The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – March ’18

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Long since expired, but this was the one where both their unconstructed wool/cotton blazers, as well as their all wool legacy blazers, actually got the cut. Plus plenty of shoes and basics too. Yes, I know J. Crew has been struggling a bit financially these last few years, but their men’s side continues to knock out some great pieces and some great sales.

Best Ind. Item Deal: Brooks Brothers AE Strands for $223.50

Again! This was the best individual item deal in February, and this month it repeats. Got an email from reader Brian V.N. who claims that the Allen Edmonds for Brooks Brothers line is being eliminated, and thus, is getting marked down so low. I thought perhaps this might be the case when Brooks Brothers introduced a new line of Italian made shoes, but to see them break away from Allen Edmonds completely is kinda sad. Bottom line? If you want to take care of this extra 25% off, Made in the USA, Goodyear Welted shoes via Brooks Brothers? You best not delay. More style options can be found here.

Most Useful Post: The Five Styles of Shoes Every Guy Needs

And those would be black oxfords, brown brogues, boots, casual shoes, and low top sneakers. Included in the post would be affordable options for each. And no, as much as we love em’, monks didn’t make the list.

Best/Worst Style Scenario: Warm Weather Dad Style

Above we have a model wearing the three main UNIQLO pieces from the style scenario, albeit in different colors for the shirt and shorts. And just look how happy he is to be doing so!

Most Wheelhouse Post: 5 Easy Ways to Dress Down a Suit

Congrats to C. Watkins who won the tobacco shade case seen above. And if you thought that was somethin’? Just wait. Got another giveaway coming for April that I think some of you will also be enthused about.

They were out of stock forever. Not anymore. Back in and ready to ship. Half canvas, nice Australian Wool, lined in Bemberg, and easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Two fits too. Size shown above is a 40R in their contemporary fit on 5’10” / 180.

Most Tempting, out-of-season on-sale item: These Boots

Gahhhhhhhhh… IT’S NOT BOOT SEASON ANYMORE. Made in the USA. And that shade of suede, good lord. I wanna say that Alden MIGHT make these? They’re at Brooks Brothers. Still. high $426 is anything but cheap, even with the25% off discount.

I know. Lazy. But the weather wasn’t cooperating when we needed to shoot another header. And you guys really, really don’t know how much I hate having pictures taken.

Best on sale item you won’t use for 6 months: Shaggy Shetland Sweaters – $78.98 ($120)

Made in Scotland, and much less than what the competition charges for a similar “shaggy” style sweater. Wait. Shaggy? HIT THE MUSIC.

Worst upcoming “holiday” we won’t be participating in: April Fool’s

Websites and brands using April Fool’s to bombard your inbox with silly pranks is… I’m sorry but it’s more than a little played out. Sorry to be party poopers, but we refuse to participate. Also, practical jokes in general kinda stink. They wholly depend on violating someone’s trust, and then when that happens, the person NEVER takes the revenge joke (which needs to be at least double in scale, if not triple) nearly as well as you did the first time around. Or at least, that’s been my experience. It’s all fun and games until someone blows their house up with beer. Anyway, enjoy all the emails about invisible pants or painted on jeans or shirts with only sleeves and no body. They won’t be from us.

