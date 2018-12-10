Allen Edmonds new Tattoo Shoes: A reaction in two .gifs

“A collaboration like no other. Custom designed, exclusively for Allen Edmonds.”

I really hate to be critical because brands like Allen Edmonds have got to try new things to keep their customer base young. If they don’t? They end up becoming Sears.

I love Allen Edmonds. I also, for myself, am pro-Tattoos. And if this is what it takes to keep Allen Edmonds making their Strand, Dalton, Liverpool, McAllister, Fifth Avenue, and various other classics (and more modern but still timeless styles) in Port Washington Wisconsin? Then so be it.

I feel like if Mr. Grangaard was still at the company, these might not have happened.

I dunno guys. Am I wrong here?

Do you like the new Allen Edmonds Tattoo Shoes? Yes. And you're an old fart whose time has come and gone.

Not for me Clive, but I can see what they're going for here.

Hell no. Wasn't Ed Hardy already a thing?

