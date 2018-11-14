Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon? Dressing well, yet also comfortable, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. Enjoy the day, and good luck with those “difficult” relatives you may be stuck attempting to interact graciously with. (Top Photo Credit)

The Sweater: Gap Mainstay V-Neck Sweater – $21.57 w/ STYLE & BEST ($39.95). A cotton poly blend that’s inexpensive, extremely well reviewed, and easy to wash. And don’t sleep on camel for your fall wardrobe. Codes above are good for 40% off and then an extra 10% off through today, 11/14/18.

The Shirt: J. Crew Slim Stretch Secret Wash Shirt in Tattersall – $44.62 w/ READYTOPARTY ($59.50). If camel is an underrated color, then Tattersall is an underrated pattern. Giving both their due, together, in a layered but still lightweight combination.

The Coat: Michael Kors Wool Blend Peacoat in Loden Heat – $99.90 ($350). More unexpected color here without the spectrum going full Rainbow Brite. On mega sale via Nordstrom Rack.

The Belt: Suitsupply Dark Brown Suede Woven Belt – $59. A bit of a splurge, but ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply. And the suede that they use for accessories really is nice.

The Watch: Orient Ray II Automatic – $160. A classic desk diver at a super fair price.

The Socks: Smartwool 3-pack Socks – $59.95. Color and pattern by way of a USA made merino wool blend sock that’ll quickly become a favorite. Sure it’s spendy ($20 a pair) but Smartwool socks last forever.

The Shoes: 1901 Brooks Chelsea Boot – $125. Listed in our recent 6 Styles of Boots to Own post, the timeless, sleek styling of this chelsea from Nordstrom’s 1901 brand keeps it as one of our go-tos. More of a suede guy? Save some cash and pick up the same boot, in suede, over at Nordstrom Rack.

The Jeans: Your favorite pair of dark wash denim . I’m sure you’re shocked. SHOCKED.

The Entertainment: War Of The Worlds – Complete Original Radio Broadcast 10-30-1938 – $.89 (mp3). A classic story that rocked the world at the time of it’s broadcast, people truly believed that aliens were attacking the earth. Perfect to listen to with family and friends while in a turkey-induced tryptophan haze. Free to stream with Amazon Music.

The Drink: Vicentin Blanc de Malbec – $19.99. Malbec is a softer bodied wine, which pairs really well with poultry. To add a surprise twist to your dinner, bring along this unusual white Malbec, fermented without skin contact. “There is a sweetness of fruit which is mouth filling and unctuous, leading to an explosive long fruity and spicy finish in the mouth.” Yum.