J. Crew: 50% off Most Full Priced their site crashed on Black Friday Sale

What the hell was that? The biggest shopping day of the year, an unusually high discount for the brand in question, a company that’s struggling… and their site crashes and burns?

I’m guessing not a lot of people in the J. Crew tech department was saying “TGIF” yesterday. Plus, that code would imply that it expired on Friday. When their site was in the gutter, twitching uncontrollably. But it DIDN’T expire yesterday. It expires today. Saturday, 11/24. So in case anyone still cares, and has any cash left you’d care to spend, here’s the best of the best from this rare half off sale at J. Crew. Now do me a favor and keep your darn site up and running today, okay J. Crew?

UPDATE: Guess what. GUESS WHAT. You’ll never believe it guys! Their site is on the fritz again. It’s up, it’s down, etc. Big fat sigh. Here’s to hoping they extend this deal to whenever they replace the poor overworked hamsters on the wheel inside their servers.

UPDATE II: There’s now a time out page showing on J. Crew saying it’ll refresh when they can let you in to shop. Took about 45 seconds for me to get in. Weird. Anyway, they extended the TGIF code, so the discount now runs through tomorrow, Sunday 11/25.

Absurdly good prices for this in-house, Goodyear Welted boot. Lots of sizes at post time, which is kinda crazy considering the price. Indiana Jones boots for the not quite as well-off.

It’s too sexy! Look, velvet blazers aren’t for everyone, especially with that throw-back shawl collar, but now if you’re unsure? The risk has been mitigated by the major discount. Big fan of that dark green.

Four color options. Basically the same sweater (at least it looks to be from here?) but one is considered to be heathered, and the other is donegal. Beats me.

A total classic that’s not the frumpy gold-buttoned, hard shoulder kind that your boss favors on the weekend.

These always make the annual best sportcoats of fall post and for good reason. Softer tweed than what you might be envisioning. Less construction too. Half lined. Shown above is a 40R on 5’10″/ 185. Full review here.

A classic OCBD that comes in a true slim fit and is made from American grown Supima cotton. Tons of colors to pick from. Yes, they’re made overseas, but the reviews are solid. Are there cheaper OCBD options out there? Absolutely. But not many now that they’re half off.

A basic that you’ve got to admit is at a pretty solid price. Merino wool + nylon blend. Lots of colors to pick from.

Stitched out welt construction. Three versatile colors to choose from. A little slimmer than some bulkier desert boots. Really nice price for the made in Italy factor.

Well? Someone was able to get through their site yesterday. Because these are close to sold out now. Still worth a check if you’re in the market for Chelseas. Shown above is the “burnished ruby.” Not sure how RED OH MY GOSH RED those are gonna be in person, or if they’ll be more of a chili or oxblood. Lots of sizes left on those.

J. Crew’s take on the classic Peacoat, now down for around Army/Navy surplus store prices. And these can compete with the real thing. Good wool, a bit of insulation, those hand warmer pockets are a huge benefit, and it’s slightly longer than far too many peacoats that chop the tail short.

I don’t know how the leather quality is on these things. Just one review so far, and it’s encouraging, but know that in the past J. Crew has been a little hit or miss on leather accessories.

A less expensive version of the all leather option. Less leather will do that.

The bluchers of their new Italian Leather collection. Goodyear welted. One fifty. Not bad for a basic shoe that’s about the shoe-iest shoe to ever shoe.

A lot of brands push solid cashmere scarfs this time of year. And that’s fine and understandable. But it doesn’t take much of a pattern to set a scarf apart. And here’s the proof.

Speaking of small details that can set something apart, check out that stitch. All cashmere once again.

Still Goodyear Welted. Still an absurd price point thanks to the sale. But sizes are starting to get a little short here. Fast. Also shown at the top of the post.

A cotton, 3 season (or year-round if you live in a warm climate) classic. One of the better reviewed items from J. Crew’s line up.

A niche piece. But a really good looking one.

I nice, slightly more substantial (but still not bulky?) looking cardigan from the upgraded Wallace & Barnes line. All wool here. Contrast “racked” stitching at the placket and at other stylistically strategic points.

Super soft, Alpaca wool with a windowpane pattern. Light base with a dark windowpane, which flips the contrast script compared to most other windowpane scarves.

What do you call a wool, colorblocked bomber? That’d be a letterman jacket. No letters necessary here either. Also available in a burgundy option that looks more campus-like thanks to a striped collar.

Yes you can find cords for less (see GAP), but some of you are pretty tied to J. Crew’s pant fits. All three fits available here. Lots of colors to pick from. Cotton with a bit of elastane for stretch.

No lining here except for the sleeves. A little less stuffy compared to a traditional, hard shouldered, gold buttoned navy blazer. Full review here. Also available in a grey as well as a tan “sandy dune.”

Not bad for an all wool, classic cable, not-quite-fisherman’s sweater from their upgraded Wallace and Barnes line. For being such a simple piece, this thing has a lot of potential.

Big fan of J. Crew’s merino cardigans. Nice material, available in classic or slim fit, and unlike much of the competition, there’s a good sized placket here. Thin cardigan plackets can look a little feminine sometimes. Just wish they made them in more colors. You can have it in any color you’d like… as long as it’s navy.

Preppy without going overboard. And sometimes you don’t need that super thick muffler, but you still need a scarf to cover up that V at the top of your topcoat. These’ll do the trick nicely.

It’s becoming sport for some millenials to rip on J. Crew in their reviews section. As is evidenced by the one review these things are getting. Look, two things can be true. This jacket could stink to high heaven, and the reviewer could also be a whiner. I don’t know. But $150 for this seems like a fair risk.

Looks a little less Mr. Rogers and a little more Gatsby’s next door neighbor Nick. Wool is sourced from the same mill that makes up the sweater blazer.

And now… some luggage for those who are gonna be travelling with a packed suit or sportcoats this upcoming season. Cotton canvas body, and unzips/unfurls so you can get your suit or jackets (and shoes and what not) to and fro while minimizing creasing and wrinkling risks. Yes, the zippers weren’t designed the best (read the reviews) but attaching a couple of pulls should solve that problem. And most bags like this will run you a heck of a lot more money.

Not gonna lie. This is a love it or hate it. (Yet I find myself, personally, somewhere dead inbetween?) This thing is a true knee length, while the rest of the topcoat world has been going just above the knee / mid thigh. And there’s NO vent in the rear. So it’s really… tubular? But what it DOES have going for it, is the middle to lighter weight but still warm and very nice feeling fabric. If you run hot? This is a great coat. J. Crew’s “destination” line is supposed to be a merging of classic materials and technology. So, think breathable, lighter-weight, etc. They say it’s tweed, but it’s soft. Not super rough. Hardly. Raglan style shoulders. Covered placket. Size shown above is a 42R.

The J. Crew 50% off lots of full price & sale stuff code TGIF is set to expire today, 11/24/18. Fingers crossed their website doesn’t crash again.