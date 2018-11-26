Cyber Monday 2018 – Deals for Men & Picks

Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. A lot. So much so that a good chunk of us (read: most) do our Black Friday shopping online. Cyber Monday is a big time bonus, with sometimes slightly different and potentially better offers for the web savvy crowd (such as free shipping no minimum deals). Expect this post to be updated throughout the day.
Bonobos: 35% off w/ MONDAY + Select Greater Deals
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer in Plaid – $325 ($500)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer in Purple Plaid – $325 ($500)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $260 ($400) multiple colors
- The Waxed Cotton Jacket – $193.70 ($298)
- Wool Blend Cable Shawl Collar Cardigan – $161.20 ($248)
- The Italian Hybrid Peacoat – $323.70 ($498)
- Italian Brushed 5-Pocket Pant – $96.20 ($178) lots of colors
- Travel Jeans – $70.20 ($108) lots of colors
Born on the interwebz so of course they saved their best deal for Cyber Monday. Can’t speak highly enough for their barely-there, unconstructed Italian Sportcoats. I know Bonobos is known for their pants, but their blazers are the bee’s knees.
J. Crew: 50% off + extra 60% off sale styles w/ CYBER
- Goodyear Welted Italian Leather Chelseas – $149 ($298)
- Ludlow Blazer in Herringbone English Tweed – $149 ($298)
- Quilted vest – $60 ($120)
- Lambswool bomber jacket – $60 ($120)
- Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in plaid stretch flannel – $149 ($298)
- New Balance for J. Crew 791 Leather Sneakers – $37.50 ($79)
- Ludlow garment duffel bag – $124 ($248)
- Oar Stripe marled nylon weekender bag – $149 ($298)
MORE PICKS HERE. Those Chelsea boots are BACK. Both in the “burnished sienna” shown above, as well as a darker brown “maple.” They say they’re backordered, but the ship date is December 5th? That’s not that far in the future. At all. Sizes are starting to get a bit limited on the other more popular stuff. This feels like now or never fellas.
Banana Republic: 50% Off Everything, no BR Merch exclusions
- Nicklas Leather Sneaker – $64 ($128)
- Norman Leather Chukka Boot – $89 ($178)
- Italian Melton Herringbone Topcoat – $199 ($398)
- Italian Merino Wool Crew-Neck Sweater – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Slim Italian Wool-Blend Motion-Stretch Blazer – $149 ($298)
- Large Tote Bag – $29.75 ($59.50)
- Slim Traveler Pant – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Brushed Traveler Pants in Slim or Athletic Tapered – $54.50 ($109)
- Rapid Movement Jean – $59 ($118)
- Traveler Jean – $59.50 ($119)
No code needed here. But? If you’re a card member? You should be able to knock an extra 10% off at checkout with the code BRCARD. Only limitation is that it has to be regular price (no 3rd party either if I’m not mistaken). More picks here if you want em’. Also works on Sale stuff too.
Amazon: 30% off Select Clothing/Shoes/Accessories
- Invicta Automatic Pro Diver Blue Dial – $59.99 ($83.98)
- Invicta Automatic Pro Diver Black Dial – $54.99 ($84.99)
- Invicta Automatic 9094OB Pro Diver Blue Dial – $54.94 ($82.69)
- Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Day/Date, AO9000-06B – $84.99
- Timex Brass Case Chronograph – $37.31 ($50ish)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Sports Earbuds – $159.99 ($189.99)
Not gonna lie. There is some WEIRD stuff in their “selection” of 30% off stuff. But there’s more than a few super affordable wristwatches worth a look. Those earbuds? I just got out of the dark ages for my workouts and upgraded to that specific pair (from old $9.99 Sony wired headphones connected to an iPod shuffle). Love em. I was surprised how comfortable they are. Connectivity is great. Sound is solid and you can adjust to your preferences in the app via an equalizer. They even come with a case that acts as a remote charger/power bank. Fancy.
Allen Edmonds: Select Black Friday / Cyber Monday Savings + Extra 20% off w/ CYBER20
- McGregor Wingtips – $159.20 ($425)
- Boulevard Cap Toe Dress Shoe – $159.20 ($425)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $236 ($425)
- Carlyle Plain-toe Oxford – $236 ($425)
Under $160 for some made in Wisconsin Goodyear Welted shoes? Yes please. Especially those long wings. And the extra 20% off really helps with the other Black Friday – Cyber Monday deals that they have going on. First quality McAllisters for under $240? Yes please.
Spier & Mackay: 20% off Everything (including sale & bundle) w/ CM2018
- Angelico Traditional Navy Blazer – $222.40 ($278)
- Suits – $278.40 – $374.40 ($348 – $468)
- Wool/Cashmere Overcoats – $398.40 ($498)
- Medallion Toe Oxfords – $238.40 ($298) review here
- Other Made in Portugal Goodyear Welted Shoes – $198.40 – $238.40 ($248 – $298)
The shoes. Want the shoes. Full review of the shoes can be found here. Only exclusions are MTM suits, which are in store only, and they’re offering a 10% off discount on those. But Under $280 for a half canvas, nice wool, soft shouldered suit? That’s quite good.
