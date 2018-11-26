Cyber Monday 2018 – Deals for Men & Picks

Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. A lot. So much so that a good chunk of us (read: most) do our Black Friday shopping online. Cyber Monday is a big time bonus, with sometimes slightly different and potentially better offers for the web savvy crowd (such as free shipping no minimum deals). Expect this post to be updated throughout the day.

Born on the interwebz so of course they saved their best deal for Cyber Monday. Can’t speak highly enough for their barely-there, unconstructed Italian Sportcoats. I know Bonobos is known for their pants, but their blazers are the bee’s knees.

MORE PICKS HERE. Those Chelsea boots are BACK. Both in the “burnished sienna” shown above, as well as a darker brown “maple.” They say they’re backordered, but the ship date is December 5th? That’s not that far in the future. At all. Sizes are starting to get a bit limited on the other more popular stuff. This feels like now or never fellas.

No code needed here. But? If you’re a card member? You should be able to knock an extra 10% off at checkout with the code BRCARD. Only limitation is that it has to be regular price (no 3rd party either if I’m not mistaken). More picks here if you want em’. Also works on Sale stuff too.

Not gonna lie. There is some WEIRD stuff in their “selection” of 30% off stuff. But there’s more than a few super affordable wristwatches worth a look. Those earbuds? I just got out of the dark ages for my workouts and upgraded to that specific pair (from old $9.99 Sony wired headphones connected to an iPod shuffle). Love em. I was surprised how comfortable they are. Connectivity is great. Sound is solid and you can adjust to your preferences in the app via an equalizer. They even come with a case that acts as a remote charger/power bank. Fancy.

Under $160 for some made in Wisconsin Goodyear Welted shoes? Yes please. Especially those long wings. And the extra 20% off really helps with the other Black Friday – Cyber Monday deals that they have going on. First quality McAllisters for under $240? Yes please.

The shoes. Want the shoes. Full review of the shoes can be found here. Only exclusions are MTM suits, which are in store only, and they’re offering a 10% off discount on those. But Under $280 for a half canvas, nice wool, soft shouldered suit? That’s quite good.

This spend $250 to get $50 is new. Spend $250 online, get a $50 promotional e-certificate to spend online and in stores January 11-February 2. word just came down that this offer is supposed to be good clear until Wednesday morning (6am PST)? Well all right then.

Whoa. I haven’t seen a discount on UNIQLO’s outstanding extra fine merino like that in… quite a while. I mean, that’s what you’d pay for a crummy cotton sweater. Looks like deals are expiring and new deals are appearing as the day wears on? So, hop to it.

Yes exclusions apply. And yes men’s suiting is excluded. But plenty is up for the code, and thus, dirt cheap. Like that shawl collar cardigan. And their popular Walker vest.

Lands’ End is dependable. Not flashy. But good. And when they get something right, they REALLY get it right. Their cashmere is surprisingly nice. And those moleskin 5-pockets are something of a legend around these parts.

Huckberry’s been releasing new deals as the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor has worn on, and today appears to be the last day. Full review of that Proof Field Jacket can be found here.

This isn’t limited to just shirts this time. It’s everything. Again, it’s not cheap because Ledbury doesn’t deal in that stuff, but man can they make a shirt. Or a sweater. Or a sportcoat.

Well that’s awfully kind. Half off and free shipping? Express doesn’t appeal to everyone, but they do make some more toned down/less flashy designs. Prices are as marked online. No code needed here.

And yes, you can stack those savings. Thus, the coat and gloves combo shown above. The 40% off comes off first, if you’re getting something on sale, and THEN you can apply the tiered savings code.

No code required here. H&M quality can be suspect. At best. Unless you stick to the “premium quality” stuff and then you’re usually fine. But even then… who knows. Anyway, picks above are limited to that line.

Ends today. As always, everything comes with a 100 year warranty since it’s Saddleback. Head here for the flight bag review, over here for the slim brief review, and this-a-way for the waxed canvas bag review.

Half off, no exclusions, plus an additional 10% off the marked down price AND free shipping no minimum with the code YOURS. Don’t forget to use both codes at checkout.

A rare bit of discounting from Jack Erwin. Everything is stitched and made in Portugal. Ships and returns for free too. Last day for this.

Fine. Leather. Goods. Treat yo self! Form Function Form balances, beautifully, the luxury of high quality leather with rugged construction and the value that comes with being made by hand here in the USA. For those who like to stay organized, carry business cards at all times, and also take a note or two on the go, check out the Field Rep Wallet. Code expires today.

Still going strong! CT does a LOT more than just shirts. And the free shipping is nice too, being that it all ships from the UK. Head here for a review on those suede wholecuts.

Also Worth a Mention: