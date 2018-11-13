Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon? Dressing well, yet also comfortably, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. This “dressed up” look balances the fall fabrics and textures associated with Thanksgiving, and combines them with tailoring and smart classics. It might be a white linen napkin affair, but it’s still Thanksgiving, and not some stuffy suit & tie interview over martinis. Enjoy the day, and good luck with those “difficult” relatives you may be stuck attempting to interact graciously with. (Top Photo Credit)

The Sweater: J.Crew Slim Fit 100% Merino Cardigan – $67.12 w/ READYTOPARTY ($89.50). 100% Merino > Cotton. Especially when it comes to regulating temperature in a wildly fluctuating home on Thanksgiving. Has been going on sale a lot. Available in a true slim fit too.

The Shirt: UNIQLO Easy Care Button Down Poplin in White – $29.90. We’re going with a crisp poplin here, rather than an OCBD, to add a bit of formality to the outfit, while still keeping it comfortable.

The Coat: UNIQLO Wool Cashmere Chesterfield Coat – $149.90. Featured in our Best Outerwear for 2018, and for good reason – the classic shape, soft wool/cashmere blend, and camel color will take any outfit up a level.

The Belt: GAP Suede Centerbar Belt – $39.95. Adding a bit of texture with the suede belt will keep this outfit from being “too nice”, but will still be appropriate for any situation.

The Watch: Jack Mason Nautical Chronograph Leather Strap Watch, 42mm – $164.98 ($275). A bit of a guilty pleasure. Not a heritage watch making brand. But, some of us just like light dial chronographs on a rich brown leather strap. Part of Nordstrom’s fall sale. Too Spendy? There’s always this vintage inspired Seiko chrono for $100.

The Socks: Nordstrom Cable Knit Merino Blend Socks – $8.50 ($16.50). Are socks boring? They can be. But they get a whole lot less boring when they have a nice, textured cable pattern, come in a wool (not cotton!) blend, and are half off!

The Boots: AE Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $495. A favorite for Dappered readers – there aren’t many boots as good looking as the Dalton. Not in your budget yet? Try these, or these. Or whatever your favorite brown dress boot is.

The Pants: BR Aiden Slim Rapid Movement Chino – $58.80 w/ STYLE ($98). Comfortable, substantial without being weighty, and stain resistant. Just in case some rogue scalloped potatoes make a run for your lap.

The Host/Hostess Gift: Moet & Chandon Imperial Sparkling Wine – $15.97. She keeps her Moet & Chandon, in a pretty cabinet…a classic for a reason – crisp, tasty bubbles at a price that won’t break the bank. Why not bring two?