Nordstrom: Up to 60% off Select Items + Spend $250 get $50
- John W. Nordstrom Wool & Cashmere Overcoat – $358.98 ($599)
- Marc New York Humboldt Quilted Jacket – $117.25 ($175)
- Nordstrom Cashmere Knit Cap – $46.56 ($69.50)
- Nordstrom Cashmere Scarf – $66.66 ($99.50)
- Nordstrom Leather Driving Gloves – $59.96 ($89.50)
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Wool Blend Peacoat – $199.90 ($349)
- Made in Italy TBNY Koning Double Buckle Monk Shoe – $229.90 ($395)
- John W. Nordstrom Made in Italy Double Monk – $119.90 ($185)
- Axel Argiato Made in Portugal Clean 90 Sneaker – $137.98 ($230)
- The Rail Tempe Chukka – $53.96 ($89.95)
This spend $250 to get $50 is new. Spend $250 online, get a $50 promotional e-certificate to spend online and in stores January 11-February 2. word just came down that this offer is supposed to be good clear until Wednesday morning (6am PST)? Well all right then.
UNIQLO: Select Cyber Monday Deals (including Extra Fine Merino!)
- Extra Fine Merino Wool V-Neck – $24.90 ($39.90)
- Extra Fine Merino Wool Crew Neck – $24.90 ($39.90)
- Cashmere V-Neck – $69.90 ($89.90)
Whoa. I haven’t seen a discount on UNIQLO’s outstanding extra fine merino like that in… quite a while. I mean, that’s what you’d pay for a crummy cotton sweater. Looks like deals are expiring and new deals are appearing as the day wears on? So, hop to it.
J. Crew Factory: Extra 50% – 60% off w/ ADD2CART
- Ribbed contrast cardigan in nylon/wool blend – $37.25 ($74.50)
- Thompson blazer in brushed cotton – $49.50 ($99)
- Thompson blazer in tweed – $74 ($148)
- Walker vest – $31.75 ($63.50)
Yes exclusions apply. And yes men’s suiting is excluded. But plenty is up for the code, and thus, dirt cheap. Like that shawl collar cardigan. And their popular Walker vest.
Lands’ End: 50% off Full Price w/ CYBER & 4695
- Fine Gauge Cashmere Stripe Sweater – $94.50 ($189)
- Straight Fit Comfort First 5 Pocket Moleskin Pants – $34.97 ($69.95)
- Wool Top Coat – $174.50 ($349)
- Cashmere Lined Suede Leather Gloves – $39.97 ($79.95)
- Waxed Canvas Weekender Duffle Bag – $70 ($140)
- Fine Gauge Cashmere V-Neck Sweater – $94.50 ($189)
Lands’ End is dependable. Not flashy. But good. And when they get something right, they REALLY get it right. Their cashmere is surprisingly nice. And those moleskin 5-pockets are something of a legend around these parts.
Huckberry: Even more select Cyber Monday Deals
- Proof Field Jacket in Navy – $175 ($248)
- Original Chippewa Service Boot – Exclusive in Dakota Molasses – $234.98 ($279)
- Huckberry x Chippewa – 6″ Service Boot in Roughout Tan – $238 ($280)
- Woolrich Gettysburg Blanket – $84.98 ($118)
- Woolrich Huckberry Exclusive – Camp Blanket in Navy w/ Red Stripe – $89.98 ($125)
- GrowlerWerks uKeg 64 oz. – Stainless Steel Growler (w/ CO2) in Stainless Steel – $110.91 ($168)
- Astorflex Greenflex Chukkas – $120 ($150)
Huckberry’s been releasing new deals as the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor has worn on, and today appears to be the last day. Full review of that Proof Field Jacket can be found here.
Ledbury: 25% off or 35% off $350+ sitewide
- Made in Italy Oatmeal Heather Eston Sweater – $161.25 ($215)
- Navy Wittington Crew Sweater – $183.75 ($245)
- Sportcoats – $321.75 – $484.25 ($495 – $745)
This isn’t limited to just shirts this time. It’s everything. Again, it’s not cheap because Ledbury doesn’t deal in that stuff, but man can they make a shirt. Or a sweater. Or a sportcoat.
EXPRESS: 50% off Everything + Free Shipping No Min.
- Merino Blend Crew – $34.95 ($69.90) tons of colors
- Double Breasted Oversized Topcoat $149 ($298)
- Leather Chukka Boot – $69 ($138)
- Twill Sportcoat – $74 ($148)
- Camel Recycled Wool-Blend Topcoat – $149 ($298)
- Burgundy Recycled Wool-Blend Topcoat – $149 ($298)
Well that’s awfully kind. Half off and free shipping? Express doesn’t appeal to everyone, but they do make some more toned down/less flashy designs. Prices are as marked online. No code needed here.
