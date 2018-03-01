007 Peacoats, USA Made Briefcases, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: New Arrivals + 30% off + an extra 10% off select Full Priced Styles w/ DIYUMSN
- Varsity Shawl-Collar Cardigan in Textured Cotton – $61.74 ($98)
- Italian Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater – $56.38 ($89.50)
- Four-Pocket Utility Jacket – $93.24 ($148)
- Abingdon Briefcase – $86.94 ($138)
- Stretch American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt – $43.78 ($69.50)
- 484 Slim-Fit Lightweight Garment-Dyed Stretch Chino – $42.84 ($68) 4 colors
- Kenton Suede Chelsea Boots – $143.64 ($228)
- Made in Italy Classic MacAlister Boots in Suede – $93.24 ($148) 3 colors
- Kenton Plain-Toe Boots – $156.24 ($248)
- Unconstructed Ludlow Blazer – $124.74 ($198)
- All Wool Legacy in Ludlow or Crosby – $220.50 ($350)
A mighty fine sale from J. Crew, especially considering that their unconstructed wool/cotton and all wool Legacy blazers are also getting this extra 10% on top of the 30% off cut. A solid number of new spring arrivals as well.
East Dane: 15% off $200, 20% off $500, 25% off $800 w/ GOBIG18
- Billy Reid Bond Peacoat in Navy – $556 ($695)
- Loake 1880 Mitchum Suede Chelsea Boots – $238 ($280)
- Filson Original Briefcase – $276.25 ($325) multiple colors
- Loake 1880 Kempton Chukka Boots – $255 ($300)
- Loake 1880 Goodyear Welted Monk Straps – $289 ($340)
- Wolverine 1000 Mile Rockford Boots – $238 ($400)
Works on sale items too, but the items (sale or full price) have to to have the GOBIG18 code underneath the price. Otherwise, it’s excluded. Super fast shipping whether you’re a prime member or not (East Dane is under Amazon’s massive umbrella).
Gustin: Made in the USA Brief in Nut Brown is Back – $249
Rugged, but still smart enough for most work environments. And that price on an all leather, USA Made briefcase, is gonna be tough to beat. Even if it is Gustin, so, you’ll have to wait a while to get it. That “Nut Brown” color name reminds me of college, when I used to spend far too much time with some pals drinking bombers of Newcastle Brown Ale, Playing Golden Tee, and smoking Swisher Sweets. Further proof that college is NOT the best time of your life (although we thought we had it pretty good then).
Spier & Mackay: Foundation & Spring Suit Pre-Order – $328 – $398
One of the few drawbacks to Spier & Mackay is that sometimes, when they run out of stock, they’re out of stock for a good long while. They haven’t had a basic Navy or Charcoal Grey in any real sizes in a good long while (and those are two important colors). BUT. That wait is almost over. Navy blue, mid gray, charcoal gray, and a bunch of spring styles are now available for pre-order. Basic Australian Super 110s merino suits start at $328, and as always, they come with half canvas construction and bemberg linings.
Club Monaco: 30% off w/ FRIEND
- Colorblock Polo – $55.65 ($79.50)
- Leather Sneakers – $68.95 ($98.50)
- Grant Donegal Blazer – $251.30 ($450)
- Red Wing Iron Ranger Boot – $224 ($320)
- Filson Small Duffel in Navy – $276.50 ($395)
- Filson Original Briefcase in Navy – $227.50 ($325)
- Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelseas – $311.50 ($445)
Exclusions are Birkenstock, Viberg, Woolrich, and Zespa. So? Filson gets the cut. Not bad at all. Club Monaco only carrys the navy option for Filson stuff, so, if you’re looking for another color, its best to scroll back up to the East Dane sale.
Also worth a mention:
- H&M: 20% off your purchase over $100 + free shipping w/ 5902 (exp 3/1/18).
- Nordstrom: New, deeper discounts in their sale section.
- J. Crew Factory: They’re running a cashmere event. Haven’t tried JCF cashmere though, so, can’t speak to its quality.