – $212.49 ($425)
Well this is confusing. The description clearly states that it’s super 120s Loro Piana Italian wool (and the shot of the inside of the jacket shows the corresponding label). But J. Crew’s legacy blazers have been made with American wool for a while now? Or is this a suit jacket? Beats me.
The Rail Carlin Work Boot – $71.98 ($120)
From one of Nordstrom’s in-house brands. Red Wing looks without the steep price.
John W. Nordstrom 80% wool / 20% Cashmere Overcoat – $299.49 ($599)
A basic, but being that it’s not just Nordstrom, but their upgraded John W. line, you can be pretty assured that it’ll be a well executed basic. And 20% cashmere is nothing to sneeze at. Sizes are starting to get a bit short.
Norstrom Signature Trim Fit Plaid Wool Sport Coat – $359.40 ($599)
Made in Italy. Should do well with jeans. Really like that it’s just butterfly lined in the back. Trim fit too. Get yer professorial-look on.
Ted Baker Merman Faux Leather Briefcase – $77.40 ($129)
Faux leather, but that stripe is pretty slick and the price sure is right… assuming it doesn’t look or feel super plastic in person.
Nordstrom 100% Cashmere Scarfs in Gray or Blue Windowpane – $49.75 ($99.50)
In case you need something to go with that new topcoat.
1901 Made in Italy Extra Trim Fit Wool Blend Sport Coat – $179.49 ($349)
Fabric is 94% wool and 6% poly. Considered a true trim fit, and it looks like the tails might be on the shorter side? Another pretty good price for being made in Italy.
John W. Nordstrom Double Monks – $92.49 ($185)
More sub $100 Italian shoes. Speaking of oddly affordable made in Italy goods… I’m guessing these are blake stitched? Plain toe here. Not bad if you’re in the market for a pair of double monks.
Vintage 1946 Cotton/Poly Henleys – $29.75 ($59.50)
Mainly cotton with some poly in there for softness and stretch. Lots of colors and even some stripes or rib knit to pick from.
1901 Stevens Waterproof Chukka Boot – $78.90 ($124.95)
One of the quiet gems of the sale. Claims to be waterproof, and, oddly enough, they’re made in Italy. Just one review and they say it’s a little more gray than brown in person. Which isn’t a problem for many of us.
John W. Nordstrom Plaid Wool Sport Coat – $249.49 ($499)
From their higher end John W. Nordstrom line. Plaid has a bit of a cold weather look to it, but I can see it being worn in the spring. Made in Mexico.
Selected Homme Colorblock Sneaker – $80.98 ($135)
Not bad for a made in Portugal leather and suede sneaker… that also ships and returns for free.
Tumi Alpha Bravo Aviano Slim Briefcase – $300 ($375)
Super sleek and modern but still highly functional. Ballistic nylon and leather. Easily slips over the handle of a rolling suitcase.
Calibrate Modern Trim Fit Car Coat – $149.49 ($299)
From their younger leaning Calibrate brand. So expect it to be a true trim fit made specifically for the slimmer fellas.
Cole Haan Wool GrandPro Tennis Sneaker – $64.98 ($130)
A combination of old school and new school materials.
Nordstrom Merino Wool Polo Sweater – $42.49 ($85)
The humble polo with long sleeves, and… made in merino! 100% fine merino wool knit. That’s huge. Much more comfortable and breathable compared to cotton which will stick and grab to your skin and soak up any perspiration and hold onto it.
Nordstrom V-Neck Merino Sweaters – $39.75 ($79.50)
And now basic v necks. Seven colors to pick from. After almost 50 reviews, they’re still almost 100% five out of five stars.
Nordstrom Signature Trim Fit Windowpane Wool Sport Coat – $359.40 ($599)
More made in Italy sportcoats. More of a windowpane forward pattern here. Still trim fit.
Allen Edmonds Renton Chukka Boots – $236.98 ($395)
Are these a Nordstrom Exclusive? Seems pretty similar to plain chukkas from AE’s past, but these have that broguing around the heel as well as a studded Dainite sole, standard. Made in the USA and Goodyear welted.
Cole Haan Diamond Quilted Jacket – $150 ($300)
Heritage British Sportswear looks… without the mega steep price that usually goes with those brands. Also available in olive.
Nordstrom Cashmere Waffle Knit Crew – $124.90 ($179)
An investment, but check out that texture. 100% cashmere too. And Nordstrom just doesn’t cut corners with their in-house branded stuff.
Nordstrom Signature Addison Windowpane Wool Blend Overcoat – $479.40 ($799)
An investment… but that windowpane pattern is something else. Made in Italy too.
Wolverine 1000 Mile Plain Toe Boot in Charcoal – $218.98 ($365)
Made in the USA, Goodyear welted, and Horween leather uppers.
Bonobos Plaid Wool Unconstructed Sportcoat – $224.98 ($450)
Slim fit. Just quarter lined in the back. And unlike Bonobos, when these are on sale, they aren’t final sale. Hooray for free shipping and free returns.
1901 Rainier Longwing Derby – $65.90 ($110)
Sole looks a little… thick? Not platform, but not svelte either. Yet sometimes that can work on a longwing. Also available in blue suede here.
Hart Schaffner Marx Sheffield Classic Fit Wool & Cashmere Overcoat – $297.49 ($595)
Still plenty of winter left. 90% wool and 10% cashmere here. Really liking that not quite camel, but not medium brown either shade.
Nordstrom Signature Cashmere Socks – $29.70 ($49.50)
If you or someone you know loves his shoe collection, then he pays attention to his feet. And nothing says appreciating feet quite like cashmere socks.
Nordstrom Auburn Trim Fit Peacoat – $199.90 ($349)
Wool blend here: 60% wool, 35% polyester, 5% other fibers. Claims a trim fit though, and it’s a little longer than some other peacoats so it looks like it should cover a sportcoat or suit coat tail?
Nordstrom Leather Driving Gloves – $44.75 ($89.95)
Great for this time of year… if you live in warmer climates. That said, drivers are great for those in-between weather days (and seasons… like Spring and Fall). Also available in black.
Calibrate Wool Blend Bomber Jacket – $84.49 ($169)
It’s poly first, but at least there’s a good amount of wool in the blend: 64% polyester, 33% wool, 3% other fibers. Available in either solid, or HOLY PLAID THAT’S REALLY PLAID.
Cole Haan Quilted Jacket – $149.00 ($298)
Yes it’s all poly, but boy does it get a lot of things right. The snaps to cinch up the fit. The elbow patches. The hand warmer pockets. The corduroy collar. That’s a lot of jacket for $150.
Nordstrom The Rail Tempe Chukka – $53.96 ($89.95)
What do you get when you take a $90 leather chukka and mark it down to fifty? I’m not sure. But the almost 5/5 star reviews after 17 reviews is encouraging. And hey, if they stink, you can send em’ back for free.
Lamarque Diamond Quilted Leather Jacket – $418 ($625)
I’m not a leather jacket guy myself, but… if I was? That’d be the jacket. That quilting. Great googly moogly.
Marc New York Humboldt Quilted Jacket – $117.25 ($175)
A standard quilted jacket with a surprise inside. Extra insulated thanks to a high-pile fleece liner vest that’s also detachable. Too hot one day? You can ditch it until the temps drop further.
Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Perforated Deerskin Gloves – $44.75 ($89.50)
More coverage than a standard driver, and these are lined in cashmere.
Good Man Brand Twill Quilted Slim Fit Shirt Jacket – $136.80 ($228)
Cotton here, but that texture and the snaps/pocket placement/collar all make for a really unique looking medium to light jacket.
UGG Halfstein Plain Toe Waterproof Boot – $112.90 ($190)
There are worse looking ways to get through the slush and snow. Surprised they’re priced this low, being that UGG seems to be something of a brand that likes to mark their stuff up. Full grain leather uppers too.
John W. Nordstrom Houndstooth Wool Sport Coat – $249.49 ($499)
Oooh. Hello. Burgundy. That’ll do. And from their upgraded, nicer than you’d expect line, John W. Nordstrom.
Nordstrom Merino Wool Blend Thermal Henley – $44.75 ($89.50)
More Nordstrom house brand goodness. 50% merino, 50% acrylic. Can’t speak for these, yet, but I’m a big fan of merino and merino blend henleys. And thus, have a couple on the way.
1901 Jackson Extra Trim Fit Wool Overcoat – $209.40 ($349)
EXTRA trim fit here. So you better be real slim, or, not one to layer much. 100% wool.
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Offset Denim Duffel Bag – $83.98 ($120)
With that famous shoe compartment. Liking the color contrast here.
Marc New York Fletcher Quilted Bomber Jacket – $105 ($175)
Quilted jacket #2365 from this sale… but… this one is a bomber. Complete with bomber collar, cuffs, and hem, as well as the zippered pocket on the sleeve.
L.B.M 1911 Classic Fit Cotton & Wool Sport Coat in Blue or Green – $476.98 ($795)
Spendy. But worth a mention for the #menswear nerds out there, since it seems those types seem to really, really like the L.B.M. brand and what they offer.
Billy Reid Eastwood Wool Blend Jacket – $176.98 ($295)
Wait, it’s wool? Well, at least wool blend. 65% wool, 35% nylon. And Billy Reid makes really, really nice stuff.
The Rail Edward Chelsea Boot in Chestnut or Gray – $65.98 ($110)
Inexpensive. Very inexpensive. And that’s not a bad thing if you’re curious about chelseas but don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a pair for fear of them not “working.” Should go great with jeans. And they ship back for free in case they arrive and you decide they’re a no-go.
The Rail Quilted Nylon Trucker Jacket – $59.40 ($99)
Cheap! And the use of both vertical and horizontal stitches to make the quilted exterior is a nice call.
1901 Columbia Chukka Sneaker – $62.49 ($125)
A hybrid. Not all hybrids look… natural? Some of them look kinda Frankenstein-y. Not here. And the price is solid too.
John W. Nordstrom Mason Herringbone Wool & Cashmere Overcoat – $359.40 ($599)
Subtle, but should stand out a bit thanks to the herringbone pattern to the fabric. 95% wool and 5% cashmere exterior.
Polo RL Deerskin Gloves – $74.98 ($125)
More on-sale gloves. Deerskin here. Still smart-phone touch screen compatible. Adjustable wrist strap. Lined.
Made in Italy TBNY Double Monk in Leather or Suede – $196.90 ($395)
Well those are awfully handsome. Perfect, timeless toe shape. Subtle cap toe. And the buckles are slightly rounded at the corners. No sharp edges there. Slim rubber sole for traction.
Nordstrom Trim Fit Flat Front Stretch Wool Trousers – $77.40 ($129)
Check out that burgundy option. Un-hemmed, so, you’ll need to have a tailor shorten them to your specified preferred break. Trim fit. Flat front.
Nordstrom Trim Fit Flat Front Stretch Wool Pants – $49.75 ($99.50)
Or… there’s these. Plaid. And noticeably less expensive. Still unfinished hem. 97% wool / 3% spandex.
1901 Renton Suede Bluchers – $69.90 ($109.95)
Inexpensive suede bluchers that’ll look great with all sorts of smart-casual or business casual wear.
Vince Camuto Melton Car Coat with Removable Bib – $129.90 ($198)
That could be a LOT of coat for $130. And the key is that the bib is removable. I’ve never understood otherwise refined looking topcoats with a fixed, non-removable bib/fake layer. Thankfully, that’s NOT the case here.
Jack Mason 40mm Racing Chrono – $164.98 ($275)
Fast looks but a not super expensive price. Not from a heritage watchmaker, but a fashion brand. Yet it’s a fashion brand that can make some good looking watches if you like the busy thing.
1901 Kent Chukka Boot – $74.90 ($125)
Gray! Suede! Chukkas! It’s like they’ve been reading this site (I’m guessing they haven’t, but hey, that’s cool too).
1901 Lightweight Chore Jacket – $71.40 ($119)
Shades of J. Crew’s cotton chore jacket… only this one isn’t almost always perpetually sold out, AND it ships and returns for free.
Good Man Brand Mix Modern Slim Fit Wool Sweater – $118.80 ($198)
Another modern design made from heritage materials from Good Man Brand. All merino here. Two colorways to pick from.
Rodd & Gunn Regular Fit Sport Coat – $198.98 ($398)
Wool blend. But zoom in and it almost looks like a corduroy? Or maybe a knit? 42% wool, 40% polyester, 18% polyamide.
Made in Italy Monte Rosso Montreux Wingtip Boot – $174.98 ($350)
The not as fortunate man’s Dalton? Plus these come with traction on the sole, standard. Uppers also claim to be water resistant.
Cole Haan ‘Warren’ Wingtip – $99.90 ($200)
Kinda liking that “copper” leather. Looks matte and marbled. A casual wingtip for sure. Not gonna be dressed too far up, but should look pretty good with jeans and a sportcoat or OCBD/sweater combo?
Billy Reid Regular Fit Mouline Cardigan – $97.50 ($195)
70% cotton and 30% poly, so… luxury sweats? Is that a thing? Two colors.
Reebok Revenge Plus Sneaker – $50.96 ($84.95)
Shades of the Nike Killshot. Maybe. A little. More Killshot alternatives can be found here.
Flynt Regular Fit Knit Wool Blend Sport Coat in Port or Blue – $318.75 ($425)
Somewhat similar to BR’s outstanding Italian wool knit sportcoat. 55% wool / 45% poly here for the Flynt option. Frankly, I’d go with the BR.
Cole Haan Harrison Grand Cap Toe Oxford – $129.90 ($220)
Entry level dress shoes. True oxfords with a cap toe. Probably won’t last you a lifetime, but with reasonable care, should last you a while. Well reviewed.
Ted Baker Berman Faux Leather Duffel Bag – $89.40 ($149)
Speaking of probably not gonna last you a lifetime, but could do right by you with reasonable precautions… Sporty stripe. 19″W x 11″H x 9″D = 1,881 cubic inches. So not the biggest thing.
Michael Kors Wool Blend Peacoat – $99.90 ($350)
Good grief… 400 reviews, and it’s north of 4/5 stars. That’s impressive. 60% wool. Four colors to pick from including navy (which isn’t shown above).
Cole Haan Jefferson Waterproof Wholecut Oxford – $129.99 ($300)
Cole Haans for $300? Nah. But for $130, and they can be go-tos on crap weather days since they’re water proof? Yes please. They look a little thick in the britches, but that might come in handy when the weather is being terrible. Also available in black.
Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Check Dress Shirt – $34.75 ($69.50)
Basic dress shirts that have some technology woven in for stretch and breathability. Lots of colors, but sizes are pretty scattered.
Cole Haan Tyler Chukka Boot – $149.90 ($250)
Yes, Cole Haans are overpriced at full retail. But this isn’t full retail. Lots of positive reviews on the Nordstrom site too.
Berle Wool Flat Front Windowpane Wool Trousers in Gray or Blue – $129.98 ($215)
So these are loud. Real loud. And not the slimmest cut. But if you’re a risk taker and have some meat on your bones… just keep the rest of your outfit pretty calm, right?
Cole Haan Original Grand Wingtip – $74.98 ($150)
Some people love these things. Some think they’re an abomination. I ain’t judging. At least, not this time.
Nordstrom Signature 100% Cashmere Overcoat – $599.49 ($1199)
Hey big spender. I mean, that’s a lot of cash. But that’s a lot of goat combing too. 100% cashmere and made in Italy.
Well I don’t know about you dear Reader, but I’m exhausted after all that. Did we miss something? Send anything that you think belongs in our picks from this monster half-yearly sale to: joe@dappered.com