Club Monaco: 40% off Sale PLUS 25% off $150, 30% off $250, 35% off $400+ w/ CMCYBERMONDAY18
- Luthrr Plaid Coat – $349 ($450) + Leather Gloves – $79 ($98.50) = $179.76 ($548.50)
- Wool Twill Topcoat – $134.55 ($398)
- Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelseas in Calfskin or Suede – $321.75 ($495)
And yes, you can stack those savings. Thus, the coat and gloves combo shown above. The 40% off comes off first, if you’re getting something on sale, and THEN you can apply the tiered savings code.
H&M: 30% off Everything + Free Shipping
- Merino Wool Long Sleeve Polo – $34.99 ($49.99)
- Knit Merino-Blend Sweater – $20.99 ($29.99)
- Wool Blend Topcoat – $139.30 ($199)
- Leather Chelsea Boots – $83.30 ($119)
- Leather Briefcase – $90.30 ($129)
No code required here. H&M quality can be suspect. At best. Unless you stick to the “premium quality” stuff and then you’re usually fine. But even then… who knows. Anyway, picks above are limited to that line.
Saddleback: 15% off w/ THANKSGIVING15
- Flight Bag – $466.65 ($549)
- Front Pocket Briefcase – $611.15 ($719)
- Waxed Canvas Front Pocket Gear Bag – $373.15 ($439)
- Slim Front Pocket Brief – $449.65 ($529)
Ends today. As always, everything comes with a 100 year warranty since it’s Saddleback. Head here for the flight bag review, over here for the slim brief review, and this-a-way for the waxed canvas bag review.
GAP: 50% off Everything w/ CYBER + Extra 10% off and free shipping w/ YOURS
- GAP Wool Cable-Knit Pullover Sweater – $31.47 ($69.95)
- Moleskin Shirt Jacket – $35.97 ($79.95)
- Ribbed Stripe Shawl Cardigan Sweater – $35.97 ($79.95)
- Long Sleeve Classic T-Shirt in Waffle Knit – $13.47 ($29.95)
- Basic Leather Belt – $17.97 ($39.95)
- Wool Trapper Hat – $17.97 ($39.95)
- Soft Brushed Henley – $15.72 ($34.95)
Half off, no exclusions, plus an additional 10% off the marked down price AND free shipping no minimum with the code YOURS. Don’t forget to use both codes at checkout.
Jack Erwin: 20% off $140+ w/ HOLIDAY
- Leonard Low Top Sneaker – $132 ($165)
- Baxter Baxter Wholecut Oxford – $188 ($235)
- Ellis Rubber Sole Chelsea Boot – $176 ($220)
- Leroy Plain-Toe Double Monk Strap – $180 ($225)
A rare bit of discounting from Jack Erwin. Everything is stitched and made in Portugal. Ships and returns for free too. Last day for this.
FormFunctionForm: 25% off w/ NoShameInFinishingEarly
- Nighttime Wallet – $46.50 ($62)
- Archslim Wallet – $70.50 ($94)
- Button Stud Timex Chrono – $96 ($128)
- Velius iPad Case – $73.50 – $81 ($98-108)
- Field Rep Wallet – $81 ($108)
Fine. Leather. Goods. Treat yo self! Form Function Form balances, beautifully, the luxury of high quality leather with rugged construction and the value that comes with being made by hand here in the USA. For those who like to stay organized, carry business cards at all times, and also take a note or two on the go, check out the Field Rep Wallet. Code expires today.
C. Tyrwhitt: Take 25% off Sitewide plus Free Ship. w/ SHOWTIMECT
- Wool/Cashmere DB Topcoats in Charcoal or Navy – $374.25 ($499)
- Navy Wool and Cashmere Epsom Overcoat – $374.25 ($499)
- Airforce Blue Puppytooth Weatherproof Wool Car Coat – $299.25 ($399)
- Made in the UK Double Monk Straps – $261.75 ($349)
- Dark Brown Suede Goodyear Welted Chukka Boots – $171.75 ($229)
- Brown Goodyear Welted Toe Cap Boots – $171.75 ($229)
- Blake Stitched Suede Wholecuts – $149.25 ($199)
Still going strong! CT does a LOT more than just shirts. And the free shipping is nice too, being that it all ships from the UK. Head here for a review on those suede wholecuts.
Also Worth a Mention:
- Old Navy: 50% off Everything.
- Cole Haan: Take 50% off 400+ boots, grand styles, bags & outerwear. Plus 30% off everything else. PLUS an extra 10% off today only.
- Ebbets Field Flannels: 25% off w/ CYBER18
- DSW: 25% off w/ ITSWILD
- Best Made Co.: 25% off sitewide w/ 25×24
- East Dane: Extra 30% off sale items w/ WOW18
- Target: Buy one get one 60% off clothing + an additional 15% off.
Note: This post will be updated as more sales come down the pike. Got a tip on an extra good CyberMonday Sale? Send those into joe@dappered.com.