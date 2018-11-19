Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Down

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon? Dressing well, yet also comfortable, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable.) We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. Enjoy the day, and good luck with those “difficult” relatives you may be stuck attempting to interact graciously with.

The Jacket: Huckberry Proof Field Jacket in Navy – $248. Treat yo’ self. Expensive? Yes. Years and years of quality use? Yes. You’re getting what you pay for with this well thought out, multi-season jacket. Full review here.

The Sweater: Uniqlo Waffle Knit Crewneck Sweater – $39.90. There’s a chill in the air, the scent of pumpkin spice all around, and the possibility of activities that take you out of the warmth of the indoors. You’ll want something light enough to layer, but warm enough for whatever the day holds.

The Pants: Old Navy Slim Built-In Tough All-Temp Twill Five-Pocket Pants in Willow Bark – $29.97 ($49.99). You’ll want to be comfortable, while still looking like you made an effort. The construction and fabric (71% cotton , 26% polyester, 3% spandex) will keep you warm if the day cools off, and stretch if, you know, you have a food baby. Full review here. UPDATE: Looks like the Willow Bark shade is sold out? Odd. The green leaning “Forest Floor” shade from over here should work well with this outfit too.

The Belt: Old Navy Stretch-Canvas Belt for Men – $14.00 ($19). Comfort is the name of the game here. Add in a splash of subtle color and you’re set.

The Watch: Timex Men’s Weekender 40mm Watch – $37.05. A simple classic. The blue dial and leather tan band combination creates some nice visual interest, while keeping it casual.

The Scarf: J.Crew Wool Blend Scarf – $35.70 w/ TOGETHER ($59.50). Easily add some color to your ensemble with a scarf. You won’t be wearing this all day, but you’ll want it for the walk to/from the car or the possibility of an after dinner stroll.

The Socks: Bombas Men’s Merino Wool Calf Socks – $18. Okay, okay. Yes, $18 is a lot of money for one pair of socks. However, Bombas prides themselves on making “socks that feel better than anything you’ve ever put on your feet.” AND they donate one pair of socks to someone in need, for every pair of socks purchased. Receive 20% off your first order by entering your email address when prompted.

The Shoes: BR Tully Sneaker Chelsea – $76.80 ($128). Part boot, part sneaker. Comfortable enough to lounge around in all day, but you’ll be ready to roll if an impromptu game of football breaks out. Review here.

The Sunglasses: Barkley Sunglasses in Oak Barrel – $95. There’s the drive over, and the possibility of some outdoor time, so bring along the sunglasses. The Barkley from Warby Parker is offered in a small or large version. Warby Parker has made a positive name for themselves in the world of eyewear. Their home try-on program allows you to pick up to 5 frames that they’ll ship to you for free, so you can make sure you like the way they look on your face, before you commit to a purchase.

The Entertainment: Wilson NFL Super Grip Football – $11.99. Football and Thanksgiving go together like turkey and stuffing, like gravy and potatoes, like greenbeans and cream of mushroom soup, like…well, you get it.

The Drink: Spanish Coffee. You’ll need to pick up some rum and coffee liqueur, along with having some brewed coffee and whipped cream on hand, but even with all that, this is one of the simplest, and deliciously cozy drinks to mix on a cool to cold evening – the perfect way to warm up after tossing the football around.