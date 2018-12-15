Banana Republic: 52% off One Day Sale

So here’s how the math works:

This isn’t 60% off. Why? Because that “extra” 20% come off the discounted price. Not the full price.

But it’s still a really good deal. Say the purchase, pre code, is $100…

Say the purchase, pre code, is $100… 100 x .6 (for 40% off) = $60. Then the additional 20% off comes, so $60 x .8. That = $48.

So the discount in the end is 52% off. Better than Black Friday.

Yes there are some exclusions (BR Picks are out,) but it seems like Banana Republic has been kind enough to hold off on tagging a LOT of stuff with that exclusion.

Basic, good looking chukkas that are noticeably sleeker than a crepe soled desert boot. Something you can dress up a bit. And at a price that if they take on some damage from the winter weather, you won’t cry yourself to sleep at night.

Utterly brilliant. These are an Italian wool blend. Still knit, but doesn’t feel like a sweatshirt or, a sweater really. But still super flexible. Two appropriate cold weather colors. Just wore the burgundy one last night to a dinner in a kinda warmer than normal restaurant, and it was super breathable. Saved me from looking like a sweaty mess.

Big, big fan of these. Also available in charcoal. Super comfortable, super versatile, and a mighty fair price for the look and feel of what you get. Full review here.

I thought leather accessories weren’t included? But at post time, these are getting the cut. Note that these are NOT the same gloves that appear in the handful headers every once in awhile (those are some old Polo Ralph Lauren deerskin gloves.) But these have the same aesthetic. They’re even also made of Deerskin.

One of the best best for outerwear, once again. Terrific fabric, despite the mix being a pretty standard 80% wool / 20% the rest. Soft and smooth. A good depth to it for warmth, but still flexible. Big fan of the slanted hand pockets. Size shown above is a large on 195-200lbs. 80% wool / 17% poly / 3% other.

Moleskin = a brushed, dense, cotton fabric that’s super soft and almost suede like. A nice, cheaper alternative to Huckberry’s made in the USA Flint and Tinder moleskin shirt jacket.

While some other brands are cutting back on the quality of their fabrics, or, starting to do blends, BR is thankfully sticking to their outstanding Italian Extra Fine Merino wool. Basics of course, but these are really nice basics. Lots of colors to pick from. Lots.

A mixed media pair of gloves. 67% wool, 19% viscose, 14% nylon tops. Goat leather palms. Snap at the wrist.

Colors and sizes seem to be coming and going. Blue and Gold = all sizes at post time. Overally? It’s nice. Very nice. 60% wool and 40% nylon blend that’s spun to feel extra light and soft. And it is. Size shown is a medium on my 5’10” / 195 lb frame. Big fan of those retro stripes. On the thicker side. Not some paper thin, super easy to layer thing. A warm sweater.

Obliagtory mention. Full review can be found here. Plenty of fits and washes to pick from. Size shown above is a 33×30 tapered fit in rinse. Enormous fan of these.

Way, way better looking than some reusable grocery bag. Plus much more sturdy. You can haul heavy stuff in these things. Great for stashing in the trunk of your car and/or using it as an extra, “oh just throw all that junk in the same bag” getaway container. Has a zip top too in case you need to keep something out of the elements. Not small. Big.

Ban acrylic. At least when it comes to scarves. Especially when 100% merino wool scarves that look as good as these can be had for this reasonable of a price.

Inexpensive brogue bluchers. So… certainly leaning more smart casual than dressed up. And that contrasting welt would look pretty good up against some dark denim.

Moleskin Traveler Pants! I repeat! Moleskin Traveler Pants! Your favorite five pockets winterized with super soft, brushed cotton.

Much, much better looking than a hoodie. And not that much more expensive than some collegiate book store hoodie. Not bad considering these are 100% Italian Merino wool.

Don’t be fooled by the “rectangular” stuff. It’s a regularly proportioned scarf (70″ x 12″). Which, well, yes. That’s a rectangle of course. ANYWAY. Geography* wasn’t my best subject. They’re describing the texture of the knit.

Affordable Jodhpur boots. Also available in a black leather, but y’know the old saying… cheap suede outperforms cheap smooth leather every time.

Bombers have been big for a couple years now, and that one might just be the cream of the affordable yet still really good looking crop. 80% wool and 20% nylon Italian fabric. Also available in charcoal.

That traditional, flecked look, without the super traditional bulky as hell fit (one would assume). 65% extra-fine merino wool, 30% nylon, 5% alpaca wool.

More pick(s) from the Kevin Love collection at Banana Republic. Both are made from Italian 80% wool / 20% nylon material. Still a good amount of sizes left.

Not wool. But some people prefer cotton. Whether it’s due to allergies or an itch factor or whatever. And that texture.

From their classic but never stuffy “heritage” line. Not a bad price for a nautical striped, wool blend crew that you’ll probably reach for time and time and time again. 80% recycled Merino wool, 20% nylon. Shown above with the Kevin Love DB topcoat.

New Years Eve is fast approaching…

4.7/5 stars after over 1200 reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here. Also shown top right of the post in wine.

Love the look of all the different types of knit here. Makes it stand out, yet they all work together nicely. Just… don’t hang your sweaters. Just don’t. Especially on a wire hanger like shown here in their promo shot.

For those who want something more pea-coat like, but don’t love the double breasted look. Italian wool-blend melton fabric.

A cold weather version of many a fella’s favorite 5-pocket. These might not have QUITE as much stretch as the original traveler five pockets?

Not bad at all. Like their other suede shoes, this “Herne” wingtip looks and feels much more expensive than the on-sale asking price. Sure they’re made in China, but they feel well made, the suede is solid, they don’t smell like gasoline, and the leather linings and Ortholite insoles are nice and comfy. Fit seems true too. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet just fine. Full review here.

80% wool and 20% nylon Italian wool blend melton fabric. It’s a true herringbone pattern. A mix of cream and gray. So if you don’t like that contrast, beware. It’s not a solid gray. Hits at mid-thigh. Exposed buttons (no covered placket, some guys prefer exposed buttons, some don’t). Super classy looking.

The legend. After 900+ reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

White leather uppers? Check. Gum sole? Check. Blue accents? Check. Full review here.

It’s a well established fact that this website is NOT pro-joggers. But these aren’t joggers. No silly elastic around the hems. And instead of crappy cotton terry, these are a stretch wool fabric. Sign me up.

Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Full review here.

This thing has a lot of interesting points of detail, for it being just a sweater. Multiple styles of cable knit up front and on the sleeves, but a smooth back. Collar is higher than a normal crew-neck, but not mock neck high. 80% extra-fine Merino wool, 20% nylon.

BR’s “Motion Stretch” line is a collision of tailored wear and stuff that feels like sweats. Only unlike sweats, they’ve been engineered to breathe and avoid that stuffiness. And while these feel a bit like sweats, they look a little more polished. Not as smart/dressy as a regular wool sportcoat, but still nice. Cotton poly blend.

This 52% off Banana Republic (plus an extra 10% off for cardemembers) deal runs through today, 12/15.

*Yes, this “Geography” bit is a joke.