007 Peacoats, USA Made Briefcases, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A mighty fine sale from J. Crew, especially considering that their unconstructed wool/cotton and all wool Legacy blazers are also getting this extra 10% on top of the 30% off cut. A solid number of new spring arrivals as well.

Works on sale items too, but the items (sale or full price) have to to have the GOBIG18 code underneath the price. Otherwise, it’s excluded. Super fast shipping whether you’re a prime member or not (East Dane is under Amazon’s massive umbrella).

Rugged, but still smart enough for most work environments. And that price on an all leather, USA Made briefcase, is gonna be tough to beat. Even if it is Gustin, so, you’ll have to wait a while to get it. That “Nut Brown” color name reminds me of college, when I used to spend far too much time with some pals drinking bombers of Newcastle Brown Ale, Playing Golden Tee, and smoking Swisher Sweets. Further proof that college is NOT the best time of your life (although we thought we had it pretty good then).

One of the few drawbacks to Spier & Mackay is that sometimes, when they run out of stock, they’re out of stock for a good long while. They haven’t had a basic Navy or Charcoal Grey in any real sizes in a good long while (and those are two important colors). BUT. That wait is almost over. Navy blue, mid gray, charcoal gray, and a bunch of spring styles are now available for pre-order. Basic Australian Super 110s merino suits start at $328, and as always, they come with half canvas construction and bemberg linings.

Exclusions are Birkenstock, Viberg, Woolrich, and Zespa. So? Filson gets the cut. Not bad at all. Club Monaco only carrys the navy option for Filson stuff, so, if you’re looking for another color, its best to scroll back up to the East Dane sale.

Also worth a mention: